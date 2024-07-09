Neurocrine's Pipeline, Including Crinecerfont's Priority Review, Drives Long-Term Growth

Nadzeya Haroshka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has recently announced the FDA accepted the two new drug applications (NDA) associated with Crinecerfont with a priority review, setting PDUFA dates for late December 2024. In addition, the company mentioned that, at the moment, the FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting for the assessment of the application. Thus, suggesting the assessment of the NDAs might be smooth.

Crinecerfont’s NDAs are supported on data from the CAHtalysts Phase 2 clinical trials in adults and paediatric patients, which I will be describing in the following sections of this article. In summary, Crinecerfont, reported good tolerability, no major adverse events, and it was efficient at controlling the androgen hormone excess in patients suffering with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) while enabling the dose reduction of glucocorticoids to physiological levels.

Based on the positive results reported by Crinecerfont, the expectation is for the drug to obtain regulatory approval by the end of 2024. Thus, potentially joining Ingrezza as NBIX’s commercially available product by 2025. In terms of Ingrezza, the company continues to report increasing revenues, which NBIX’s management estimating it, in the Q1 2024 earnings call, to reach $2.1-2.2 billion in sales in 2024.

Furthermore, in Q3 2024, the company expects to share top line results associated with NBI-‘568, an M4 agonist aimed for the treatment of Schizophrenia, as well as Luvadaxistat, a DAAO inhibitor targeting the treatment of the cognitive impairment associated with Schizophrenia. In line with this, in H1 2024, the company has already shared positive results linked with NBI-‘845, for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), while several other pipeline products have reported significant progress (see image below).

Q1 2024 Business Highlights (Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Based on the performance of Ingrezza, which enabled Neurocrine to exhibit a very healthy balance sheet while funding the progress of a number of promising pipeline products. In addition to the potential regulatory approval of Crinecerfont. Neurocrine’s outlook is looking very positive. Thus, supporting my “strong buy” rating.

Overview of the company

Neurocrine Biosciences, is a biopharmaceutical company in the commercial stage, focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of treatments against neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders.

The company’s first commercial product was Ingrezza, which obtained regulatory approval in the U.S. in 2017 for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia (involuntary movements usually caused by antipsychotic drugs), in August 2023 Ingrezza was granted with a label expansion for the treatment of chorea (involuntary movements) associated with Hungtinton’s disease, and in April this year the company got approved Ingrezza Sprinkle, a new oral granule formulation that will facilitate the treatment of patients that experience swallowing difficulties.

Additionally, Neurocrine developed Elagolix up to phase 2 clinical trials and then out-licensed it to AbbVie (ABBV), who is responsible for the development costs and global commercialisation of the drug. In 2018, Orilissa (elagolix tablets) obtained the FDA approval for the treatment of moderate to severe endometriosis pain. In 2020, Oriahnn, a second treatment containing elagolix obtained FDA approval for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids in premenopausal women. Neurocrine, receives royalties from ABBV as a result of the commercialisation of any product containing Elagolix.

Pipeline Updates

NBIX accounts for a relatively long list of product candidates in clinical and pre-clinical stages (see image below). As per Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 earnings call, the company has 2 programs with NDA submitted (two formulations of Crinecerfont), 2 programs in Phase 3, which are two potential new label expansions for Ingrezza. The first one is on the treatment of involuntary movements associated with Dyskinetic Cerebral Palsy (DCP), and the second is on the adjunctive treatment of people with Schizophrenia who have inadequate response to antipsychotic treatments.

Pipeline Progress (Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Moreover, Neurocrine has 8 programs in Phase 2 clinical trials, which include:

NBI-‘104 and NBI-‘352 aiming to treat epilepsy. Efmody, which recently released positive results on primary adrenal insufficiency and CAH. NBI-’845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid (AMPA) positive allosteric modulator (PAM), which most recent update showed its promise on the treatment of MDD (see image below). NBI-‘770, which is a negative allosteric modulator (NAM) of the NR2B subunit-containing N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA NR2B) receptor that recently started Phase 2 trials on MDD.

