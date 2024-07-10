3 Stocks To Buy For New Dividend Investors Strapped For Cash

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When I was still active duty and decided to really take dividend investing seriously a few years before retiring from the U.S. Navy, I would talk to all my coworkers about investing for dividends. Most scoffed at the idea as it just didn't seem too attractive. For me, I loved the idea of collecting a paycheck to do nothing.

One thing dividend investing requires is patience. And if you're looking for instant gratification, which a lot of us do, then I'll admit dividend investing may not be right for you. I frequently get questions from former coworkers who are still active duty, asking questions about dividend investing and what stocks they should buy.

For those new to the concept, there are a lot of lessons to be learned. But the main thing most investors want is reliable streams of income. In this article, I discuss 3 stocks with safe and reliable dividends that are perfect for new investors looking for just that.

Getting Started

One of my former coworkers reached out to me last night wanting to get some insight on dividend investing. I had mentioned this to her before I retired last November. She has roughly 5 years until retirement, so she has a decent amount of time to build a dividend snowball. She also mentioned she was limited on capital currently.

I'm going to paraphrase a bit here but these are some things she asked:

...Hey, I'm watching videos on dividend stocks and based on these, you'd have to have thousands of dollars invested to be able to get paid a decent amount per quarter. I'm trying to learn, but it's confusing. Is there anything that pays out monthly?...

I replied that dividend investing is indeed a slow process. And there are dividend stocks that don't require large amounts of capital to receive a decent dividend.

One of the first things I said to myself was that she has to be careful not to chase yields as this can be dangerous and lead to dividend cuts down the line. I also thought, "There are plenty of high-quality, monthly-paying dividend stocks that pay a decent dividend yield currently.

So, after our conversation, I concluded, "She probably only has a minimum amount of money to invest. So, what stocks would I tell her to buy that could give her a decent yield?"

Of course, my main priority is safety first. So, they would all have to be stocks that I also consider safe, and have well-covered dividends that will likely continue to pay and grow the dividend over time. So, without further ado, here are 3 stocks with a decent starting yield that also pay reliable dividends.

#1 Ares Capital (ARCC): Yield 9%

First up on the list is Ares Capital. ARCC is currently the largest BDC in the sector with a market cap of nearly $13 billion at the time of writing. Although the BDC has been quite conservative, keeping their dividend steady at $0.48 since 2022, the company has continued to perform well during the high interest rate environment.

One reason ARCC is a great dividend stock to buy currently is the stock doesn't trade at a huge premium in comparison to some peers like Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), Main Street Capital (MAIN), and Capital Southwest (CSWC).

At the time of writing, ARCC's P/NAV ratio is 1.08x. This is much lower than MAIN's 1.76x or CSWC's 1.61x. BXSL's P/NAV ratio is 1.20x. Of course, I have no complaints about BDC share prices as CSWC & BXSL have been my top performers over the past two years. However, many now trade at such high premiums that I wouldn't consider many to be investable at current levels.

One that I think may still be is ARCC as a result of their lower premium. In my opinion, the BDC has lagged its peers in terms of share price appreciation due to their fiscal conservatism. While they have kept the dividend steady, others have rewarded shareholders with specials and supplementals. Some have also increased their base dividends.

But that doesn't make ARCC any less quality in my opinion. Additionally, their dividend was well-covered by net investment income of $0.55 during their latest quarter. And this is expected to continue with an average earnings estimate of $0.58 for the next 3 quarters. Moreover, ARCC had plenty of spillover income with $635 million in Q1.

Their balance sheet was also strong as they managed to decrease leverage quarter-over-quarter to 0.99x from 1.07x. This is well-below the sector average and puts the BDC in a comfortable position to continue paying dividends for the foreseeable future. And although I anticipate them to remain conservative, investors could potentially see an end-of-year special dividend.

#2 Starwood Property Trust (STWD): Yield 9.9%

Similar to Ares Capital, Starwood Property Trust tends to be more fiscally conservative. The mortgage REIT has not raised its dividend for the past decade. However, they have continued to cover it well, despite headwinds over the past few years, particularly in the commercial real estate sector.

And at a current price of $19, the stock is an attractive buy for investors looking for reliable income. The share price has pulled back recently from roughly $21, giving them a near 10% yield. During their latest quarter, they continued to cover this with distributable income per share of $0.59. This rose from $0.58 in the prior quarter.

Experienced investors know that you shouldn't expect a ton of growth investing in Starwood Property Trust, but you can expect reliability. As a result of their recent volatility, they also trade below their book value with a P/B ratio of 0.91x currently. This is in comparison to AGNC Investment Corp.'s (AGNC) 1.10x and Arbor Realty Trust's (ABR) 1.18x.

They also have a strong balance sheet, with $9.7 billion available under the company's existing financing lines and $1.5 billion in liquidity. Additionally, they managed to decrease their debt-to-equity ratio to 2.3x, down from 2.5x in the prior quarter. So, investors get a well-covered dividend from one of the better mortgage REITs in the sector currently trading at a nice discount to its book value.

#3 EPR Properties (EPR): Yield 8%

Last on the list is monthly-paying REIT, EPR Properties. I prefer Agree Realty (ADC) or Realty Income (O) when it comes to monthly-paying companies, but EPR offers the best bang for your buck with a higher yield. Additionally, for someone with limited capital, EPR's yield is respectably higher than ADC's 4.74% and O's 5.82%.

The REIT has faced some challenges during the high interest rate environment but has been focusing on restructuring their portfolio. While Agree Realty & Realty Income have most of their portfolios invested in recession-resistant companies like grocery, home improvement, and convenience stores, EPR Properties invests in experiential properties like movie theaters and Eat & Play.

The REIT also cut their dividend during the pandemic in 2020 while both ADC & O kept theirs steady. Agree Realty switched to monthly payments during that year while Realty Income actually increased their dividend.

But EPR has got back on the right track, even growing theirs by roughly 14% since then. Moreover, this was well-covered with AFFO of $1.13 during their latest quarter. And despite the decline from the prior quarter's $1.16, management reiterated their full-year AFFO guidance of $4.76 - $4.96.

Their balance sheet was also solid with a net debt to EBITDA of 5.5x. This is similar to Realty Income's 5.5x, but higher than Agree Realty's 4.8x. They also had plenty of liquidity available with $59.5 million in cash and $1 billion on their revolver.

Their valuation is also much lower than both ADC's & O's at a forward P/AFFO ratio of just 8.60x. Both Agree Realty's and Realty Income's are much higher at 15.10x and 12.6x respectively. This is a result of the former's concentration in movie theaters, but as previously mentioned, the REIT has been disposing of these properties. But this is also the reason I deem them more attractive than both peers currently.

Conclusion

Although dividend investing could be considered boring for some, investing in high-quality companies at attractive prices with sustainable dividend payments is key. If you don't have a large sum of cash to invest at one time, I suggest dollar-cost averaging into companies with dividend yields that are sustainable for the long term.

Additionally, these companies should have strong fundamentals, and steadily growing cash flows. If you're new to dividend investing, I would suggest these 3 stocks as they not only pay higher yields that are well-covered, but their current valuations are also attractive and below their peers.