Right Tail Capital Q2 2024 Investor Letter

"About 2-5 minutes (that is not a typo)."

I chuckled out loud. I thought that was an odd response to my question. I'd simply asked the head of investor relations how long the annual meeting would last.

I've attended annual meetings like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and the Markel Group (MKL) which are longer, multiday affairs that draw investors from around the world. These are great events though more the exception than the norm. I did not know how long this meeting would last. Maybe 60-90 minutes? That seemed like enough time to address voting matters and allow for questions from interested parties.

You see I wanted to attend the annual meeting and learn more about the company. Perhaps dig a little deeper than what I could surmise from their limited communications with investors. I wanted an opportunity to meet management. It's a team with a great track record that doesn't spend much time with investors.

There were more surprises at the actual meeting. There was no pomp and circumstance. It was in a typical conference room at headquarters. There were only twenty people. The board of directors and senior management were there. I was there. So were two other interested parties that were not employees. These two individuals were representing organizations that submitted proposals regarding social issues for shareholders to vote. The board was against these proposals, and I thought that given the company's history of success the proposals would have almost no chance of passing.

What struck me was that I was the only investor in attendance who cared about understanding the company and its prospects. This is not a small company. Rather it's one with decades of accomplishment and a member of the S&P 500. Undoubtedly, these propositions were important to the parties that presented them. However, these individuals seemed to be carrying a message, more so than trying to understand the investment prospects of the business. After the meeting, I spent some time with the CEO and had the chance to learn from his awesome experience in the industry.

Meeting management of every one of our investments is not a must for Right Tail's investment process. Understanding management's behaviors, incentives and track record is crucial. With this company, my curiosity was particularly piqued given the limited amount of communication the company has with investors. I still am flummoxed that I was the only fundamental investor attending the annual meeting for this sizeable, successful company.

Attending this annual meeting is one example of the unique work that helps lay the foundation for Right Tail's investment portfolio. It's a process that's rooted in long-term thinking and patience. It requires grit to seek information that may be off the beaten path. There's no one silver bullet step in the process that produces a margin of safety and guarantees an investment's success. Rather it's trying to keep one's eyes and ears open to build a mosaic of how the company and industry work. Often these special characteristics are part of the company doing many little things well day in and day out that create value for all parties in its ecosystem.

Insight could come from talking to decades-long employees at companies like Ferguson (FERG) or O'Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY). It could come from speaking to a land development partner for NVR. It could come from realizing Constellation Software's (OTCPK:CNSWF) incredible capital allocation success after having studied hundreds of inferior companies. It could be a short-term dislocation within an industry or broader market turmoil that creates an opportunity. Our willingness to think longer term remains a significant advantage. There's no one thing. It's usually several little things that, when stirred together, form an investment thesis.

There's no handbook for which pieces of information you need to find or how one puts the pieces together. Over the last 18 years, I've become better at knowing which doors to knock on and rocks to look under to determine the special characteristics of a company. It's a process that tends to produce insights through hard work and allowing time for reflection. It can't be forced. These challenges are fun and create opportunities.

Right Tail Operational Update

Recall that Right Tail's goal is to compound wealth and generate excellent after-tax returns over multiyear periods. We'll do this through owning a concentrated portfolio of undervalued, high-quality businesses and investing with a longer-term mindset.

It's hard to believe we started Right Tail over two years ago. As is our tradition, we brought a taste of my hometown New Orleans to Richmond, VA, and boiled crawfish for Right Tail's investors and friends. While the food was good, what makes the event special is getting everyone together to build community and say thank you. It was great to see new friendships formed and older friendships strengthened. We hope you'll be able to attend next year.

Right Tail is pleased to have 49 investors. I am thankful for all of you - it's a great mix of friends, family, and other professional investors. We've also been fortunate to have several referrals, and I'm delighted that ~50% of our investors have added to their initial investments. I think this speaks to the consistency of Right Tail's investment process. What's under the hood matches what we've discussed prior to investing together.

