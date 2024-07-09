mesh cube

It is a brave new world for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Last time, we reported our positive view of the company's longer-term growth outlook thanks to Hemlock and its Optical business. This was based on AI demand with higher data center fiber needs. In addition, the company provided a supportive Q2 outlook with limited guidance visibility ahead. This raised short-term concerns in our team; however, we emphasize the company's capital allocation priorities and a buy rating based on an earnings recovery story. Since early May, the company's share price has increased by 31.29% (Fig 1).

On July 8th, 2024, the company released better Q2 estimates for sales and EPS. In detail, Corning's top management now anticipated Q2 core sales of approximately $3.6 billion versus a previous outlook of $3.4 billion and a core EPS growth slightly above the range set between $0.42 and $0.46. These supportive results were mainly driven by the strong adoption of new optical connectivity products for Generative AI. In addition, as already anticipated in our previous coverage, Corning Q1 will be the lowest quarter for the year. The company is set for a robust "Springboard" framework, which will likely add more than $3 billion in annualized top-line sales over the next three years and generate higher profit.

Mare Evidence Lab's Previous Rating

Adjusting Estimates

Here at the Lab, we still believe that the pace of Corning's improvement is still being determined; however, we see an inflection off the bottom. Considering the company's reiteration of its $3 billion "springboard" sales anticipated in Q4 2023, we see higher confidence in the scenario, with medium-term earnings lift and better drivers of the company's long-term growth. Therefore, considering Corning's other segments, there could be approximately $5 billion in additional sales growth over the next three years with an 11% CAGR. Aside from the optical growth opportunity driven by large data centers related to AI infrastructure, there are other opportunities for the More Corning content.

Related to Gen-AI, Corning is the global leader in technical glass, with an optical fiber that accounts for 30% of sales, display glass (TVs represent approximately 26% of sales), and specialty glass such as gorilla glass for life sciences and smartphone products. Regarding data center growth at the infrastructure level, the company now projects a 25% CAGR over the next five years. This implies $300 million in annual turnover estimates with the Optical segment that should reach $4-5 billion in sales, representing 40% of the total Corning's turnover. This support is coming from higher GPU content that increases existing fiber/glass content by 8-10x from the existing infrastructure. The company's solutions will reduce energy consumption, increase network density, and reduce install times. This is the clear advantage of Corning's bespoke cable designs.

In our previous follow-up note, we expected sales and margins to improve through 2024. In detail, we forecasted $13.8 billion in sales. We currently project an additional turnover of $300 million. This reflects an increase in estimates into the Optical segment enterprise application. Therefore, we forecast $14.1 billion in sales. Outside the optical division, Corning's goal is to maintain profitability. Thus, we slightly increased our core operating profit from €2.52 billion to $2.6 billion, moving our NTM EPS from $2.19 to $2.25.

Valuation

Our target price was based on a P/E multiple. Rolling forward our NTM EPS estimate and applying an unchanged 16x P/E, we derive a $36 share price. Corning's valuation was also supported by a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple. That said, our valuation was based on an earnings recovery story to materialize. If we look at the sector median P/E, Corning is still heavily discounted. Applying a sector median FWD P/E of 24.5x, the company could reach a price of $55 per share.

SA Valuation data

Risks

Taking our risks section from our previous coverage, we know that Corning is exposed to cyclical demand in the automotive sector and LCD demand. This could negatively impact the company's earnings recovery. There are execution risks in delays, higher pricing with lower-than-estimated commercial actions, and deals in new product developments. In Q1, there was a positive one-off in FX, and despite its market leader position, the company is not immune to competitive pressures. We should report risks related to energy price volatility and logistic costs. In addition, Corning is now exposed to the AI hype, which we see as a favorable demand-driven environment, but this presents additional risks to our estimates.

Conclusion

Last time, Corning was trading at almost a 52-week low, with an implied P/E valuation of 15x. We decided to maintain a buy rating. There is now lower visibility, but there are still execution risks. Optical growth thanks to AI is the most significant opportunity, but we see support from other Corning content. For this reason, we continue to overweight the company.