What You Didn't Know About European Offices

Jul. 09, 2024 10:15 AM ET
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Office properties face challenges on both sides of the Atlantic, including higher-for-longer interest rates and lower valuations that, in some cases, will create refinancing challenges.
  • Remote and hybrid work arrangements have had far-reaching effects on the value and utility of office space everywhere.
  • European regulators are influencing office supply and demand dynamics simply by requiring landlords to implement minimum energy performance standards before they can lease properties.

European flags.

inakiantonana

By Clark Coffee

Are European offices broken? We don’t think so. They’re just different.

Make no mistake: office properties face challenges on both sides of the Atlantic, including higher-for-longer interest rates and lower valuations that, in some cases, will create refinancing challenges. But

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.71K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News