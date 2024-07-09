Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 09, 2024 1:24 PM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.47K Followers

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript July 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sabrina McKee - SVP of IR and Business Development
Noel Geoffroy - CEO
Brian Grass - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer and Company
Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson
Bob Labick - CJS Securities
Olivia Tong - Raymond James
Peter Grom - UBS
Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Helen of Troy Limited First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Ms. Sabrina McKee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development for Helen of Troy Limited. Thank you. You may begin.

Sabrina McKee

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Helen of Troy's first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I will begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Ms. Noel Geoffroy, the company's CEO, will comment on business performance and then provide some perspective on current trends and our strategy for the remainder of the fiscal year. Then, Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and discuss our revised outlook. Following this, we will open up the call for Q&A.

This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectation with respect to future events or financial performance. Generally, the words anticipates, believes, expects, and other similar words are words identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause anticipated results to differ materially from the

Recommended For You

About HELE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HELE

Trending Analysis

Trending News