NBI-‘845 Phase 2 clinical trial results on the treatment of MDD (Neurocrine Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Luvadaxistat, a D-amino acid oxidase (DAAO) inhibitor, for the treatment of the cognitive impairment associated with Schizophrenia, is expected to provide top line results in Q3 2024. Finally, NBI-‘568, which is a M4 selective agonist aimed for the treatment of Schizophrenia, will be reporting top line results in Q3 2024 (see image below).

Novel Muscarinic portfolio (Neurocrine Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

In terms of Phase 1 clinical trials, Neurocrine has five programs. NBI-‘986, an M4-selective receptor antagonist which is aimed for the treatment of tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease, started the first in-human trials to assess tolerability, safety and pharmacodynamics of the drug in healthy participants in May. Also in May, NBI-‘567, an M1-preferring agonist, aimed for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions, started tolerability, safety and pharmacodynamics assessment in healthy participants. Other promising molecules in the same stage are: NBI-‘570 which is an M1/M4 dual agonist with the potential to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. NBI-‘890, the next generation of VMAT2 inhibitors, aimed to eventually replace Ingrezza. And finally, NBI-‘569 an M4-preferring receptor agonist which is also aimed for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Among the preclinical stage candidates to be highlighted are two gene therapies underdevelopment in collaboration with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), one targeting GBA1 gene for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and the second one targeting the FXN gene for the treatment of Friedriech Ataxia, which, as I commented in my previous analysis focused on VYGR, are expected to start Phase 1 clinical trials in 2025.

Taken together, Neurocrine has a myriad of promising molecules in advanced stages of development that target conditions affecting a growing number of people, such as Schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, involuntary movements, MDD, among others. The extensive and diverse pipeline, in my opinion, is likely to drive Neurocrine’s growth for the long-term.

Crinecerfont

Crinecerfont is a selective antagonist of the corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 receptor (CRF1) aimed to minimise and/or control the excessive production of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and adrenal androgens (male hormones) that are typical in people with CAH (see image below).

Crinecerfont Summary (Neurocrine Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

CAH is a rare condition affecting between 1:10,000 to 1:15,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. CAH caused by 21-hydroxylase deficiency is estimated to account for 95% of cases. The lack of 21-hydroxylase impairs the intracellular production of cortisol and aldosterone, which in turn cause the over compensation of androgens production that ultimately result in the typical symptoms of CAH such as atypical genital development, i.e. female genitals looking like male genitals.

In order to balance the androgen production, people with CAH are generally treated with high doses of glucocorticoids (GC), which in the long-term are likely to cause several adverse effects, such as increasing cardiovascular risk, osteoporosis, short height, obesity, diabetes, etc. Thus, the CAHtalysts Phase 2 clinical trials objective was to evaluate Crinecerfont’s efficacy on stabilising the levels of androgens while allowing a significant reduction of GC. The findings from the study were recently published in a highly recognised scientific journal and presented at ENDO 2024. In summary, Crinecerfont was successful in promoting a 45% reduction of the levels of androgens in adults and a 54% reduction in children as soon as week four, while the placebo-adjusted changes were 66% and 86% reduction respectively (see image below).

Crinecerfont efficacy results on the reduction of androgen hormones (Neurocrine Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

On the other hand, 63% of adult and 30% participants treated with Crinecerfont were able to achieve androgen stabilisation while reducing the GC to physiological levels by week 24, in contrast only 18% of adults and 0% children treated with placebo achieved the same goal (see image below).

Crinecerfont’s efficacy on reducing the GC dose to physiological levels while maintaining the androgen production under control (Neurocrine Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

In my opinion, the results revealed the meaningful therapeutic effects of Crinecerfont on the management of CAH, not only reducing the androgen production within 4 weeks of treatment but also enabling clinicians to lower the GC dose to physiological levels, minimising the adverse effects of GCs. Hence, supporting Crinecerfont’s NDAs and the potential regulatory approval by the end of December 2024. Indeed, the company has already declared at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference that they are preparing for the potential launch of Crinecerfont in early 2025.

