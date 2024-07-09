Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Helen of Troy Inc (NASDAQ:HELE) shares cratered by nearly 30% on a trifecta of bad news from its first-quarter earnings report. The company missed both EPS and revenue consensus estimates, while also slashing full-year guidance.

The household and personal products specialist recognized for a portfolio of brands like "OXO", "Vicks", "Braun", "Osprey", and "PUR" appears to be struggling to manage a shifting consumer spending landscape. We covered the stock back in 2022 citing retail uncertainties at the time, with the update today suggesting conditions have evolved even weaker than we expected.

Until there are signs of an improvement in core performance metrics, poor sentiment and the new layer of uncertainty should keep shares under pressure. We don't see a quick turnaround anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

HELE Q1 Earnings Recap

HELE posted fiscal 2025 Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 for the period ended May 31, well below the consensus forecast of $1.59, and down from $1.94 in the prior-year quarter. Similarly, revenue of $417 million declined by 12.2% year-over-year and fell short of the market estimates closer to $446 million.

The weakness was across the board between the Home & Outdoor segment where sales fell by -8.6% y/y and the Beauty & Wellness group with a deeper -15.3% decline in organic revenue.

We mentioned the slower demand environment between both segments, with management noting lower replenishment of orders by retail customers, increased competition in key categories, as well as the impact of a temporary shipping disruption at one of the company's distribution centers.

source: company IR

Even as the gross margin of 48.7% climbed from 45.4% last year based on efficiency efforts and the realized sales mix, the adjusted operating margin at 10.3% declined from 13.9% in the period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $52.4 million fell from $72.4 million in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Helen of Troy CEO, Noel Geoffroy summed up the quarter through a somber comment in the earnings press release:

We are disappointed with the start to our fiscal year. We battled an unusual number of internal and external challenges in the quarter, which resulted in net sales and adjusted EPS below our outlook. Many of these challenges became more pronounced toward the end of the first quarter and some continue to evolve. We now see this fiscal year as a time to take action to reset and revitalize our business.

The company sharply lowered its target for full-year net sales, adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and free cash flow, projecting a larger decline from last year compared to the prior estimates.

Updated 2025 Outlook y/y midpoint Change Prior Forecast Fiscal 2024 Net Sales $1.885 to $1.935 Billion (-5%) $1.965-$2.025 Billion $2.005 billion Adjusted EBITDA $287 to $297 million (-13%) $324 to $331 million $336 million Adjusted EPS $7.00 to $7.50 (-19%) $8.70 to $9.20 $8.91 Free Cash Flow $220 to $240 million (-15%) $255 to $275 million $269 Click to enlarge

source: Company IR

What's Next For HELE?

The magnitude of the earnings miss and the size of adjustments to the full-year outlook help explain the dismal market reaction to Helen of Troy's Q1 report.

What's concerning here is that Helen had already initiated a cost reduction and efficiency strategy known as the "Pegasus Project" last year, aimed at simplifying the business and supporting future growth. The plan was to generate upward of $85 million in annual pre-tax operating profit improvements by fiscal 2027.

The weaker-than-expected trends now suggest that the restructuring effort may not go far enough with the questions of where Helen will find room to make additional or deeper adjustments.

Without a recovery in demand or stronger macro conditions, it's unclear what levers management can pull to support margins and earnings. The risk is that promotions or pricing discounts necessary to drive the top line will begin to hit margins.

The good news is that besides the discouraging headlines, we can point to Helen of Troy's ongoing profitability and positive free cash flow, even at a reduced level, as a strong point in the company's fundamental profile.

On the balance sheet, net debt of $732 million is balanced by the trajectory for adjusted EBITDA this year of around $290 million. A net leverage ratio of 2.5x is otherwise stable in our opinion. Management still believes they can push that leverage ratio down towards 1.5X by the end of this year. Investors can take solace that the stock should find a bottom following this reset of expectations based on some measure of intrinsic value.

In terms of valuation, HELE is currently trading at around a 9x forward price-to-earnings multiple based on management's 2025 midpoint EPS guidance, or 8x as an enterprise to forward EBITDA multiple.

The assessment of whether the stock is undervalued or has further room to correct lower ultimately comes down to how quickly growth can rebound and the company's ability to drive earnings higher.

Final Thoughts

We rate HELE as a hold, based on a view that the large post-earnings selloff has likely already discounted the stock sufficiently to the new baseline of expectations. Ultimately, we expect that poor sentiment will keep shares volatile, with the market looking ahead to the Q2 update as the next opportunity for Helen of Troy to rebuild investor confidence.