ITOT: Why Market-Cap Weighting Isn't Optimal For Total Market ETFs

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.04K Followers

Summary

  • ITOT is a low-cost total market fund representing approximately 4,000 U.S. securities. It's marketed to passive investors and has $58 billion in assets under management with a 0.03% expense ratio.
  • ITOT's market-cap-weighting scheme is a weakness. While this works well for the large-cap segment, small and mid-cap investors are better served by factor funds that emphasize quality.
  • The weakness appears when analyzing ITOT and SPY fundamentally. There is minimal or no improvement in growth and valuation, but quality takes a hit. This helps explain recent underperformance.
  • I recommend separating your large, mid, and small-cap funds into three ETFs to replicate ITOT's composition. SPY is an excellent core holding, and this article provides suggestions for the remainder.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) on July 10, 2023, highlighting how its slightly better diversification compared to the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.04K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ITOT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ITOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News