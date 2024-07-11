tiero

A remarkable rally in stocks continues, with the S&P posting its 35th record close of the year on Monday, July 8.

It's the best start to a presidential election year in history and the 12th-best year in stock market history.

The S&P is becoming steadily more overvalued.

Week 28 % Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 53.85% 46.15% 53.85% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Rolling Average Market Overvaluation 14.73 13.74 7.19% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value Fair Value PE 5,199.11 6.71% 20.1 Click to enlarge

But even with the market at record highs, there are amazing blue-chip bargains to buy if you know where to look.

Let me show you why the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSX:BNS:CA) is one of the best ultra-yield, ultra-sleep-well-at-night bargains on Wall Street today. It's a great source of attractive income and a potential long-term rich retirement dream blue-chip strong buy.

Reason One: A Legendary History Of Income Dependability

Scotiabank is one of Canada's legendary big-give mega-banks, which together control about 90% of banking in Canada. Today, BNS is the third-largest bank in Canada.

Regulators have an agreement with the Big Five. There will be no M&A, including foreign banks buying Canadian banks, in exchange for higher regulations and an effective oligopoly that allows for some of the highest profitability banking in the world.

Founded in 1832 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Scotiabank expanded across Canada and internationally throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. It opened its first international branch in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1889 and moved its headquarters to Toronto in 1900.

It grew through mergers and acquisitions, including the Bank of New Brunswick (1913), Metropolitan Bank (1914), and Bank of Ottawa (1919).

It adopted the Scotiabank brand name worldwide in 1975 and continued expansion and diversification in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Today, it has the largest global presence among Canada's mega banks, with 50% of sales from outside Canada, primarily in Latin America.

A Dividend You Can Trust

Scotiabank began paying dividends in 1833 and has never missed a quarterly payment.

That's 191 years of uninterrupted dividends and no dividend cuts.

Ben Graham considered 20-plus years without a dividend cut "an important sign of quality." BNS has cranked up this Graham sign of quality to 11, with a nearly multi-century track record of income dependability.

Reason Two: Impressive Consistency Of Returns

Scotiabank has a solid track record of both dependable and growing income and steady returns, and bear market declines are smaller than you would expect from a cyclical financial.

Metric US Stocks (VOO) 60-40 (BAGPX) BNS Yield 1.25% 2.55% 6.94% 2022 Bear Market (1/4/22-10/12/22 -27.5% -21.1% -32.60% Pandemic (2/19/20-3/23/20) -35.3% -21.7% -43.00% 2018 Bear Market (9/21/2018-12/25/2018) -20.2% -11.6% -17.70% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis (4/29/2011-10/3/2011) -21.6% -10.8% -19.10% Great Recession (10/8/2007-3/2/2009) -55.2% -29.9% -59.20% Tech Crash (3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002) -49.2% -18.6% 58.90% 1990 Bear Market (7/17/1990-10/11/1990) -20.4% -8.7% -25.00% 1987 Black Monday Period 10/13/87-12/4/87 -28.8% -13.4% NA Average Bear Market -32.8% -17.5% -19.70% Median Bear Market -27.5% -18.6% -25.00% S&P Correlation During Crisis 1.00 0.84 -0.14 Tech Boom (10/12/1990-3/27/2000) 534.9% 388.9% 520.90% Lost Decade Total Returns (3/27/2000-12/19/2011) -1.7% 42.3% 668.80% ZIRP Era Total Returns (12/16/2008-3/16/2022) 524.5% 266.3% 425.00% Post-Pandemic Total Returns (3/23/2020-6/5/24) 155.2% 67.4% 88.50% Annual Returns Since 1999 11.3% 8.1% 10.40% Consensus Growth Rate 11.7% 7.0% 5.2% Consensus Future Returns 13.0% 9.6% 12.1% Historical Tax Expense 7.2% 20.8% 15.0% Post-Tax Consensus Return Potential 12.3% 7.7% 10.4% Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% Net Consensus Return Potential 12.2% 8.4% 10.4% Negative Correlation-Adjusted Net Return Potential 6.1% 4.6% 12.1% Click to enlarge

On a rolling annual basis, BNS's historical returns are 13% to 14%, similar to the 12% to 13% analysts and management are currently expecting and guiding for in the future.

