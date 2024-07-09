Thinglass

Introduction

A full hour.

That's how long the average American has to work to afford a six-pack of beer and a burger. That's up from 51 minutes in 2019.

These numbers come from the Dutch Rabobank, which publishes the BBQ Index.

On June 26, it revealed its most recent findings, which show that hosting a 10-person barbeque on the Fourth of July costs $99, the highest number ever. Beer, beef, soda, and lettuce make up 64% of these costs.

In general, food inflation is a huge issue. Since 2019, consumers have seen total costs rise by 25% - with additional headwinds on top.

As a result, food inflation jumped 25% from 2019 to the end of 2023. But the additional inflation we have seen in the first half of 2024 on top of that, albeit far more modest, has been the tipping point. Many consumers who stayed the course by continuing to spend in the face of 40-year highs in food prices are now pulling back and reevaluating their budgets. - Rabobank (emphasis added)

The quote above is key. While the rate of inflation has come down, prices have continued to climb - just slower.

This is hurting consumer stocks, especially companies with tight margins that face the threat of generic brands.

One of them is the Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), a stock I started to cover more frequently last year.

My most recent article on the company was written on February 17, when I went with the title "4.6%-Yielding Kraft Heinz Remains Undervalued."

Since then, it has only gotten more undervalued, dropping 6% (including dividends), lagging the 11.7% return of the S&P 500.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why the company cannot seem to catch a break - and what this may mean for its future.

So, let's get to it!

A Decent Performance In Light Of Headwinds

According to YouGov, Heinz Ketchup is the 28th most popular brand in the United States. This is no surprise, as it's literally everywhere. It's in almost every home, restaurant, and place where food is served.

Even beyond its borders, the product is highly popular. Unfortunately, this does not protect Kraft Heinz against this highly unfavorable economic environment.

One of its headwinds is market volatility, as the company faces headwinds from a pressured consumer environment and persistent inflation, mainly in commodities like dairy, sweeteners, and coffee.

On top of that, the company sees challenges in the U.S. Away From Home segment due to softening markets, especially in the restaurant industry.

Despite gaining market share in non-commercial channels, planned business exits and operational disruptions, such as temporary plant shutdowns, have impacted top-line growth expectations.

All things considered, volume/mix remains deeply negative. While the 3.2% decline in 1Q24 is less bad than the 4.4% decline in 4Q23, the numbers below clearly show how tough it is to grow in this environment.

Nonetheless, despite a slight decline of 0.5% in organic net sales, as pricing offset some volume weakness, the company saw a major improvement in adjusted gross profit margins, which expanded by 170 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

This allowed adjusted EPS to rise by 1.5%.

It also helps that the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting modest organic net sales growth between 0% and 2% and higher margins, potentially resulting in up to 4% adjusted operating income growth.

Moreover, the company has revised its outlook for the adjusted gross profit margin expansion to a range of 50 to 100 basis points. That's up from the previous range of 25 to 75 basis points.

According to the company, this adjustment reflects its continued success in unlocking efficiencies and optimizing its supply chain operations.

On top of that, the company expects stronger demand (volume) tailwinds in the second half of this year, supported by new business wins, non-commercial growth, and a recovery from the aforementioned plant shutdown.

This brings me to the next part of this article, creating value for shareholders.

How Kraft Heinz Is Looking To Create (Shareholder) Value

During last month's dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, the company noted that it boosted capital expenditures to 3-4% of its revenue, directing more capital to areas like marketing, research and development, and technology.

Essentially, the company aims for a marketing investment level of around 4.5-5% and R&D at 1% to ensure sustained innovation.

The company wants to drive innovation and remain more competitive in a challenging market.

A cornerstone of Kraft Heinz's strategy is its Agile@Scale initiative, which leverages digital tools and "agile methodologies" to drive innovation and efficiencies.

The company makes the case that the success of these teams has made it a leader in applying agile practices in the consumer packaged goods industry.

