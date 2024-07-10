chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I obtained a long position in heavy oil producer Strathcona Resources (TSX:SCR:CA) (OTCPK:STHRF) after the company acquired Pipestone Energy in a reverse takeover. Strathcona was much larger but a private entity and used the Pipestone acquisition to obtain a listing. I wasn’t very happy with the deal as I liked Pipestone’s condensate production, but that was also the main thing Strathcona was interested in, as condensate is an important product to dilute heavy oil to make the pipeline-based transportation go more efficient. From Strathcona’s perspective, the acquisition of Pipestone was a good deal, as it acts as a natural hedge for a portion of its own condensate needs. I preferred to continue to own Pipestone on a standalone basis, but I’m also in no rush to sell Strathcona considering the stock is trading at just half its NAV and the current high oil price will rapidly reduce the net debt position on its balance sheet.

While waiting for the company to release its Q2 results, I wanted to look back at the Q1 results and try to extrapolate the potential Q2 performance from the Q1 results.

The strong oil price will definitely help - waiting for a shareholder return program to be announced

In the first quarter of this year, Strathcona produced just under 183,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day and, as you can see below, the majority consisted of bitumen and heavy oil while the production of condensate and light oil represented just under 10% of the total oil-equivalent output. The company also produces a decent amount of natural gas – thanks to the Pipestone acquisition, as the company’s output mainly consisted of condensate and natural gas.

Strathcona Investor Relations

Needless to say, the bitumen trades at a discount, while the condensate and light oil caught a very decent price in the first quarter of the year, with the latter being sold at C$94.50 per barrel. And that’s not bad considering the WTI price was just US$77 per barrel, representing less than C$104 per barrel.

Strathcona Investor Relations

This resulted in a total revenue of C$1.3B and a net revenue of C$1.17B after taking royalty payments into account. Additionally, there was a C$40M loss on hedging contracts, resulting in a reported revenue of just under C$1.14B.

Strathcona Investor Relations

As you can see in the income statement above, the total operating expenses were C$986M, which includes about C$222M in depletion and depreciation expenses.

This resulted in a pre-tax profit of C$149M and a net profit of just under C$101M, which represented C$0.47 per share.

I’m more interested in the company’s cash flow profile, and I was pleased to see the reported operating cash flow was C$409M and approximately C$390M after taking the lease expenses into account. But as the cash flow statement below shows, the total capex was approximately C$286M.

Strathcona Investor Relations

On a pro forma basis, this means the underlying free cash flow result was approximately C$104M. That’s slightly higher than the reported net income, which is fine, but it’s important to realize the anticipated C$1.3B in full-year capex contains just C$800M in sustaining capex (with an additional C$250M to be spent on the ‘drill to fill’ program). This means the average quarterly sustaining capex is just C$200M, and this would indicate the underlying sustaining free cash flow in the first quarter of the year was approximately C$190M. This represents approximately C$0.89 per share.

Strathcona Investor Relations

Strathcona is also earmarking C$250M for ‘major expansion’ projects, which includes three projects that will result in a cumulative production increase of 26,000 boe/day at a capital efficiency of approximately C$25,000 per flowing barrel.

Strathcona Investor Relations

Looking at the sensitivity analysis shown below, the company’s sustaining capex is covered all the way down to US$40 WTI, while the non-sustaining capex is covered as long as the WTI oil price remains above US$50 per barrel.

At US$80 WTI, which is the YTD average, Strathcona will generate about C$1B in free cash flow, which represents C$4.7 per share using the current share count of 214M shares outstanding.

Strathcona Investor Relations

Strathcona has also reiterated its plans to start looking into paying dividends when its net debt position drops to C$2.5B.

At the end of the first quarter, the total financial net debt (excluding lease liabilities) was C$2.64B. I expect Strathcona to reach its desired net debt level during the third quarter (assuming the WTI oil price will continue to trade around US$80/barrel and excluding any working capital changes).

The company is keeping the cards close to its chest when it talks about the shareholder returns, but during its Q1 conference call, management indicated it would provide more details when it publishes its Q2 results (which is planned for August). That makes sense, as I expect Strathcona to have a good idea as to when it expects to hit its C$2.5B in net debt. I would expect the company to announce a well-covered base dividend, with additional special dividends and perhaps a share buyback. Based on the tone of the Q1 conference call, I expect 100% of the free cash flow to be spent on shareholder rewards as the CFO mentioned ‘we don’t really have a current focus to pay down debt beyond C$2.5B’.

Investment thesis

I currently still have a long position in Strathcona Resources as I don’t feel like selling in the low-30s when the company remains on track to post a free cash flow result of north of C$4.5 per share including its anticipated growth capex. If I’d only take the sustaining capex into account, the underlying free cash flow will likely exceed C$6/share on an underlying basis, using US$80 WTI. But even at US$60 WTI, the sustaining free cash flow would still be around C$3.75 per share (excluding the C$0.5B in non-sustaining capex) and considering the 2P reserve life index is 38 years, I’m quite alright with a double-digit free cash flow yield at US$60 WTI.

I plan to retain my long position and perhaps add to this position depending on how Strathcona sees its shareholder returns once the desired net debt level has been reached.

