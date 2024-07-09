AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

In case you hadn't noticed, it's been a strong year for GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT).

The company's stock is up more than 340% since July of 2023, as this upstart B2B logistics company has gone on a run for the ages on the back of extremely strong growth in a short space of time:

TradingView

While the recent rally has rewarded shareholders who've held on through a roller coaster IPO - which saw the stock increase substantially before crashing more than 90% - we think that GCT's unique market position, strong growth, and extremely attractive valuation make it a 'Strong Buy' on a go-forward basis.

Today, we'll break down GCT's business model, assess the company's future growth prospects, and ultimately explain why we think GCT is 'one to own' for the foreseeable future.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

GCT's Financials

Let's start by taking a look at GCT's financial results, which are nothing short of spectacular.

Since IPO, GCT has been growing like a weed, with top and bottom-line results increasing rapidly on a QoQ and YoY basis.

Last quarter, TTM revenue was up more than 100% since the start of 2022, and net income grew even faster on the back of improving margins and better operational efficiency within the company:

Revenue (Seeking Alpha) Net Income (Seeking Alpha)

Simply put, GCT is growing by leaps and bounds.

Over the last twelve months, the company produced:

$827 million in Revenue.

$225 million in Gross Profit, (27% GM%)

$105 million in Net Income (13% NM%)

One year ago, the company's TTM results looked like this:

$505 million in Revenue

$96 million in Gross Profit (19% GM%)

$35 million in Net Income (7% NM%)

No matter how you cut it, the company's growth, on virtually every measurable metric, can only be described as best-in-class.

The revenue pickup has been good to see, as it continues to validate GCT's value proposition to marketplace customers, but the really impressive bit is how far margins have come in only a year. Growing GMs by 800 bps and NMs by 600 bps is no easy feat, especially in today's market.

Powering this growth is a unique B2B logistics business model that functions at a specific point in the global supply chain.

It can be a little difficult at first to figure out what GCT actually does, but the company essentially operates a B2B version of Amazon's FBA system.

In case you're unfamiliar, Amazon (AMZN)'s FBA segment is simple. You, an ecommerce seller, ship your stock directly to an Amazon warehouse. When an order comes through, Amazon takes care of order fulfillment, including picking and shipping your goods to their final destination.

In return, Amazon takes a cut of the order value.

GCT runs a similar setup, with a focus on wholesale goods on a B2B basis.

This means that sellers on GCT's marketplace (factories in Asia, mostly), will directly send their goods to GCT warehouses. Then, when B2B orders come through, GCT takes care of picking and shipping.

This is a bit more complicated than the usual B2C order, as B2B orders are typically larger and require intermodal transportation to get to their final destination (along with a potential need for customs documentation), but that also means that GCT can take a larger cut for their expertise.

So far, the company has outperformed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line for every quarter they've been public, which is impressive:

Seeking Alpha

Management, for their part, also remain focused on the correct things, in our view - mainly, the growth of the company's B2B marketplace in terms of both buyers and sellers:

In addition [...] we have taken extra steps to further accelerate the growth of our business. Firstly, we launched a new marketplace service called the Branding-as-a-Service or BaaS to help seller amplify their product competitiveness in the GigaCloud marketplace. Secondly, we expanded our supplier base by adding products from Colombia, Mexico and Turkey. As a result, we have increased our product diversity, allowing buyers to source a wider range of quality products from these new markets. And lastly, we expanded our global fulfillment network to address increasing demand for our marketplace, further enhancing our world-class support for buyer and sellers.

Building a marketplace business can be tough, given that network effects remain weak when scale remains small. However, the rewards can also be fantastic once things get going. After critical mass is hit, improved supply and demand can lead to exponential growth and profitability for the marketplace owner.

We see this happening with GCT, as more and more buyers and sellers continue to join the platform on a YoY basis:

10Q

In this table above, we can see a few positive trends; including the growth of both buyers and sellers on the platform, and the increase in spend per active buyer. This has driven the higher-than-average growth rates that GCT has experienced.

Overall, the company has done a great job growing revenues while fortifying the marketplace flywheel.

Looking ahead, we anticipate better than projected growth. Analysts expect top and bottom-line growth to decelerate considerably in coming years:

Seeking Alpha

However, given the company's strong execution and the large potential TAM here, we think that the profile is a bit more robust than advertised.

GCT's Valuation

At the same time, GCT's stock appears wildly cheap given the financial results.

For companies over $1 billion in market cap that grew revenue more than 50% YoY and had positive net income (not including hyper cyclical companies like regional banks or oil producers), GCT is one of the least expensive companies on the market, trading at only 1.6x sales and 12.2x earnings:

TradingView

Comparing GCT to this cohort makes the stock appear wildly cheap.

Other companies in this group, like Nubank (NU) and Nvidia (NVDA) sport much loftier valuations, and while this could be partially justified given that those companies have larger TAM's, GCT's valuation appears unreasonably low given the company's results.

Versus the sector, GCT also appears well priced, with a lower-than-average P/E:

Seeking Alpha

GCT's PEG is also only 0.07, which is almost a 90% discount to the sector average.

If the company grows on as expected, and the multiple retraces somewhat towards the averages, then we see serious potential upside in the stock of between 50% - 80% over the next year:

FAST Graphs

This implies a price range somewhere between $47 and $57 per share.

Given that GCT trades for ~$31 per share right now, this appears to be a large mispricing that you can take advantage of today in the market.

Over the longer term, we believe the potential rewards are even greater, should GCT continue to execute.

Risks

The key risk to be aware of here is squarely around whether or not the company's results are a fabrication.

To be clear, we don't believe that this is the case, but it's good to be aware of recent conversation around this topic.

Up to this point, we've taken GCT's financials, management commentary, and valuation data at face value, but some in the industry, including Grizzly Research, have alleged that the company's growth rates don't square with other, verifiable third-party data like web traffic.

Click the link above if you'd like to see their report.

For its part, GCT has replied to this short report by stating the following:

"The short-seller report lacks merit and contains numerous defamatory, selective, inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements, speculation, and innuendo," GigaCloud said in a statement Thursday. "The report demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the Company’s business, particularly with respect to the types of buyers who use our marketplace and the services we provide them." The company said there is "no merit" to the claims that Grizzly makes about "purported related party transactions."

If you're the type of investor who would prefer to avoid a high-potential investment if there's even a small risk that your position goes to zero or is permanently impaired as a result of what Grizzly alleges, then this may be an 'avoid' for you.

However, in our position, we haven't seen any compelling evidence to suggest that the company's results are anything other than what they claim to be, which means that we ultimately think that the company's shares represent a compelling opportunity in the market.

Summary

All in all, GCT appears to be a highly attractive investment on both sides of the decision - fundamentals and value. Claims of malfeasance appear to have depressed the multiple somewhat, but we think that the potential rewards here outweigh the risks.

Ultimately, anything can happen with regards to what Grizzly claims, but if you're worried about this risk, then size down your position size to compensate with your level of conviction on that matter.

However, we're happy to take the company at face value, and thus we initiate coverage on GCT with a 'Strong Buy' rating.

Stay safe out there!