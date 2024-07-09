IWMY: Extracting High Dividends From The Russell 2000, Works Only In One Scenario

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • IWMY is an ETF that uses options to try to generate high yields from the Russell 2000 (IWM).
  • It achieves this by selling cash-covered puts, which limits potential upside but provides downside protection.
  • IWMY only outperforms IWM in a range-bound market, like 2024 so far.
  • In bull markets, IWMY misses out on gains and its high distribution rate relies on returning investors' own capital.
  • We think investors should consider IWM instead for its simpler structure and better alignment with small-cap growth potential.

Businessman using graphs on screen

Thesis

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) is an equities exchange-traded fund. The ETF has a ticker which represents a play on words based on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). We are