That's far above the S&P's historical returns, and even on par with the 13% that Morningstar and FactSet expect from the S&P in the future.

Few Ultra SWAN value stocks have the potential to keep up with the big tech turbocharged S&P 500.

If you like low-risk and ultra-yield and prefer not to suffer years of underperformance and FOMO (fear of missing out), then BNS represents a potentially attractive option.

BNS is developing a Lowe's (LOW)- style margin expansion plan. Analysts believe it can deliver 5% to 6% long-term growth.

Management is guiding for over 7% long-term growth, and if it can deliver, then almost 14% long-term returns are what BNS buyers today are locking in.

If management can deliver on its improved profitability targets, it could potentially deliver 15% to 16% long-term returns, which are on par with what Morningstar and FactSet currently expect from big tech growth stocks and the Nasdaq.

5-Year Consensus Total Return Potential

5-Year Management Guidance Total Return Potential

BNS has very solid return potential over the next five years and in the short term.

Analysts expect BNS to see 50% total returns in the next 2.5 years thanks to solid growth re-acceleration.

That's almost 20% annual return potential, compared to the S&P's 12%, and you get paid a very low risk 7% yield while you wait to see whether that expected growth is achieved.

Reason Three: Exceptional Risk Management

There are more than 1,000 things that can go wrong with most companies, according to S&P.

S&P has spent a quarter-century devising a comprehensive long-term risk management rating system incorporated into all credit ratings for the past 25-plus years.

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional BNS 82% Global Percentile 100% Click to enlarge

S&P considers BNS's risk management to be 82% optimal, compared to the No. 1 risk management rating in every category.

That puts it in the top 80 companies in the world in terms of managing its entire risk profile.

S&P also rates BNS as having an A+ stable credit rating.

That equates to a 0.6% probability of a default in the next 30 years, the risk of bankruptcy, and the stock going to zero.

The World's Safest Banks By Credit Rating

Global Finance Magazine ranks the 100 safest banks in the world each year based on credit ratings from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch.

The top 10 are always state-owned banks backed by governments with an infinite money-printing capacity.

Canadian Banks led the pack regarding publicly traded banks you can own.

Scotiabank is the 26th safest bank (out of more than 12,000) and the 16th safest non-government bank.

Note that Fitch and Moody's also incorporate their proprietary long-term risk management ratings into credit ratings (some as old as 30-plus years at Fitch).

The point is that when you own a Canadian Bank, you own one of the world's most dependable dividend stocks.

And if you buy BNS today, you're locking in a very low-risk 7% yield with solid 5% to 6% long-term growth potential.

Risks To Consider: Why BNS Isn't Right For Everyone

First, for US investors, it's important to point out that there's a 15% dividend withholding tax in taxable accounts and a tax credit.

If you own BNS in a tax-deferred account like an IRA or 401K, there's not.

But for anyone who is DRIPing dividends, this is something to keep in mind. The tax credit you get won't automatically buy you more shares and thus reduce the compounding effects of dividend reinvestment.

Also, while BNS's bear market returns are impressive for a financial stock, that summary doesn't quite showcase the truly painful short-term downturns any stock can undergo, even Ultra SWANs like BNS.

BNS badly missed its growth goals set before COVID-19, and that's why it's been lagging the market by a significant margin.

"Cheap for a reason" is a concept that value investors must remember. Low valuation and high yield alone don't guarantee strong returns.

Yield, growth, and changes in valuation drive total returns. Valuation changes tend to cancel out over time, so yield and growth are important to consider.

Management is honest that it's been underperforming its peers and has to improve its profitability in the future.

