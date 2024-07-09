Applied Materials: Semiconductor Optimism Drove Stock Price Surge

Jul. 09, 2024 2:42 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.12K Followers

Summary

  • Applied Materials' growth outlook remains positive with expansions from key customers like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel driving growth in the US and Europe.
  • Market share remained stable at 19% in Q1 2024, with ASML being overtaken by Applied Materials currently, but we expect ASML to recover in the second half of the year.
  • While we expect moderate improvement in revenue and margins, the company's 50% stock price surge has put it at prices we believe are too expensive.

Applied Materials campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

In our previous analysis of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), we believed that the company’s growth outlook remains positive despite concerns over geopolitical tensions impacting semiconductor equipment firms, with a robust growth performance in the US and Europe

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
7.12K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Macroquantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating three core investment strategies: global macro, fundamental, and quantitative strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic focus revolves around the transformative fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. This fundamental research and analysis represent one of many investments that we cover. The rating on this investment may not represent our actual position in the investment given our multi-faceted investment strategies that also encompass the outlook of various industries, sectors, countries, and asset classes. In this case, we have exposure to the investments disclosed above from industry-wide or sector-wide investments. Use of this information in non-conjunction of our investment strategies and portfolio management may not yield the desired results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News