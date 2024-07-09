Construction Spending Rises To Record

Summary

  • Total construction spending rises to a new record with Residential, Public and Manufacturing posting higher levels while Power was lower.
  • Spending on Manufacturing facilities has risen to 185% of August 2021, the sharpest rise in this series.
  • The PMI decline reported this morning does not make economic sense with rising Industrial Production and Construction Spending.

Total Construction Spending rises to a new record. Three of the major categories, Residential, Public and Manufacturing, posted higher levels while Power was lower. With the intensity around EVs, AI and reshoring manufacturing, I expect to see spending on Power projects to rise to new highs. Spending

