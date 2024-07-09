Nishasharp

Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is a volatile precious metal that fell to an $11.7350 low in March 2020 as the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes. A little less than one year later, in February 2021, the price nearly tripled to a $30.16 high.

Silver made lower highs and lower lows through September 2022, reaching a $17.32 bottom in September 2022 after the U.S. Fed began increasing interest rates. Higher rates tend to weigh on commodity prices, and silver is no exception.

The price has made higher lows since September 2022, and in Q2 2024, silver broke through the critical technical resistance level at the February 2022 $30.16 per ounce peak. Silver is around the $30 level as it digests its latest rally. Silver led the precious metals sector in Q2 with a 17.34% rally and was the leader after the first half of this year, rising 21.39% since the end of 2023.

After gold (XAUUSD:CUR) rose to a new all-time high in Q2, silver could be ready for a significant rally, challenging the 2011 and 1980 peaks around the $50 per ounce level.

If silver's rally is just beginning, silver mining shares could outperform the metal. Higher prices will lift profits and give the leading producers an opportunity to extract the silver ores from the earth's crust at higher production costs. The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) owns shares of some leading primary silver mining companies. SLVP is inexpensive, considering silver's price action.

Silver breaks above a critical technical resistance and rises to the highest price since late 2012

Silver eclipsed technical resistance in May 2024 when the price rose above the February 2021 high.

Monthly COMEX Silver Futures Chart (Barchart)

As the monthly chart highlights, silver rose above the early 2021 $30.16 per ounce high in Q2 and rose to $32.50, the highest price since December 2012. The rally to the highest price in nearly a dozen years was a significant event. The technical resistance level at $30.16 has become support, and silver was above that level on July 9, with the price at over the $30.90 level.

Industrial demand is increasing; investment demand will determine how high silver can rise

I outlined the supply and demand picture for silver in a June 24 Seeking Alpha article.

In January 2024, The Silver Institute, a trade association, projected the fourth consecutive year of a structural market deficit in silver. The Institute expected global demand in 2024 to rise to 1.2 billion ounces, with supplies at 1.02 billion ounces, creating a 176 million-ounce deficit.

In April 2024, the Institute increased the supply-demand shortfall to 215.3 million ounces.

The silver market's most significant variable is always investment demand. The break above the February 2021 high was a technical event that only increased the potential for trend-following and speculative buying in the silver market.

Silver production is mainly a byproduct of other metals

In 2023, only 28.3% of annual silver production was from primary silver mines.

Silver Mining Concentration (Statista)

The chart shows that 30.8% of silver output came from lead and zinc mining, 26.7% from copper production, and 13.7% from gold mining. Over 70% of annual silver production is a byproduct of other metal mining.

Higher prices will encourage primary silver mining

The old saying in commodities is the cure for high prices is high prices as producers increase output. As silver's price rises, silver mining companies will extract more low-grade ores from the earth's crust at higher production costs. As prices rise, primary production becomes more profitable. While more output could eventually weigh on silver prices, it will bolster miner's earnings if the price remains in a bullish trend.

With less than 30% of annual output from primary silver mines, the established miners stand to profit from what could develop into a rally that challenges the 2011 and 1980 highs. Gold has continually made higher record highs over the past years, and gold and copper made record highs in Q2 2024. The bottom line is that silver could follow the precious and industrial metals over the coming months and years as investment demand and trend-following buying create a herd of silver bulls.

SLVP could be cheap at below $12 per share - Miners tend to outperform during explosive rallies

While silver rose to its highest price since late 2012, silver mining stocks and the iShares Global Silver Miners Fund underperformed the silver market.

Monthly Chart of the SLVP ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows SLVP at $12.24 per share remains less than half the price at the 2012 $27.06 high. SLVP's top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the SLVP ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $12.24 per share, SLVP had $230.10 million in assets under management. SLVP trades an average of 97,924 shares daily and charges a 0.39% management fee. The ETF pays a 9 cents annual dividend, translating to a 0.74% yield, nearly double the expense ratio.

The latest silver rally lifted the continuous contract price 56.55%, from $20.76 in October 2023 to $32.50 in May 2024.

Ten-Year Chart of the SLVP ETF (Barchart)

Over the same period, SLVP rose 67.66% from $8.04 to $13.48 per share as the ETF outperformed silver. However, the ETF remains well below the February 2021 $19.50 high as silver mining shares have lagged silver over the past years, making the SLVP inexpensive at the current level.

Silver is consolidating after breaking above the critical technical resistance level. SLVP could offer incredible value at the $12.25 per share level if silver is on its way to challenge the 2011 and 1980 highs.