Global Data estimated that Crinecerfont will be able to reach an annual sales revenue of up to $626 million by 2034. While the NBIX’s CEO commented at the Goldman Sachs meeting that given the difficulties of estimating the market size of CAH, they see some resemblances with Ingrezza and TD. Thus, suggesting that Crinecerfont might follow the steps of Ingrezza, which was initially expected to reach similar revenues at peak sales, but it is now driving revenues of approximately $500 million per quarter. From my point of view, based on the steep learning curve that Neurocrine faced with Ingrezza, I would expect Crinecerfont to leverage on NBIX’s experience and have a very successful launch when it obtains regulatory approval. Nonetheless, given the lack of awareness of CAH, Neurocrine will need to invest a significant amount of cash on the pre-launch and sales activities, which might reduce the profit margins in the short-term.

Financials

Neurocrine has a relatively large list of product candidates in advanced stage of clinical trials, versus only one commercial drug, Ingrezza. Although having a diversified and promising pipeline will be an advantage in the future, in the short term it might affect the cash flow. So, it is important to take a look into the balance sheet of the company to assess the financial state of the company.

Based on the Q1 2024 results, Neurocrine is looking very strong financially (see figure below). In terms of revenue, Q1 2024 observed a 22.6% increase when compared against Q1 2023. This positive change was mostly driven by Ingrezza, which observed a 23% increase, reaching $506 million in sales in Q1 2024.

Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 Financial Summary (Data collected by the author from Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 financial report)

Moreover, during the Q1 2024 earnings call, the management stated their confidence about their guidance for Ingrezza to reach $2.1-2.2 billion in annual sells in 2024, which is already accounting with the newly approved Ingrezza Sprinkle, Takiing into account that Ingrezza’s sales have been observing a moderate increase quarter over quarter (see image below), I would expect Ingrezza to continue that trend and easily reach NBIX’s guidance for 2024.

Ingrezza’s sale revenue increase quarter over quarter (Neurocrine’s Q1 2024 Corporate Presentation)

In terms of operating expenses, the company reported an overall reduction of $118.4 million, which was mostly due to the $143.9 million paid to Voyager Therapeutics in Q1 2023 as part of their collaborations, which in Q1 2024 only accounted for $6 million in milestone payments. On the other hand, the R&D expenses increased by $19.9 million as a consequence of the pipeline progress. Importantly, the company managed to keep the sales and administrative expenses flat despite increasing their sales efforts associated with Ingrezza and the preparations for the potential launch of Crinecerfont.

Ingrezza’s revenue performance has allowed the company to report a positive net income of $43.4 million in Q1 2024, which is $120 million higher than Q1 2023. Which has also translated to $1.21 EPS increase when comparing Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023.

Last, but not least, if I add up the figures listed as: cash & cash equivalents, debt securities available for sale and equity securities investments in the Q1 2024 financial report, the total available “cash” accounts for $2,074.50 million by the end of Q1 2024, which is $193.5 million higher than Q1 2023. Meanwhile, the total current liabilities of the company observed a slight increase of $58 million over the same period of time.

In this sense, considering the Q1 2024 operating expenses were $416 million, I could roughly estimate that Neurocrine’s quarterly cash burn rate would be very similar. So, even if I estimate Ingrezza will no longer drive revenue, which in my view is extremely unlikely, the $2,074.5 million that the company holds would allow it to cover nearly 15 months of operations, allowing a cash runway until the end of Q2 2025. However, given the projections for Ingrezza and the potential approval of Crinecerfont in Q4 2024, I would expect that cash runway to extend much further, allowing the financial stability of Neurocrine, the progression of the several product candidates and the eventual M&A if suitable.

Valuation

Currently, Neurocrine shares are trading at $142.24, accounting for a market cap of $14.31 billion, a 48% share price increase in the last year and a moderate year-to-date 8% increase. In terms of total returns, the 10-year chart comparing NBIX vs SP500, shows Neurocrine has largely outperformed the market (see image below).

NBIX vs SP500 10-year Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, the year-to-date share price candle chart (see image below), shows the bullish cycle the company has been experiencing during the last month. Which in my opinion is a response to the strong financial report released in May, together with the multiple positive clinical trial results reported last quarter, and the acceptance of the priority review of Crinecerfont, with a PDUFA action date in late December 2024. Indeed, looking at the exponential moving average and moving average convergence/divergence, the technical indicators support a strong buy rating.

Year-to-date NBIX’s candle price chart depicting EMA and MACD (TradingView.com)

The analysts’ consensus is for the EPS to grow 67% in 2024 alone which largely outperforms the sector’s median that is standing at 8.78%, and a 45% average during the next 5 years (see image below). These estimations, in my opinion, are based on NBIX’s potential to unlock increasing sales revenues from profitable therapeutic areas such as neurology, neuropsychiatric and neuroendocrinology in the short- to midterm.

