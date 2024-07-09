CVS Health: A Better Investment Than Walgreens Boots Alliance

Sundry Photography

One of the companies I covered most frequently and also one of my biggest holdings is CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). And while making up a larger part of my portfolio, it has not been one of my best investments. After my major purchase the stock almost doubled but in the last few quarters the stock declined to almost the same price again at which I bought it initially.

And in my last article published on March 12, 2024, I also downgraded my rating from a “Strong Buy” to only a “Buy” rating as my confidence in CVS Health faded a little bit. And since my last article was published with the bullish rating the stock declined another 25%. Compared to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which I also covered recently, I still remain rather bullish about CVS and in the following article I will explain why I remain bullish about CVS and what differences between Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health justify the different viewpoints.

Quarterly Results

The last quarterly results were a disappointment. For starters, the company missed revenue as well as earnings per share estimates. And while the revenue miss was “only” by $800 million, earnings per share missed by $0.39 (a miss of 23%). It is interesting that this is the first miss for revenue as well as earnings per share in a really long time. CVS constantly exceeded expectations for earnings per share as well as revenue.

CVS Health: Beats/Miss Revenue and EPS (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the results, we can see CVS still growing revenue with a solid pace. Total revenue increased from $85,278 million in Q1/23 to $88,437 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 3.7% year-over-year growth. Operating income, however, declined from $3,446 million in the same quarter last year to $2,271 million this quarter – resulting in 34.1% year-over-year decline. And diluted earnings per share even declined 46.7% year-over-year from $1.65 in the same quarter last year to $0.88 this quarter. We can also look at adjusted earnings per share, which was $1.31 and therefore higher. But we also see a decline of 40.5% year-over-year from $2.20 in the same quarter last year.

CVS Health Q1/24 Presentation

And while the quarterly results were not great, the much bigger problem was the updated guidance for fiscal 2024. Management is now expecting diluted earnings per share to be at least $5.64 for the full year. Compared to $7.06 in earnings per share in the previous guidance, this was a huge disappointment. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be at least $7.00 but compared to $8.30 in a previous guidance, the bottom-line estimate was lowered once again. And cash flow from operations guidance was also lowered from at least $12.0 billion in a previous guidance to at least $10.5 billion right now.

Are Walgreens’ Losses CVS’ gains?

As mentioned above, I recently wrote an article about Walgreens Boots Alliance – another company I was bullish about for a long time and previously rated the stock as a “Buy” or “Strong Buy”. And both companies are operating in similar markets – the pharmaceutical retail space is dominated by these two.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the chart performance in the last ten years we see both companies performing rather mediocre and nobody would call CVS a great investment in the last ten years (especially as the major U.S. indices rushed from all-time high to all-time high). But CVS Health did perform better than Walgreens Boots Alliance, which had a horrible stock performance in the last ten years and lost 85% in value during that time (not including dividends).

And while the stock price is also indicating that CVS Health is the better investment of the two, let’s take a close look at the difference between the two businesses and explain why it seems more reasonable to be bullish about CVS Health than be bullish about Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health are similar in many ways. In both cases we are talking about mature businesses paying a dividend. And in both cases, we are talking about the two major pharmaceutical retailers in the United States.

One reason to be more optimistic about CVS than WBA is the announced closing of stores by Walgreens Boots Alliance. During the last earnings call, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Tim Wentworth, made the following statement:

To start, we are finalizing a multifactor store footprint optimization program which we expect will include the closure of a significant portion of these underperforming stores over the next three years. Plans to finalize this number are in motion and we will update you in due course. For the remaining portion of this cohort, we are taking action to return them to profitability and deliver an improved customer experience. We will contemplate additional closures if performance does not improve, which includes external factors such as reimbursement rates. While it is not an easy decision to close a store, we will work to minimize customer disruptions and importantly, as we have done in the past, we intend to redeploy the vast majority of the workforce in those stores that we close.

Recently it was also reported that Walgreens Boots Alliance will close 91 stores this year resulting in only about 1% of stores being closed this year. As Walgreens Boots Alliance indicate that one fourth of stores might be at risk of closing down over the next few years, we can expect much higher store closures in the years to come.

Now we can argue that CVS might actually profit from store closures. The retail pharmaceutical market will continue to grow with a solid pace and therefore the market share Walgreens Boots Alliance might lose other competitors can take. Management of Walgreens is probably hoping for the customers just using another Walgreens store or switching to online services of Walgreens. However, in my opinion CVS Health could profit from Walgreens Boots Alliance stumbling as I don’t think all customers will switch to online. And CVS, which is already clear market leader with a market share of almost 26%, might continue to gain market share in the years to come.

And as long as we are talking about shifting market shares, we also have to talk about Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), which announced recently that it has expanded its RxPass subscription savings program under its Prime membership scheme to Medicare beneficiaries. The RxPass offers access to fast and free delivery of 60 eligible prescription medications for $5 a month. Of course, we have to point out that delivering 60 prescription medications is not much, but it will continue to fight for market share and put pressure on CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Of course, we will see a continuing shift towards ordering pharmaceuticals online as well. However, in my opinion, this shift will take a long time as pharmaceuticals are one of the products that rather older people are buying (which are sticking with their buying habits), where a certain level of trust is important and consultation before the purchase might also be necessary. And these are arguments speaking rather for brick-and-mortar stores. The picture might look different in 20 or 30 years from now, but for the next few years, I don’t think most people will suddenly start ordering pharmaceuticals only online.