In addition, BNS's high exposure to Latin America, while a strong secular growth driver, exposes it to more earnings volatility than some of its larger peers, like Toronto-Dominion (TD), whose global exposure is focused on the US.

Remember that management guidance is always based on complex economic modeling. If the facts change, so will management guidance.

The only bear market BNS went up in was the tech crash, in which value soared for a decade due to extreme undervaluation relative to growth stocks.

Scotiabank's Double-Digit Monthly Declines Since 1999

Bank of Nova Scotia S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2008 10 -26.38% -16.79% 2020 3 -22.45% -12.37% 2008 11 -17.20% -7.17% 2015 1 -14.98% -3.02% 2022 9 -13.96% -9.22% 2022 6 -12.55% -8.27% 2014 1 -11.50% -3.47% 2023 10 -11.23% -2.12% 2022 4 -10.72% -8.73% 2009 1 -10.49% -8.41% 2010 5 -10.31% -8.01% 2015 12 -10.11% -1.59% Average -14.32% -7.43% Median -12.03% -8.14% Click to enlarge

Scotiabank's Double-Digit Monthly Gains Since 1999

Bank of Nova Scotia S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2009 5 23.26% 5.62% 2016 3 22.15% 6.78% 2009 4 17.80% 9.56% 2020 11 17.32% 10.94% 2021 12 16.09% 4.47% 2009 7 15.21% 7.58% 2000 4 15.04% -3.00% 2019 1 14.18% 8.00% 2004 10 12.29% 1.51% 2023 1 12.27% 6.27% 2000 9 11.70% -5.29% 2015 2 11.26% 5.74% 2010 12 11.05% 6.67% 2015 4 11.01% 0.95% 2020 12 10.83% 3.84% 2010 9 10.63% 8.92% 2023 11 10.63% 9.12% 2009 11 10.41% 5.98% 2003 4 10.38% 8.25% 2003 5 10.33% 5.26% 2002 3 10.31% 3.74% 2010 3 10.10% 6.01% 2010 7 10.05% 7.00% 2001 1 10.01% 3.55% Average 13.10% 5.31% Median 11.16% 6.00% Click to enlarge

Volatility cuts both ways, with BNS's worst monthly losses followed by some of the top returns in its history, as much as 26% in a single month.

BNS's historical conditional value at risk (5% worst months expected in the future) is 13.4%, much higher than the S&P's 10%. This demonstrates that anyone owning this stock must expect a 13% to 14% monthly decline at some point in the future.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In other words, in December 2015, the S&P was down 1.6%. BNS was down 10%.

In April 2000, the S&P was down 3%, and the BNS was up 15%.

BNS, like any individual stock, can zig when the market zags, and "market envy" and FOMO are something to keep in mind when you buy any individual stock.

A diversified and prudently optimized portfolio for your needs is the best way to avoid this risk. However, "line item risk" is always present.

Line item risk means "Stock X is down 15%, and the market is up! Stock X is broken, and I should sell it at a loss."

Remember that if everything in your portfolio goes up simultaneously, you're not as diversified as you think.

Everything up simultaneously feels excellent on the upside, and when the market corrects, you could face everything falling together, making any inevitable corrections much more emotionally painful.

Bottom Line: Scotiabank Is One Of The Best 7% Ultra Yields On Wall Street

I can't tell you whether BNS will go up, down, or sideways in the next week, month, or year.

What I can tell you is that this 7% very low-risk yield, backed by solid 5% to 6% growth prospects, representing 12% to 13% long-term return potential and income growth, makes BNS one of the most attractive "anti-Nvidia" blue-chip buying opportunities you can make.

While growth stocks can be incredible if the expected growth shows up, ultra-yield blue chips like BNS are much less speculative.

That 7% very low-risk yield is what you lock in when you buy today. Other than some minor currency risks that balance out over time.

Getting paid generously, in cash, from a dividend stock that has never cut its dividend in almost two centuries is the kind of prudent anti-bubble buy you might need in today's overvalued market.