NBIX’s EPS and Revenue growth projections (ValueInvesting.io)

Seeking Alpha, on the other hand, estimates the P/E ratio to come down from its current 39.09 to 23.42 in 2024, 18.05 in 2025, 13.84 in 2026, and 11.06 in 2027, which in my opinion, shows the fantastic sales revenue potential that NBIX’s products and product candidates hold. Furthermore, NBIX PEG-non GAAP forward is 0.54 while the sector’s median is 1.85, which highlights NBIX undervaluation.

In terms of cash flows vs debt, Neurocrine’s current ratio is 2.52, while its quick ratio stands at 2.33, indicating that the company has at least 2 times the assets to cover its current and short-term liabilities.

Considering all the metrics discussed in this section, together with the potential of Neurocrine’s pipeline, I think NBIX’s shares are undervalued, thus supporting my “Strong Buy” rating for long term investors.

Risk

In my opinion, there are a lot of positives in Neurocrine that support a relatively de-risked long-term investment. Indeed, its Altman Z score of 7.50 and 2.2% of short interest indicates the relatively low risk of the investment. However, should investors consider adding shares or opening positions on NBIX, they would need to be aware that despite good results in clinical trials, revenue projections based on potential regulatory approvals are not always accurate. For instance, despite Neurocrine’s expertise at commercialising a difficult to penetrate market such as TD, will not guarantee that they will be able to unlock Crinecerfont’s revenue potential, even if it obtains regulatory approval by the year-end. Moreover, given the lack of awareness of CAH, it is very likely that Neurocrine will need to spend a significant amount of resources on the prelaunch and launch activities associated with Crinecerfont, which may offset Ingrezza’s revenue increases in the short term. Another related risk, it is the fierce competition in the market of neurophysiology and neuropsychiatric drugs, which may hamper the capacity of Neurocrine to unlock the revenue potential of its muscaric portfolio, if/when they obtain regulatory approval.

On the other hand, the large and diverse pipeline at the moment looks as one of the strong points of Neurocrine. Nonetheless, this could also turn out to be against the company if the cost of the pipeline progress grows faster than the sales revenue.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that most of the product candidates in Neurocrine’s pipeline are not solely owned by the company, which means if/when the products continue progressing into commercial products Neurocrine might be required to pay milestone payments and royalties to its collaborators, including Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), VYGR, Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SOLTF), Sanofi (SNY), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp (TYO:4508), and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XENE). However, usually, those royalties come with a shared cost on development and sales expenses, which may offset the sales revenue split.

Lastly, there is the risk associated with the imminent change of leadership, as Dr Kevin Gorman, founder and long-lasting Neurocrine’s CEO, is stepping down. Nonetheless, given that his successor will be Dr Kyle Gano, who has been working in Neurocrine for 23 years, with most of them acting as Chief Business Development Officer working alongside of Dr Gorman, I think Dr Cano is more than qualified for the role and there will be minimal changes on Neurocrine’s business strategy.

Conclusions

In this article, I have provided a full revision of Neurocrine’s pipeline updates, and financial overview. In my opinion, based on the excellent performance of Ingrezza, which is funding operations and the progression of a very promising and diverse pipeline, Neurocrine is set for long-term growth with a relatively low risk.

Indeed, the acceptance of Crinecerfont’s NDAs with a priority review, together with the encouraging data observed in adults and paediatric patients, indicates the large probabilities of receiving FDA approval by December 2024. In addition, the company is expected to share top line results in Q3 2024 associated with Luvadaxistat and NBI-‘568, both for the treatment of symptoms associated with Schizophrenia. While it has already released very encouraging data from Efmody on primary adrenal insufficiency and CAH and NBI-’845 on MDD. Thus, there are multiple 2024 catalysts that are expected to continue unlocking the upside potential of Neurocrine in the short and midterm.

In summary, from my point of view, considering the EPS and revenue growth, strong cash position, and pipeline progress, Neurocrine is undervalued, and it is likely to reward long-term investors with high returns. Thus, supporting my “strong buy” rating for long-term investors.