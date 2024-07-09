Napco: A Great Security Small-Cap Investment, But Still Overvalued

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

I last covered Napco (NASDAQ:NSSC) in February; I put out a Hold rating at the time due to overvaluation concerns I had. The stock has gained around 20% in total return since publication, as opposed to a +9.31% change for the S&P 500 (SP500). While that might look like my rating was off, I think as a long-term value investor, my rating was valid. In addition, I think the company has gone from modestly overvalued to significantly overvalued now. This is made evident by the expansion in its valuation multiples and the fact that Wall Street estimates for Napco's fundamental growth are much slower for fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. That being said, I think this company is extremely well-positioned for long-term success, driven by a quality management team and the growing emphasis the firm is placing on recurring revenue through subscriptions. At the moment, my rating is a Hold, but I can see that as this company scales and the valuation drops somewhat, I will rate it a Buy, even a Strong Buy if the valuation becomes really appealing at a later date.

Operational Analysis

Key to the future results of the company, which I think is likely to deliver outsized growth over the long term compared to historically, is management's new focus on recurring revenue opportunities. Its recurring services revenues ('RSR') have gross margins reaching over 90%, and RSR increased by 29% in Q3 YoY. Core to this subscription model is its StarLink Connect and StarLink MAX communicators, which run via subscription. In addition, its StarLink Fire Communicators offer dual-path communication and over-the-air software upgrades, the latter of which helps to retain customers by keeping technology competitive without additional costs to customers.

Napco's long-term goal is to have recurring services make up at least half of its business. The strategy here is to expand margins and create more stability in revenues that are associated with recurring subscription models. This is very clever, and I believe it bodes well for the long-term growth story of Napco. Management is focusing on expanding its market reach by targeting sectors that are likely to subscribe to recurring services, like school safety, healthcare, and retail loss prevention.

Recent management changes, including the promotion of Kevin Buchel to President and COO while retaining his role as CFO, underscores this shift toward higher margin emphasis, and in my opinion, it shows that there is significant growth for the company ahead as it is restructuring with profitability and revenue stability in mind.

In more detail, StarLink offers remote monitoring, smart notifications, and easy integration with various security panels. Management has also cleverly offered trade-up incentives for customers upgrading from older technologies to new subscription-based services. This has a two-fold accretive effect for Napco by boosting immediate sales and locking in future recurring revenue. In addition, I think the Napco Access Pro Platform deserves mention—this is a cloud-hosted security and access control management platform. Furthermore, the company's Alarm Lock and Marks locking hardware lines have seen significant growth, growing 16% in Q3 YoY and representing 66% of hardware sales.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

Napco has been notably more stable in revenue growth than net income and free cash flow. However, in recent years it has grown its net income and free cash flow significantly. In my opinion, management is bolstering future profitability significantly with the new recurring revenue model, and I think that this is likely to be highly accretive over the long term due to more stable profitability reports and many fewer periods of YoY contraction in the bottom line. However, I think that this has already been priced into the stock by the market, as we can see in the valuation multiple expansions in the second chart.

The discrepancy is most notable in the price-to-sales ratio, mostly because the company's net income has not been growing stably, as I mentioned above. As a result, the market is pricing Napco based on future growth potential, most powerfully captured in its P/S ratio. I think the market is valid for doing this, but I think that the valuation is absolutely too high right now to validate an entry.

To further support this argument, it is useful to ascertain what a reasonable 5Y CAGR for revenue might be. 7 Wall Street analysts have the consensus of roughly a 13% CAGR for fiscal 2025. For fiscal 2026, 4 analysts have a consensus of 16%. The 5Y average for its revenue growth is 13%. In my opinion, this could rise to 16-17% as a future 5Y average if the company is successful in its recurring revenue strategy. For the case of optimism and because I believe in the company and management, I am opting for a 17% CAGR over 5 years in revenue for my price target. Revenue per share is currently $4.98. In my opinion, while the price-to-sales ratio deserves expansion right now, I believe at 10.75, which is its current ratio, it will contract more toward the 5Y median of 6.2. I predict the company could have a P/S ratio of around 8.5 in 5 years time. This is somewhat speculative, but this estimate prices in contraction based on the fact that I think the company is currently overvalued. As a result of this forecast, I calculate that the stock price will be around $95 in 5 years, indicating an 11.6% price CAGR from the present stock price of $54.33. I plan on following this company for the long term, and my forecast is subject to change based on the company's performance, market conditions and other factors. However, if the revenue growth outcome from the new operational strategy is more conservative, the price CAGR will be 10.41% over 5 years if revenue growth is 16% per annum. This is why my rating is a Hold at this time rather than a Buy. That being said, a significant pullback in price, which I think is imminent, would provide an excellent buying opportunity, in my opinion.

Risk Analysis

Napco is becoming increasingly reliant on cloud-based services and connected devices, especially for this recurring revenue model. As a result, the firm is more vulnerable to sophisticated cybersecurity threats. High-profile hacks could potentially compromise its ecosystem and lead to a loss of customer trust and revenue over the long term. As geopolitical tensions are rising, this could include malware introduced from countries that are countering the West.

Furthermore, the rapid pace of technological change in the security industry has the potential to induce high periods of R&D and expenditures related to product iteration and pivots. This is particularly true in cloud-based subscription services, including new entrants like AI security and IoT. I think management needs to continue to consolidate its moat in cloud-based recurring revenue security hardware and potentially venture into AI-assisted security to remain relevant over the long term.

Subscription-based models are also vulnerable to customer churn. If Napco fails to provide consistent value or if macroeconomic conditions become more severe due to high levels of inflation affecting the working and middle class, Napco could find that its subscription model is deemed too expensive. This is less the case with institutions like schools and hospitals that require such devices, but certainly true for civilian, personal use cases. I think management needs to monitor its pricing strategy carefully to render long-term retention.

Lastly, 99% of Napco's revenue comes from the U.S., so it is worth doing a competitive peer analysis to compare Napco to who I deem will be its greatest long-term rivals domestically. There are several established players in the security industry, including Allegion (ALLE), Visonic, which is part of Johnson Controls (JCI) and Infinova. The sheer size of the competitive landscape is important to evaluate. In my opinion, Napco's future growth strategy could be inhibited if larger competitors become more aggressive with pricing, which could become more available due to economies of scale. In addition, JCI is well established internationally, potentially limiting the market opportunity for NSSC if its product offerings aren't continuously differentiated enough.

Conclusion

My analysis this time on Napco, the business, is more bullish than my last. In retrospect, I think I could have placed a Buy rating on my last thesis, but in this instance, after the 20% gain in price since that write up, I am certain that if investing at the present valuation, the stock is unlikely to beat the market considerably over 5-10 years. That being said, I think management's new operational strategy is shrewd, and I think that during the next pullback in price, which I believe is imminent due to valuation factors, a buying opportunity with long-term market-beating CAGRs could present itself.