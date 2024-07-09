If I Had To Retire With 10 Dividend Kings, It Would Be These

anurak phraisan

Investing in stocks that offer attractive dividend yields and consistent and substantial dividend growth is a great way to compound wealth over the long term and fund retirement. While the stock market ebbs and flows in terms of sentiment driving stock prices higher and lower in a seemingly random pattern, underlying earnings power and dividends are much more consistent. By focusing on the dividend, investors can better block out the noise of the market and stay focused on the compounding process over the long term. This prevents them from making rash decisions and instead patiently waiting for the market to recognize the growing intrinsic value underlying their stock positions.

Additionally, once an investor reaches retirement, the passive income can potentially fully fund their living expenses, making them completely agnostic to volatility in the stock price since they never have to sell shares to fund their living expenses. On top of that, if you invest in consistent dividend growers, your passive income should grow at or even potentially faster than the rate of inflation, thereby preserving and even increasing your purchasing power over time without having to buy additional shares.

For this reason, Dividend Kings, or stocks that have grown their dividend every year for at least 50 years, are a great place to start when looking for these sorts of stocks. In addition to proving that management places a high priority on returning capital to shareholders, they also have shown to have very durable business models and well-managed balance sheets that have weathered all sorts of economic and geopolitical storms, as well as technological disruptions, and have been able to grow their earnings consistently over a long period of time.

With that in view, if I could only own 10 dividend kings in a retirement passive income portfolio, these are the 10 I would pick:

Dividend King #1

While Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) is a fairly boring utility that many investors do not even know about, it has grown its dividend for over 50 years, offering a very attractive forward dividend yield of 6.1%. Its enterprise value to EBITDA is just 9.5 times, well below that of many of its utility peers and its own five-year average of 10.9 times, giving it significant valuation multiple expansion potential. Its price-to-earnings ratio is also fairly low at just 12.68 times, below its five-year average of 16.09 times. Analysts expect earnings per share growth at a mid-single-digit rate, with expected growth of about 5.8% this year before slowing a little in the years to come. Combined with its A- credit rating, its well-covered dividend yield with a 77% payout ratio, and solid growth potential, it offers an attractive current income yield with growth that should meet or beat inflation for the long term. Its defensive nature, strong balance sheet, and potential for valuation multiple expansion provide attractive risk-adjusted total return potential.

Dividend King #2

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a utility that is not expected to make you rich overnight, but it is well-positioned to be a solid compounder with a highly regulated business model and diversified exposure to gas, renewable, and water utilities. Management's long-term guidance for mid-single-digit annualized earnings per share growth, an A credit rating from S&P, and its 5.6% next 12-month dividend yield, along with its 12.84 times price-to-earnings ratio (well below its five-year average of 20.09 times) and its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 8.76 times (compared to its five-year average of 10.54 times), position it well to deliver attractive and dependable total returns for years to come.

Dividend King #3

American States Water Company (AWR) focuses primarily on water and electric utilities, making it particularly attractive in the current environment where electrification and the need for clean drinking water are increasingly in demand. Given its safety, the stock has suffered significantly from rising interest rates, resulting in a deep discount to its five-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8 times, as it currently trades at a 23.42 times P/E ratio. While a 2.5% dividend yield is not particularly high, combined with its expected high single-digit growth rate moving forward, it offers an attractive path to double-digit annualized total returns. The company's track record since 2018 has shown its average water rate base growing by a 10.3% CAGR and its dividend growth CAGR at 9.4% over that period. Moving forward, it expects to continue growing its dividend at a greater than 7% annualized rate. With a dividend growth streak of 69 straight years, AWR has an exceptionally impressive history. Between its regulated and very in-demand business model and its stellar balance sheet, which earns it an A credit rating from S&P, AWR offers attractive risk-adjusted total return potential and seems to be a great stock to hold for the long term to fund a retirement.

