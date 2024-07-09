SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was hit hard by low crude oil and natural gas prices during the once-in-a-lifetime bust in 2020. To be truthful, it is still reaching for recovery in 2024. However, if you are searching for portfolio exposure in the oil & gas industry, NOV looks to be an interesting choice. The stock valuation is on the low side historically, and operations are becoming quite profitable again. I just bought a position, as a number of technical trading indicators are trending higher more aggressively recently. Let's review the basic buy logic.

Undervaluation Setup

NOV's valuation in the middle of 2024 can be argued as the cheapest since the 2020 pandemic, and similar to past economic recessions. On the graph below, you can review how the share price to sales ratio of 0.82x stacks up over the last 26 years. Since 1998, the stock has averaged a price to sales number of 1.4x, meaning the current valuation is a rough 40% discount to long-term norms.

YCharts - NOV Inc, Price to Trailing Sales Ratio, Since 1998, Recessions Shaded

Price to tangible book value looks even better for new buyers. NOV's current ratio of 1.73x is a 60% discount to the typical multiple since 1998. From my 37 years of stock market experience, buying a business with decent earnings and growth prospects at large discounts to normal valuations can generate well above-average investment returns over the next 3-5 years.

YCharts - NOV Inc, Price to Tangible Book Value, Since 1998, Recessions Shaded

We can also find some good news in the total enterprise valuation stats (debt + equity - cash). The EV to sales ratio of 0.97x trailing results is equally as inexpensive as the basic price to sales setup.

YCharts - NOV Inc, EV to Revenues, Since 1998, Recessions Shaded

At 7.3x, the EV to forward estimated EBITDA number is the lowest since 2015. Against long-term averages, NOV has a truly sound foundation on core cash flow to build upon.

YCharts - NOV Inc, EV to EBITDA, Since 1998, Recessions Shaded

Plus, the forward EBITDA estimates for 2024 place NOV nearer the bottom of the peer oil & gas services group. Using the largest companies by revenue and equity market capitalization, Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB), Baker Hughes (BKR), Weatherford (WFRD), and TechnipFMC (FTI) are each in the 6.5x to 9x range for a valuation. Yes, I consider the whole group to be entering bargain territory, especially if crude oil and natural gas prices are bottoming in 2024.

YCharts - Major Oil & Gas Service Names, EV to Forward 2024 EBITDA, 12 Months

Oil Is Cheap, Natural Gas Even Cheaper

Purchasing one of the better positioned and undervalued companies in its industry also makes sense when you think about the likely direction for oil/gas prices - which is up, purely from a statistical analysis perspective!

Crude oil around US$80 a barrel is generally viewed as trading on the high end for price today. But not so fast, when we adjust the price of West Texas Intermediate for changes in the U.S. CPI index (general inflation rates in America), crude oil prices are actually far cheaper than you think. The data suggests crude oil is a rough -15% discount to "relative" prices in the CPI index construct, going back to the early 1980s. In fact, to reach the 2008 peak as a function of other prices in the economy, crude oil would have to trade closer to $200 per barrel!

YCharts - WTI Crude Oil Monthly Spot, Relative to U.S. CPI Inflation, Since 1981

Just as interesting, the WTI spot price vs. the prevailing price for an ounce of gold (XAUUSD:CUR) argues crude oil is yet cheaper. Really, only 2020 and a few months during 2016 outlined a lower crude oil/gold price level than today, measured since 1981. To achieve the same relative price to gold in 2006, crude oil would have to rise to $320 a barrel!

YCharts - WTI Crude Oil Monthly Spot vs. Gold Price, Since 1981

But that's not all. The natural gas price relative to either the CPI (pictured below back to 1996) or gold price suggests we are trading at the "cheapest" level relative to other assets in many decades, maybe even all-time lows in the middle of 2024.

YCharts - Natural Gas Monthly Spot, Relative to U.S. CPI Inflation, Since 1981

So, if we assume crude oil and natural gas prices zigzag back toward a more normal level vs. the overall economy, WHILE the pricing for other goods/services continue to climb at a faster pace than the last few decades, you will absolutely want to have a sizable weighting of your portfolio in oil/gas companies like NOV.

Improving Technical Trading Action

What's caught my attention in June/July is much stronger trading activity in the momentum indicators I track for NOV. I have graphed some highlights below on a 12-month chart of daily price and volume changes.

Something of a balance between buying/selling dynamics has appeared since May, with a low-volatility reading in the 14-day Average Directional Index as our marker (boxed in green on the chart). If the price can emerge above the 200-day moving average (near $19.05) in coming weeks on any upturn in oil/gas quotes, today's ADX pattern could provide some proof that buyers are beginning to overwhelm sellers with the upturn.

Other signs of quiet accumulation are appearing. The 20-day Chaikin Money Flow indicator has been very positive since early June (boxed in gold), with its best stretch since July-August of 2023. In addition, On Balance Volume readings have been exceptionally robust since February, with new yearly highs outlined last week (circled in blue). So, it does look like plenty of investment capital has been flowing into NOV over the last year, despite the price falling from $22 last September.

StockCharts.com - NOV Inc, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

Following the NOV hangover in EPS results during 2024 (directly caused by a downshift in drilling orders on the late-2022 to early 2023 dip in oil/gas prices), Wall Street analysts are projecting steady operating growth to continue during 2025-26.

Seeking Alpha Table - NOV Inc, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made July 8th, 2024

I, personally, consider this forecast to be on the low end of the spectrum for possible outcomes. I remain more optimistic about oil/gas prices than the stagnant estimates from many brokerage firms. If sustainable $100+ crude oil and $3+ natural gas are approaching, NOV should be able to easily beat current projections in future years.

What are the investment risks owning NOV? At this stage of restructuring and cost-rationalization efforts, the company is very lean and conservatively managed today. I don't really worry about the general course of the business or debt levels (at the end of March, NOV held net financial debt of $1.3 billion vs. $900 million in projected "normalized" cash flow during 2024).

The main risk is we could be entering a recession soon, where energy prices are held in check for another year. Under this scenario, I would expect NOV's rising tangible book value in the $10-12 area to provide excellent long-term support. So, potential downside risk is likely limited to -35% to -40% for a 1-year total return (including a cash dividend yield approaching 2% annually), when purchasing shares near $18.

The upside reward potential appears to be quite large. Using historical comparisons mentioned in the story for a valuation, I come up with a "fair value" target of $25 to $30 per share right now. This would be good for a total return of +40% to +70%.

The kicker is, a major spike in crude oil (Cl1:COM) and/or natural gas (NG1:COM) prices could support the need for higher drilling rates around the world. Oil explorers and production companies could become flush with cash again and spend it developing new assets. Under this rosy scenario, NOV could see order demand jump, along with sales and profits, years into the future.

Previous cycle peaks over the last several decades have enjoyed a 2.4x price to sales valuation for NOV. If you put a similar ratio on better-than-expected sales of $11+ billion in 2026, for example, a $60 stock quote is not impossible in 18-24 months. Such a gain would generate roughly +240% in total returns (around +85% annualized over a 2-year span). And, $60 would remain well off its all-time high of $86 in 2014.

YCharts - NOV Inc, Monthly Share Price, Since 1998

Due to still weak energy pricing historically, and today's low NOV valuation on relatively depressed operating results (vs. years ago), I rate NOV Inc. shares a Buy. I peg Strong Buy territory under $15, if we experience a recession-triggered selloff in oil/gas prices first.

I own a small position, with a goal of adding to price weakness in the months ahead.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.