It also uses in-house AI models and data-driven decision-making, supported by Microsoft (MSFT).

On top of that, the company is increasingly focused on emerging markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and China. In 1Q24, these sales outperformed other segments by a wide margin.

With a global penetration rate of only 19% for the Heinz brand, the company sees significant potential to increase market share. In the first quarter, it grew market share in all segments, led by emerging market retail.

In addition to this, KHC is focusing on higher-margin products. This makes sense, as the low-cost segment is in a tough spot, given the surge in popularity of generic brands. Walmart (WMT), for example, is very successful in the generic brand business, as I discussed in a recent article.

By divesting commoditized and private-label-exposed businesses, Kraft Heinz has strengthened its core portfolio, focusing on its 'Taste Elevation' strategy.

The portfolio is now organized into three clear areas:

Accelerate : High-growth categories like sauces and ready-to-eat meals.

: High-growth categories like sauces and ready-to-eat meals. Protect : Stable, high-margin businesses like desserts and hydration.

: Stable, high-margin businesses like desserts and hydration. Balance: Steady revenue generators like meat, cheese, and coffee.

Technically, all of this bodes well for shareholders.

One benefit is the company's focus on its balance sheet. In the first quarter, it returned $636 million to shareholders while maintaining its target net leverage ratio of 3.0x EBITDA. It has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB.

Of these $636 million, $486 million was used for dividends. The company pays $0.40 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 5.0%. This dividend is protected by a 54% payout ratio.

The bad news is that this dividend hasn't seen a hike in many years.

The good news is that we're starting to see some green shoots.

For example, roughly $150 million was spent on buybacks as part of a $3 billion buyback authorization (7.6% of its $39 billion market cap).

This buyback program was authorized in December. It's the first-ever buyback program of the company, which could be the start of a long period of consistently rising shareholder distributions if the company is able to execute its goals.

Valuation

Kraft Heinz continues to be very cheap. After its recent drop, it now trades at a blended P/E ratio of just 10.7x. That's below its five-year average of 12.2x.

I believe a 12.2x multiple is fully justified. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 5-6% per year after 2024.

This would imply a fair stock price target of $41, 28% above its current price.

When adding its 5% yield, we get a total return outlook of at least 10% for the foreseeable future. Theoretically speaking, that is.

Unless we get better consumer sentiment, I doubt even a 12.2x multiple will be warranted, as it seems investors could not care less about consumer stocks in this environment.

While I'm not a fan of this industry, there's definitely long-term value. As I said in previous articles, if I had an income-focused portfolio, I would likely own some KHC stock as a long-term recovery/income play with a great risk/reward.

Takeaway

In a challenging economic environment with persistent inflation and consumer caution, Kraft Heinz faces significant headwinds.

However, despite a slight decline in organic sales, the company has managed to improve adjusted gross profit margins and reaffirm its guidance for 2024.

With strategic initiatives like Agile@Scale and a focus on higher-margin products, Kraft Heinz aims to drive innovation and enhance shareholder value.

Trading at a compelling valuation with a well-covered 5% dividend yield, the company presents a potential opportunity for long-term investors seeking income and value.

All things considered, Kraft Heinz remains a cautious but promising bet in an unpredictable market environment.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Undervaluation: Kraft Heinz is trading at a historically low P/E ratio, presenting a potential (deep) value opportunity.

Kraft Heinz is trading at a historically low P/E ratio, presenting a potential (deep) value opportunity. Dividend Yield: The stock offers a high dividend yield of 5%, which is attractive for income-focused investors.

The stock offers a high dividend yield of 5%, which is attractive for income-focused investors. Cost-Cutting Efforts: The company's initiatives like Agile@Scale and supply chain optimizations could lead to improved efficiencies and margins.

The company's initiatives like Agile@Scale and supply chain optimizations could lead to improved efficiencies and margins. Market Position: Despite challenges, Kraft Heinz holds strong market positions with brands like Heinz and continues to innovate in high-margin categories.

Cons: