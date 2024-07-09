Why The CPI Could Trigger A Correction

  • The labor market shows signs of slowing but not deteriorating, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut in September.
  • The technical indicators suggest stocks are overbought, and there is the potential for a 5-10% pullback, with potential negative catalysts like higher inflation or worsening earnings.
  • The CPI data is crucial, and the market expects 3.1% or lower. Yet, Truflation suggests inflation may already be below 2%, increasing the probability of a rate cut soon.
  • Despite the potential for near-term turbulence, I remain bullish in the intermediate and longer term.
Oh no, the "C" word. Why is everyone so intimidated by corrections? It's like the sky is falling when the market gives up several percent. Well, regardless of my feelings or yours on the matter, pullbacks and corrections are a necessary and healthy phenomena. We need these resets

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