Our family remains Right Tail's largest investors in terms of absolute dollars and likely percentage of our net worth. Our alignment will always remain strong.

In terms of business operations, the pipes are working well. Schwab (SCHW) has been a great partner as a custodian, and their technology offerings continue to improve as they finish integrating TD Ameritrade.

The research process is also going well. I have continued to broaden our circle of competence by studying many new companies and becoming more knowledgeable about equipment rental, convenience stores, and payment networks. I continue to build great relationships with several companies and service providers, relationships which are now compounding. We aim to keep compounding our many strengths as we keep showing up and moving forward.

If this update rhymes with others from the past, well…it should. That's by design. Much of what I do is repeat the same processes day after day. Studying companies. Finding investments. Maintaining my health. Staying in the best frame of mind. Doggedly, and patiently, holding onto the best investments. It's what we'll keep doing - we'll keep aiming to get a little better each day.

Best wishes for continued joy this summer,

Jeremy Kokemor, Right Tail Capital

DISCLAIMER This review (the "Review") is being furnished by Right Tail Capital LLC ("Right Tail" or the "Firm") for informational purposes only. This Review does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy, any securities, investment products or investment advisory services offered by the Firm (the "Offering"). Any offer or solicitation may only be made to prospective eligible investors by means of an Investment Advisory Agreement and Form ADV, which contain a description of the material terms relating to the Offering, including the numerous risks involved. This Review is being provided for general informational purposes only. Right Tail Capital ("Right Tail") is registered as an Investment Adviser with the states of Virginia and Louisiana. Interested parties should read Right Tail's Forms ADV I and II, available at IAPD - Investment Adviser Public Disclosure - Homepage. Certain information set forth in this Review is based upon data, quotations, documentation and/or other information obtained from various sources believed by the Firm to be reliable. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of the information and opinions contained herein. The views and the other information provided are subject to change without notice. This report and others posted on Home | Right Tail Capital are issued without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any specific recipient and are not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Company fundamentals and earnings may be mentioned occasionally but should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold a company's stock. Predictions, forecasts, estimates for markets should not be construed as recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any security -- including common stocks, bonds, mutual funds, futures contracts, and exchange traded funds, or any similar instruments. Investment strategies managed by Right Tail involve a significant degree of risk, and there can be no assurance that the strategy's investment objectives will be achieved or that significant or total losses will not be incurred. Nothing contained herein is or should be relied upon as a promise, representation or guarantee as to the future performance of Right Tail's strategies. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Images, graphics, logos, and other designs used in the Review are believed to be in the public domain. A reasonable, but not exhaustive, effort has been made to verify that such images, graphics, logos, and designs are not protected under copyright. However, if any party feels that this Review is in breach of copyright law, it should immediately contact the Firm. Performance data for the Right Tail Portfolio is based on the advisor's brokerage account which was invested beginning on May 16, 2022. This performance figure has not been audited by any third party. Individual account performance will vary depending on a variety of factors, including the initial date of investment, inflows/outflows, account size, fee class, tax considerations, and transaction costs. Please see your individual account statement(s) for actual account balances and performance. Performance comparisons to benchmarks such as the S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ("SPY Index ETF", "SPY", or "S&P 500 Index ETF") are provided for information purposes only. The SPY is an exchange-traded fund which seeks to provide the investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a diversified large cap U.S. index that holds companies across all 11 GICS sectors, and as such may differ materially from the securities managed by Right Tail in client accounts. Benchmarks such as the S&P 500 Index and the SPY may be of limited use in understanding the risks and uncertainties inherent in the investment strategies managed by Right Tail. The information in this Review is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal, or tax advice or investment recommendations. The Recipient should consult the Recipient's own tax, legal, accounting, financial, or other advisers about the issues discussed herein. Nothing in this Review regarding tax strategies, tax savings, tax rates, tax efficiency, or any other statements related to taxes should be relied upon as an indication of Right Tail's suitability to give advice or make decisions with respect to taxes in any jurisdiction. Click to enlarge

