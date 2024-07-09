Helen of Troy: After Poor Results, Speculative Buy Or Harbinger Of More Retail Pain?

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

We often follow Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), an early earnings reporter, before the banks traditionally kick off earnings. Earlier in the year, we suggested closing out a winning trade, and considering running a house position forever and ever to capture long-term (as in multi-decade) future returns. While the call to take profits was prescient, as the stock pretty much near-term topped out around that call, shares have been crushed of late, most notably after the just-reported fiscal Q1 earnings.

In this column, we discuss the results. While this is just one company, and perhaps the results are simply a reflection of what consumers are choosing to spend their money on, the fact is that this report follows a string of reports from the spring that noted a consumer who was slowing down and being selective.

Helen of Troy fiscal Q1 results miss badly

Results badly missed consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Here in Q1, Helen of Troy reported poor results in its Leadership Brands, and international performance was weaker than expected. While Inventory is in good shape, and the balance sheet has improved, this report was a possible warning flag of something deeper happening to the consumer. Sure, it can be argued that consumers are making choices to buy other needs, and letting Helen of Troy's more discretionary items be left on the shelves, but that is not exactly a positive for the economy. It stands to reason however that high rates, student loan repayments, expensive fuel, sky-high housing, and the tick up in unemployment over the last few quarters is finally starting to weigh.

In fact, inventory was mostly flat from a year ago, at $444 million versus $433 million. Further, free cash flow really took it on the chin here, hitting $16 million versus $109 million a year ago. It all stemmed from the company reporting sales figures that were down massively from last year, and much worse than expected. One positive was that gross margin expanded, continuing a run of margin expansion, but the sales print was painful. Sales came in down 12.2% to $416 million, and this was a huge $29 miss versus estimates. Sales declines were organic this quarter, whereas in the past, sales had fallen as a result of the sales of business lines. Organic sales dipped $58 million from a year ago. Home and outdoor sales were down $18.7 million, while Beauty and Wellness sales were down $39.1 million.

These results were due to lower orders from retail customers, softer consumer demand in most categories, notable shifts in consumer spending, an apparent "global outdoor slowdown in packs and accessories," as well as new competition in the insulated beverageware category. There were also lower appliance sales, as well as decreased hair care product sales. Management noted that both segments experienced distribution and shipping issues. Overall, it was dismal.

Now, one positive again is what we are seeing with margins. Gross profit margin increased 330 basis points to 48.7%, up from 45.4% from a year ago. These margins, combined with lower selling and admin expenses and higher-than-expected sales, led to earnings strength potential, but the fact is that the lower sales offset this margin expansion, leading to an earnings miss. Net income was $6.2 million, compared to $22.6 million a year ago, while EPS was $0.26 and dropped markedly from $0.96 a year ago. Adjusted EPS dropped 49% to $0.99 compared to $1.94 a year ago. This badly missed estimates by $0.60 per share. As you can imagine, this led to a guidance cut, which has shares down 25% here.

Revised fiscal 2025 outlook

These results were poor. Noel M. Geoffroy, the new Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are disappointed with the start to our fiscal year. We battled an unusual number of internal and external challenges in the quarter, which resulted in net sales and adjusted EPS below our outlook. Many of these challenges became more pronounced toward the end of the first quarter and some continue to evolve.

The fact that the issues picked up late in the quarter and "continue to evolve" gives us pause. This means fiscal Q2 is off to a rough start, most certainly. We continue to like the margin expansion and the work to control expenses, and think project Pegasus will bear fruit, but the market is repricing shares lower commensurate with a massive guidance cut. Net sales revenue was guided in the range of $1.885 billion to $1.935 billion, or down anywhere from 6.0% to 3.5% for the year, compared to the previous range of a decline of 2.0% to growth of 1.0%. That is a huge swing lower.

Adjusted EPS was really taken down, and is now expected in the range of $7.00 to $7.50, which means a drop of between 21.4% to 15.8%. This result is compared to the previous range of $8.70 to $9.20. This is a very serious down guide, and shares are down, deservedly so. The company also expects EBITDA of around $287 to $297 million, much lower than the prior $327.5 million previously seen at the mid-point.

So what to do here with shares down under $65 per share? Well, if you believe this was a kitchen sink quarter, then it may be a good contrarian buy, but the risk is that you catch a falling knife, or that management has a bad fiscal Q2 and takes guidance down further. We believe this was a significant and realistic down guide here. Since we are now down nearly 50% from where we suggested taking profits, the stock in our opinion is a speculative buy for a rebound.

While shorting was the better play in recent months, at the current price of $64 a share at the time of this writing, we are trading at just 8.8X FWD EPS, which is still way below the historical multiple. Of course, this compression stems from both a drastically lower share price, and lack of growth (well, earnings contraction). While holding a house position means you have decades ahead, new money should be on watch for a contrarian buy here.

We rate it speculatively based on the price action, but at a ten-year low for a company growing margins, once the kinks are worked out in distribution, and assuming we do not get or emerge from a mild recession, we believe shares will recover by or in 2025. However, it does come down to execution and whether these results are a harbinger of something deeper happening to the consumer. If compelled to enter, consider scaling into a position and waiting it out.

Helen of Troy Limited is repurchasing shares, which is a plus, and has a manageable balance sheet. The question is whether there is any moat here, and that, on top of the broader market and macro concerns, is what makes this now speculative.