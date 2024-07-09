brazzo/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) have come under real pressure after the company announced a big acquisition, somewhat unexpected to some investors. The deal, synergy estimates and anticipated earnings accretion looks a bit demanding, but the soft share price reaction has priced in a lot of bad news already.

While I usually like to shy away from a highly leveraged situation, I see the appeal improving amidst a decline in the share price and benefits of the transaction. However, despite that, I fail to have conviction to initiate a position in size here.

Standalone Sonoco

Sonoco was founded in 1899 in South Carolina and, through several innovations, new products and new processes, had grown to a billion-dollar company by the late 1980s. Inventions of the Sonotube, UltraSeal, Smartseal and all paper Pringles packaging meant that the company grew to a $7 billion revenue base.

The sustainable packaging manufacturer employs about 22,000 workers across 300 facilities, with operations seen in 33 countries. The business is largely a North American business, where it generates about 80% of sales, mostly complemented by smaller activities in Europe.

Most of these packaging solutions focus on paper, just over half of sales, complemented by resin and tinplate. These packages are mostly used in consumer products applications, as well as industrial and other applications. As a packaging of choice for many consumer packaging companies, the company has to embrace circular practices which has a considerable impact on Sonoco, seeing a need to improve circularity of products and reduce the climate impact.

Being somewhat of a stable GDP alike growth company, investors have long had to rely on dividends for their returns. There are now 41 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, presently yielding a payout of $2.08 per annum, for a yield exceeding 4% here.

Valuation Perspective

Looking at the past ten years, we see that Sonoco really is a GDP alike growth business, having grown sales from $5.0 billion in 2014 to $6.8 billion in 2023, translating into annual growth of around 3% per annum. Focus on innovation did make that high single digit margins have improved towards 10%, amidst minimal share buybacks over this period of time.

In February of this year, the company posted its 2023 results. Revenues were down 6% to $6.8 billion, due to lower volumes as inflationary pressures weighted on the consumption of branded consumer packaging foods. Adjusted operating profits fell 13% to $804 million, with adjusted earnings per share down 19% to $5.26 per share. Contrary to the adjusted earnings, GAAP profits rose by 8 pennies to $4.80 per share.

The 99 million shares of the company traded around the $55 mark, granting the company a $5.5 billion equity valuation. This is just part of the story, as a $2.9 billion net debt load resulted in an $8.4 billion enterprise valuation, with full-year EBITDA of $1.07 billion yielding a leverage ratio in the high-2s.

Based on this enterprise valuation, the firm was valued at around 1.2 times sales, 8 times EBITDA and around 10-11 times earnings. Few things were going to change into 2024, with the company seeing adjusted earnings flat between $5.10 and $5.40 per share, with EBITDA seen between $1.05 and $1.10 billion.

Throughout spring, the company announced various price hikes across some end markets, it hiked its dividend to $0.52 per share on a quarterly basis, marking the 396th consecutive quarter of dividend payments. On the final day of April, Sonoco posted a 5% fall in first quarter sales to $1.64 billion, accompanied by an 11% fall in EBITDA to $245 million and a 20% decline in adjusted earnings to $1.12 per share.

Net debt was stable at $2.9 billion, as was the share count at 99 million shares. While the company maintained the full-year EBITDA guidance, it trimmed the earnings per share guidance by ten cents to $5.00-$5.30 per share. A $57 stock at the time granted the company an $8.5 billion enterprise valuation, amidst generally non-demanding earnings multiples.

A Considerable Deal

Shares of Sonoco actually rose to the lower sixties in May. In fact, shares traded at $61 per share by month end, only to fall to current lows of $48 per share. Shares moved down to the mid-fifties during June and moved another leg lower in response to a large deal being announced.

On the 24th of June, Sonoco announced the acquisition of Eviosys, a leading European food cans, ends, and closure manufacturer from KPS Capital Partners. The deal is very substantial at $3.9 billion, but will make Sonoco the owner of a business which employs over 6,000 workers across 44 manufacturing facilities throughout the EMEA region. With a $2.5 billion revenue contribution, Eviosys is valued at just over 1.5 times sales, a small premium to Sonoco´s valuation at around 1.3 times sales.

This modest premium is justified by a $430 million EBITDA number, equal to 17% of sales, while Sonoco´s margins come in around 15% and change based on the 2023 results. Moreover, Sonoco anticipates some $100 million in synergies from integrating both businesses, the majority of which to be realized in the first year upon closing.

The company expects immediate accretion to adjusted earnings per share, with over 25% accretion seen to 2025 earnings, when most synergies should be realized. With pro forma net debt seen at around $6.8 billion, and pro forma EBITDA seen at $1.5 billion (excluding synergies), leverage ratios are seen over 4 times.

The company aims to tackle this with the divestment of ThermoSafe, its temperature assured packaging business, for which the company hopes to obtain a billion in proceeds. Furthermore, KPS will invest about $200 million into the business. The company aims to issue half a billion dollars in equity, all of which means that pro forma net debt is seen down to $5.1 billion, which should support leverage ratios to fall to about 3 times.

What Now?

The truth is that the latest deal is somewhat complicated, in the sense that the company will see meaningful growth, yet at the expense of a big divestment and about 10% dilution in the share base here. All this while the balance sheet will be fully leveraged up again. This meant that investors voted with their feet, as a $55 to $48 fall in the share price reduced the value of the firm by around $700 million. That is, excluding the shares to be issued in connection to the deal.

The move is driven by a strategic direction to create a leading metal food can and aerosol packaging platform, which becomes even more focused on consumers and will grow in Europe. Of course, there is a considerable discrepancy between the share price reaction and promised improvements in earnings, as a 25% earnings per share accretion numbers suggests that earnings might improve towards $6.50 per share in a year or two.

All this makes me quite upbeat, although that the burden of proof is with management, which has to deliver on a deal, a divestment, anticipated synergies, amidst many moving parts.

A Final Word

The truth is that I like to be upbeat on Sonoco here, but I have some reservations as well amidst these moving parts. I am usually shying away from too much leverage, although the appealing earnings multiple lures, while Sonoco Products Company has a great long-term (dividend) track record.

Given all this, I am tempted to initiate a small speculative position to buy into the shares, willing to commit more capital if the company delivers on its promises in the coming quarters.