Investment Outlook

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) provides endpoint security and vulnerability management software and services to companies worldwide.

I previously wrote about SCWX in September 2023 with a Sell outlook due to falling revenue.

Revenue is falling at a lower rate as the company laps previous comps, and operating losses are being reduced over time.

My near-term outlook for SecureWorks Corp. is upgraded to Neutral (Hold) on improving operating results and a possible return to revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025.

SecureWorks’ Market And Approach

SecureWorks' primary products and services have included:

Taegis Extended Detection & Response [XDR]

Managed Detection & Response

Vulnerability Management

Managed Services

Security Assessments & Training.

The firm has reported revenue in 3 major segments, as the pie chart shows here:

However, going forward, the Managed Security Services segment will be nil as the company exits that business and focuses its efforts solely on its Taegis system and related professional services.

SCWX’s sales model is a partner-first approach through resellers, referrals and managed service providers.

A 2023 market research report by Grand View Research said the global endpoint security market exceeded $16 billion in 2022 and forecasted it would rise to $28.7 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this would represent a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030, a reasonably strong estimate.

Companies and their clients are expected to increase their adoption of BYOD policies and AI/ML solutions to support secure interactions between stakeholders and organizations.

M&A will likely continue to be a strategy for vendors to acquire new capabilities for their bundles or to expand their point solution offerings.

Furthermore, the expansion of regulatory requirements will add to the growth potential for vendors.

Key competitors that offer endpoint security solutions include the following:

McAfee (Intel)

Symantec

Eset

AVG Technologies

Cylance

Palo Alto Networks

FireEye

F-Secure

Webroot

Okta

Sophos.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to fall due to exiting its managed services business and focusing on its Taegis platform; Operating income by quarter (LINE) has improved because of improving gross profit margin and reduced SG&A and R&D costs.

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has risen as a result of increased efficiencies of scale from focusing on its Taegis platform; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have dropped due to increased focus on reducing costs; R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have also fallen due to reduced investments and greater cost control.

Earnings per share (Diluted) improved in two recent quarters before dropping in FQ1 2025 due to significant "non-cash tax expense for valuation allowance recorded as a result of [its] tax deconsolidation from Dell Technologies" during the quarter.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, SCWX ended the quarter with $47.0 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $32.5 million and capital expenditures were $1.3 million. The company paid a high $36.8 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

In the past 12 months, SCWX’s stock price has slid by 1.8% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 27.4%, as the chart indicates below.

Below is a handy major operating and financial metrics table for reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 1.7 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 41.1 Price/Sales ("TTM") 1.7 Revenue Growth ("YoY") -18.3% Net Income Margin -25.5% EBITDA Margin -10.9% Market Capitalization $615,890,000 Enterprise Value $575,680,000 Operating Cash Flow -$31,180,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.06 FY 2025 FWD EPS Estimate $0.08 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") -9.5% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") -$0.44 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 3.36 Click to enlarge

The company's Rule of 40 performance has improved significantly due to reducing its negative operating margin, although it still has a very long way to go in this important metric.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) FQ2 2024 FQ1 2025 Revenue Growth % -17.1% -18.3% Operating Margin -28.2% -10.7% Total -45.3% -29.0% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On SecureWorks

SecureWorks has been continuing to navigate a financially difficult period of transition away from its legacy managed services business as it focuses on its Taegis XDR SaaS platform.

Since approximately the end of 2022, SCWX’s stock price has diverged negatively from the wider benchmark ETF (IGV’s) results, which corresponds to the beginning of a sharp rise in interest rates, heavily punishing operating loss-making companies like SCWX.

As management has adjusted to the higher cost-of-capital environment by cutting costs and focusing on managing for profitability rather than growth-at-all-costs, stock performance has stabilized.

However, SCWX isn’t out of trouble yet. While the company had $47 million in cash at the end of FQ1, it used $32 million in free cash over the past 12 months. Thus, management will need to make continued progress in getting to operating cash flow breakeven unless it wants to tap an unused $50 million credit facility.

The chart below shows the frequency of various terms in the most recent conference call between management and analysts.

Seeking Alpha

Its value is that it can show how often negative terms are used, which can illustrate the downward pressures on a business or its clients.

The company continues to operate under the weight of negative macroeconomic pressures, leading to a "steady state" in terms of annual recurring revenue [ARR] growth of around 7% - 8%.

The remainder of fiscal 2025 will likely feature reducing negative operating cash flow and devoting resources to focus on further development of its flagship XDR platform.

Management expects overall sequential growth to begin in the second half of the current fiscal year, with higher gross margins already showing in the recent financial results.

So, my outlook on SCWX has improved as the company has continued to make operating loss reductions, completed its transition away from the lower margin managed services segment, and cleared the way for focus on its SaaS platform.

With my expectations for an improved second half of fiscal 2025, my outlook for SCWX is upgraded to Neutral (Hold).