Dividend King #4

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) owns a grocery-anchored retail portfolio that is well-positioned to weather all sorts of economic environments and is also well-positioned to thrive in the omnichannel retail environment moving forward. Its 50-year dividend growth streak is the longest in the REIT industry, and its B+ credit rating from S&P indicates the strength of its balance sheet and business model. Its carefully curated asset portfolio targeted in major cities like Boston, NY, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Chicago, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley gives it significant demographic strength and exposure to high credit quality tenants, with its top ten tenants including the likes of TJX, Cisco, CVS, The Home Depot, and Ross. Analysts expect it to grow its AFFO per share at around a 7% CAGR through 2028, which combines nicely with its 4.4% forward dividend yield and its 15% discount to its private market net asset value. Historically, FRT has traded in line with its net asset value. Combining all these traits, FRT offers double-digit annualized total returns without any valuation multiple expansion, and if it does appreciate relative to its underlying NAV to a more historical trading level, it should deliver mid-teens annualized total returns.

Dividend King #5

Walmart (WMT) enjoys a very wide moat and has a very defensive business model that seems to weather all sorts of economic environments. While its 0.9% dividend yield is below even that of the S&P 500, the strength and safety of this business make it a great long-term hold. Its vast amount of consumer data, along with its strong online footprint, positions it nicely to benefit from the artificial intelligence boom, despite not being widely viewed as an AI play. Walmart also has significant pricing power with its suppliers, given its huge share of retail sales, so it should remain resistant to inflation. Additionally, analysts expect it to compound its earnings per share at a 13.2% annualized rate through 2029, making it a strong growth stock.

Dividend King #6

Lowe's (LOW) is expected to grow its earnings per share at around a 7% CAGR through 2029, which combines with its 2.1% dividend yield to put it in a position to generate around 10% annualized total returns. Lowe's has a very defensive and proven business model that has carved out a niche alongside Home Depot in the home improvement space, effectively battling Amazon and Walmart and other retail giants. With its large amount of consumer data, it should also benefit significantly from artificial intelligence.

Dividend King #7

Procter & Gamble (PG), with its long and storied history and stellar brand power, is well-positioned to weather all sorts of economic disturbances, including inflation, thanks to its strong pricing power. Additionally, its 2.4% dividend yield combines with its expected 8.4% earnings per share CAGR through 2028 to provide a double-digit total return profile, especially given its price-to-earnings ratio is roughly in line with its historical average. While it will not make you rich overnight, it is a nice portfolio diversifier and low-risk investment with a stellar balance sheet and wide moat that should continue to compound wealth at a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized rate for years to come, making it a good fit for a retiree's portfolio.

Dividend King #8

Sysco Corporation (SYY) operates in a key niche in the food industry as a major food distributor. It combines a roughly 3% dividend yield with a meaningfully discounted price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 times compared to its five-year average of 23.22 and ten-year average of 21.74 times. With an expected earnings per share CAGR of nearly 10% through 2028 and a free cash flow CAGR of nearly 19% through 2028, Sysco should deliver attractive annualized total returns.

Dividend King #9

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) offers a nice 3.1% dividend yield that is well over twice what is currently offered by the S&P 500. Its price-to-earnings ratio is just slightly below its long-term average, indicating a little bit of a margin of safety. Its earnings per share are expected to grow at over a 7% CAGR through 2028, painting a fairly clear path to around 10% annualized total returns for the foreseeable future. Along with a very strong balance sheet and wide-moat business model, you also get to invest alongside Warren Buffett, which adds a further degree of confidence in its long-term prospects. Coca-Cola will not make you rich overnight, but it remains positioned to be a solid long-term compounder.

Dividend King #10

Even though I am generally quite bearish on tobacco and have no plans to own it myself for both financial and moral reasons, Altria Group (MO) could make sense from a financial perspective for a retiree's portfolio, at least for the near term, because of its extremely attractive dividend yield of 8.7%. This could add a nice boost while also being defensive and resistant to technological disruptions. That being said, investors should note that its margin declines are accelerating, and therefore at a certain point, its dividend may come under threat. As a result, this is a stock that I would not buy and forget but would actively watch to ensure the dividend remains safe.

Investor Takeaway

There you have it, a nice, well-diversified portfolio that on a weighted average basis offers a near 4% dividend yield. Combining this with the attractive inflation-beating dividend growth potential enables one to retire with the 4% rule by living entirely off dividends and enjoy inflation-beating growth over time. This could further accentuate their lifestyle or give them the ability to reinvest some dividends over time to further build the portfolio out. While I am targeting different investments given my preference for maximizing total returns, and I do think there are even better opportunities for retirees, this is not a bad place to start, especially for investors who want to keep it simple and invest in proven dividend growers and compounders from a long-term perspective.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.