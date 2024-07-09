aristotoo

Introduction

The iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ), a three-decade old product that focuses on over 60 large and mid-sized French equities, has experienced a very choppy 2024 so far. In a year when global stocks have generated double-digit returns, and European stocks have notched up 8% returns, EWQ has been all over the place, and has so far, generated returns of only low single digits.

YCharts

Looking ahead, we don’t expect the narrative to change a great deal, and would recommend staying away from EWQ. If you’re wondering why we’re not prepared to be bullish on EWQ, here are a few reasons why.

Uncertain Political Backdrop Coupled With Unsteady Macros

One of the primary reasons to turn cautious on French equities is the undercurrent of political uncertainty which could leave a more pronounced mark on an economy that isn’t quite operating at full tilt.

France has undergone a topsy-turvy few days, and it does not look like this will abate any time soon. For the uninitiated, Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election appears to have backfired, with the far-right National Rally Alliance (RN) enhancing its status by around 53 seats from the 2022 levels. Meanwhile, the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) which wasn’t even in existence a few months back, has managed to garner the largest share in the French Parliament (188 seats), although that still falls short of the 289 seats required to gain an absolute majority. Amidst all these developments, Macron’s own liberal centrist group - Ensemble - lost ground by 25%. All in all, what we have is a hung parliament, and investors should prepare for plenty of policy inertia and internal bickering, which could reflect poorly on French assets.

CNN

Whilst it is not certain, the French President usually picks out a Prime Minister from the largest bloc in Parliament, and in this case, we have the left-leaning NFP. The problem with picking someone from the NFP is that he/she is likely to push for populist and fiscally irresponsible programs which could end up catapulting France’s already high deficit.

After coming in at 4.8% of GDP in 2022, France’s fiscal deficit rose more than expected to levels of 5.5% last year (the government’s target was only 4.9%), making this year’s fiscal deficit target of 4.4% highly improbable. Last year we saw the Macron administration extend the state pension age by 2 years to 64, but the NFP was very much against it, and we may see this being rolled back, alongside other spending programs, which also risk negating the EUR10bn worth of cuts seen earlier this year

Even otherwise, do consider that various pockets within the French economy continue to flounder. We would pay particular attention to the Industrial sector, as this sector alone accounts for over a quarter of EWQ’s total holdings.

Trading Economics

The industrial production numbers which came out a few days back pointed to declining momentum with May’s 2.1% decline coming in a lot worse than what was expected (-0.5%), and also marking the largest drop since October 2022.

Trading Economics

It is difficult to see this reversing significantly as the forward-looking manufacturing PMI index continues to contract (a reading below 50) for the 17th straight month, with signs of a broad-based decline in new business and production volumes.

France, which also derives a healthy proportion of its GDP via exports, is currently witnessing a scenario where export momentum has been dropping sequentially for 2 straight months.

Then, it’s also not as though the domestic scene in hunky-dory. In fact, consumer confidence in France continues to hover below its long-term average of 100, with households growing increasingly pessimistic about the standard of living; their appetite to make major purchases too appears to be on the wane.

Trading Economics

EWQ’s Top Holding - LVMH, Faces A Dicey Outlook in China

Even though EWQ covers over 60 stocks, 1 stock alone- LVMH accounts for 11% of the portfolio by itself, making our focus ETF quite susceptible to developments with the luxury goods specialist.

One of the key facets of owning LVMH is that it isn’t necessarily a play on the French landscape, but a play on the global luxury goods market. Within the global arena, keen importance goes to the Asian region (excluding Japan), whose share as a function of the total business has been growing over time, and currently accounts for the largest stake at 30%.

Investors need to recognize that the luxury goods market in China is increasingly transitioning to a discount and promotional environment, thus eroding the net worth of these brands. LMVH’s Givenchy appears to have taken the plunge, whilst Louis Vuitton, which operates at the higher end of the market, is still resisting the urge to follow suit and is rather focused on building its high net worth base.

That is a brave stance to follow, as a recent report from Bain highlighted how even China's high-net-worth populace are showing a diminishing appetite for luxury goods. In fact, sales of luxury goods this year are expected to be only flat or within just a 4% threshold for the whole year, making it the weakest forecast for the sector since the pandemic.

Do consider that in Q1, the organic sales growth for LMVH’s Asia (ex-Japan) region already saw a contraction of -6%, and in Q2 it will be up against very difficult comps (in Q2-23 organic growth had come in at a whopping +34%) making it all but certain that we could see another quarter of contraction or just single-digit growth at best.

Then, even though LMVH’s forward P/E valuations may appear to be roughly in line with its long-term average of 23x, the steep forward PEG ratio (at 7.6x it is almost 3x its long-term average) suggests that you’re not getting a great degree of earnings growth at the current P/E multiple.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts - Technical and Valuation Sub-Plots Are Not Compelling

Despite a strong pullback in the price action since mid-May, we are not convinced this is the most opportune time to pursue EWQ.

The relative strength (RS) chart - which measures how French equities are positioned versus a diversified basket of European equities – shows that even though EWQ’S holdings no longer look overextended to the upside, it could still do with a bit more reversion to the mean. For context, the current RS ratio is still perched in the upper half of the chart and is still around 5% higher than its long-term average.

YCharts

We think there’s the risk of investors rotating out of EWQ into other cheaper pockets within Europe, as the current valuation picture of French equities isn’t the most compelling.

The image below highlights how EWQ’s current P/E valuation multiple of nearly 14x, makes it the most expensive ETF within a pool of BlackRock-based ETFs that provide country-specific equity exposure among Europe's top 5 economies.

Morningstar

Switching over to EWQ’s standalone price imprints, note that from Sep 2022 onwards, the ETF has been bouncing off support from an ascending trendline. Even last month, we saw two separate instances on the weekly time frame, where the ETF looked like it was going to break down from there but managed to hold on.

Investing

EWQ’s recent firefighting abilities with its back against the wall ought to be commended, but also do consider that the price has now dropped to a zone (area highlighted in yellow) where previously (April 2021-Feb 2022 and March 2023-Sep 2023) we’ve witnessed a lot of choppiness, with no statement of intent either way.

Given the parliamentary gymnastics that one is likely to witness going forward, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect another bout of directionless chop around current levels.

The other important factor to also consider is that you typically want to buy into a publicly traded equity product when volatility is on the wane; not when it is on the rise, like it has been for EWQ off late. EWQ’s rolling volatility profile had been trending lower by mid-May, but in recent weeks we’ve seen the volatility profile almost double to 20%, making it the most volatile ETF amongst the flagship products covering Europe’s main economies. Until this volatility abates, we think investors would be better served by waiting on the sidelines.