Is The U.S. Economy Flirting With Recession?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • Recession risk has risen, but it’s still premature to confidently declare that a downturn has started.
  • Conditions could deteriorate in the weeks ahead, but for the moment, slow/sluggish growth appears to be the odds-on favorite for the near-term outlook.
  • Aggregating several business cycle benchmarks and estimating the implied recession-risk probability reflects a modestly higher but still low likelihood that an economic contraction has started or is imminent.

Stock quotes graphs and American dollar bill

Konoplytska

Judging by the analysis in some circles, a recession is a foregone conclusion. More cautious types argue that the expansion continues, but just barely, and that a formal recession will likely start at some point in the next several months. As usual, it's impossible to

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.48K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News