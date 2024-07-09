Corning: AI Sales Taking Shape

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.28K Followers

Summary

  • Corning Incorporated released better Q2 estimates for sales and EPS, driven by strong adoption of new optical connectivity products for Generative AI.
  • The company is set for a robust "Springboard" framework, expecting to add over $3 billion in annualized top-line sales over the next three years.
  • Corning is addressing overhangs, and we decided to maintain our buy rating estimates.

cloud data center

mesh cube

It is a brave new world for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Last time, we reported our positive view of the company's longer-term growth outlook thanks to Hemlock and its Optical business. This was based on AI

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.28K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News