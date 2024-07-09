PUTW: Great For A Bull Run

Noel Hendrickson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There’s been an explosion of interest lately in strategies that generate income and options overlay. Everyone wants more yield beyond traditional sources, and selling put options is one way to get that beyond standard coupons and dividends. There are numerous funds that do this, but one that’s been doing this for longer than most is the WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:PUTW). This fund attempts to track the performance of the Volos US Large Cap Target 2.5% PutWrite Index. The idea here is to sell cash-covered put options on the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) twice a month at a strike price that is the higher of at-the-money exercise price, or at a 2.5% premium.

Selling puts means collecting a premium from those who purchase puts. By purchasing puts, investors expect the value of SPY to decline below their strike price. When this happens, the put that they purchased allows them to sell their SPY at or above the strike price. If SPY doesn’t go this low, regardless of whether it goes up, down or stays the same, the option expires worthless – the counterparty (the option seller) keeps the premium.

Owning the put allows the put buyer to benefit from this shortfall, just like the option seller does, but without having to put any capital at risk upfront. The seller is betting on this, and that’s where the income component of the fund kicks in. The strategy underpinning PUTW’s portfolio is monthly in nature: at the beginning of the month, short two puts on SPY with different expirations, and use the option sales premiums as old-fashioned collateral to invest in US 3-Month Treasury Bills (US3M). The fund’s options are American-style, meaning that the holder can exercise them at any point until they expire.

When we look at the holdings, it’s clear that the options writing is going right into T-Bills (which of course have nice yield themselves).

The key here of course is that the option expires worthless. In bear markets, they won’t and the fund wouldn’t have any income to generate because it would lose on the short position. We can see that in 2022, where there was no yield during that brutal bear market for stocks and bonds.

Presently, the yield is 10.44%. Selling puts in this unrelenting up move for the S&P 500 has been, for lack of a better way of saying, incredible. I do question though how long that can last.

Peer Comparison

PUTW and covered call funds use options-based strategies, but are different in important ways. Covered call funds make money by selling call options based on underlying stocks or indexes, and also cap the upside potential of the corresponding equity position. PUTW sells put options and also retains exposure to the upside of an underlying equity market. It behaves opposite to an up/down capture perspective.

One fund that sells covered calls is the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP). This fund generates income by selling covered calls rather than puts like PUTW. In an up market, it’s clear that PUTW wins, as the ratio is at new relative highs when comparing the funds to each other.

Pros and Cons

The biggest pro? It clearly has worked well in this cycle, with strong yield to boot. The fund has participated on the upside of the S&P 500 run, and it allows investors to not have to worry about doing options writing themselves to generate that extra bit of income. There’s a real convenience factor here if you’re a fan of using options overlay strategies to juice yield. The emphasis on writing ‘at-the-money’ put options, and its monthly rebalancing strategy, might also lead to better risk-adjusted returns than more conventional equity investing or even covered-call strategies.

Having said that, the most obvious risk might be that the underlying equity market tumbles and that the put options must be exercised – a scenario that would cause meaningful loss. Although the premiums paid are hopefully more than the net loss, still the fund has exposure to equity draw-downs, which means it is far from immune to the contagion risk that arises from a market crash.

Moreover, the fund’s structure built around options trading brings some additional complications and risks with it. Options are derivatives and can be sensitive to various factors – such as volatility, mean reversion, time decay and market sentiment – which investors should bear in mind when considering options trading strategies. Investors should be prepared for potential volatility and non-linear returns.

Conclusion

I like WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund ETF, especially at the start of a new bull market. PUTW offers investors an innovative way to diversify and potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns by systematically writing puts on the broad equity market. By collecting premiums from writing puts on the S&P 500 and participating in the upside, the fund can make sense as it benefits from bull environments. I’m just not sure of the timing here given how extended large-cap stocks look. If you’re bullish though, it’s worth a look.