More Diversified Business

A second reason for being more bullish about CVS is the more diversified business. While Walgreens Boots Alliance is generating a huge part of its revenue (and operating income) from its U.S. retail pharmacy business, CVS is much more diversified. And despite the strong footprint both companies still have in the retail pharmacy market in the United States, it is not the best business to be in due to the lower margins and difficulties establishing an economic moat around the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Q2/24 Presentation

And CVS Health already started decades ago to diversify its business – a step Walgreens Boots Alliance is also trying to copy in the last few years which led to the U.S. Healthcare segment. But especially in the last quarter we saw growth rates decelerating for the segment, and it remains to be seen how successful Walgreens Boots Alliance will be with this move. CVS on the other hand is generating a large part of its revenue and operating income from its PBM and its health care benefits segment.

And when looking at the three different segments, it is especially the Health Care Benefits segment which is driving top line growth. Total revenue in the first quarter increased from $25,877 million in Q1/23 to $32,236 million in Q1/24 resulting in 24.6% year-over-year growth. Total medical memberships also increased from 25.5 million in the same quarter last year to 26.8 million this quarter. However, adjusted operating income for the segment declined from $1.82 billion in Q1/23 to only $0.73 billion this quarter. The main reason was higher than expected medical costs (about $900 million above expectations).

CVS Health Q1/24 Presentation

The segment generating the biggest part of revenue is Health Services, which generated $40,285 million in revenue in Q1/24. However, revenue declined from $44,591 million in the same quarter last year resulting in 9.7% year-over-year decline. The main reason for the decline here was the previously announced loss of a large client, and the number of pharmacy claims processed also declined from 587.3 million in the same quarter last year to 462.9 million this quarter. However, for the full year, CVS is expecting the number of pharmacy claims processed to be around 1.91 billion (compared to 1.87 billion in the previous year).

The third segment is Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness, which generated $28,725 million in revenue this quarter resulting in 2.9% year-over-year top line growth. Adjusted operating income also increased 3.8% year-over-year to $1,177 million. And although we are only looking at one single quarter, we see the retail pharmacy business rather struggling with the other two segments of the diversified business performing better.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In the end, we must determine an intrinsic value for CVS once again. And for starters we can look at valuation multiples. And at the time of writing, the stock was trading for 10.0 times earnings per share and only 8.9 times free cash flow. CVS was always trading for rather low valuation multiples in the last few years, but right now the stock is trading below the 10-year average P/FCF ratio (which was 11.36) and 10-year average P/E ratio (which was 18.40).

Data by YCharts

Additionally, we can also determine an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. For starters, we are using a 10% discount rate (as this is the annual return I want to achieve at least) and the last reported number of outstanding shares (1,267 million diluted outstanding shares). As a base, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $8,139 million and is probably a good basis we can use, as it is below the 5-year and 10-year average, and therefore already includes a margin of safety. And when being very cautious once again and assuming that CVS will not be able to grow again, and assuming 0% growth, we get an intrinsic value of $64.24; and therefore the stock is potentially still trading about 12% below its intrinsic value.

However, there is reason to be a little more optimistic for CVS. First, we can assume at least modest low-single digit growth of about 3% (which would be more or less in line with U.S. GDP growth) and take the free cash flow of the last ten years (about $10 billion). With these still modest assumptions, CVS Health has an intrinsic value of $112.75 and the stock is deeply undervalued at this point.

And we should also not ignore that CVS offered a much higher long-term guidance during its 2023 Investor Day. Over the long run, management is expecting EPS growth to be in the mid-single to high-single digits.

CVS Health 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Analysts appear similarly optimistic and are expecting CVS to grow with a CAGR of 5.19% between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2033. And between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2033, earnings per share are expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.45% (but starting from a low basis).

However, we should also point out that management constantly lowered its long-term target in the last few years. In an article published about a year ago, I still had the old long-term targets with double digit EPS growth. And when looking at earnings revisions we also see analysts constantly lowering EPS estimates over the last 1.5 years.

CVS Health: Consensus EPS Revision Trends (Seeking Alpha )

Nevertheless, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about CVS as a mid-term investment. As I argued in previous articles, we will most likely see a reversion to the mean at some point, which would lead to above-average returns for CVS in the next few years.

Technical Picture

When looking at the chart we can argue in two different ways. On the one side, CVS broke the 200-month simple moving average for the first time in over two decades. Additionally, CVS also broke a long-term trendline that was in place since 1995 and connecting lows from 1995, 2002 and 2003 as well as 2019 and 2020. However, the trendline is not perfect and hence I don’t know how serious we should take that trendline.

CVS Health Monthly Chart (Author's work created with TradingView)

On the other hand, we still have the lows from 2019 and 2020 being a strong support level for the stock – a support level that has not been broken so far. Additionally, we have a long-term declining trendline at $48 which should be additional support for the stock.

Considering that CVS is trading for extremely low valuation multiples, I don’t think that CVS will break below $50, but we never know and should be prepared for every scenario.

Conclusion

As I have written in previous articles, I don’t see CVS as a great investment anymore and might have been wrong about a potential moat the business might have. But the business is still a better choice than Walgreens Boots Alliance and might actually profit from the struggling competitor. Additionally, the stock price is not justified and we should see a reversion to the mean in the years to come, making the stock a solid mid-term investment.