Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), the British manufacturer best known for its civil aero-engines, has seen over a 50% share price increase year-to-date [YTD]. Much of the rise was seen in the first quarter (Q1 2024). Since I last wrote about it in April, the stock is up by a much smaller ~5%.

This raises the question whether the company’s impressive rise YTD has now petered out, or whether there’s potential for a pickup going forward. While Rolls-Royce hasn’t released any financial updates in the past quarter, which would add to the perspective, another big recent development might impact it, though. I’m talking about the newly elected Labour Party government in the UK, which replaces the Conservative leadership after 14 years.

Here, I focus on three aspects of the Labour government’s policies that can impact Rolls-Royce and its shareholders. Thereafter, I also touch on the latest developments at the company and its market multiples to assess what is next for the stock.

The Labour government’s impact

It might be a Labour government, but it considers itself both “pro-worker and pro-business,” as the now Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, put it in a campaign speech she delivered at Rolls-Royce in May. She even called the company “..the very model of a great British business...”

Broadly, this is encouraging for the company, for which counts on the government as both a customer and a funding partner. But three specific policy related points stand out as well, that can impact Rolls-Royce both in positive ways and not. These are as follows:

#1. Workers rights at the forefront

The first point to note, quite obviously, is workers’ rights. In 2021, the now Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner launched a New Deal for Working People. With Labour in power now, the deal, which promises strengthened workers’ rights, is expected to be introduced to the parliament for legislation in the first 100 days of assuming office.

Now, as among the biggest 100 employers in the UK, with around half of its over 42,000 employees based in the country, Rolls-Royce is no stranger to worker discontent. It has records of striking workers going back to 1943. Even during the present times, when the number of days lost due to strike action is on the rise (see chart below), Rolls-Royce has seen it, too.

Source: Office of National Statistics, UK

Most recently, workers at the company’s nuclear submarine program went on a one-month-long strike in May, demanding better pay. Rolls-Royce submarines, which employs over 4,000 people, sees industrial action at a time when it has big expansion plans, that are discussed more in the next point.

With Labour in government now, the balance of power might just be tilted towards the unions, which in turn can lead to harder negotiations. The government change also applies to the company’s plans to reduce between 2,000-2,500 jobs, putting its estimated sustainable benefit of GBP 200 million by the end of 2025 at risk.

This in turn can impact the company’s earnings, which just became meaningful in 2023 as the company reported a 7.6% net margin. This compares to 2022, which still felt the pandemic’s impact and saw a net margin of just 1.2%.

#2. Increased defense spending

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce can benefit from the increase in defense spending. The company’s defense segment, which supplies everything from submarines to helicopters (see graphic below), is its second-biggest revenue generator with an over 25% contribution to total revenues in 2023.

Source: Rolls-Royce

The Labour government hopes to increase defense spending to 2.5% of the GDP, up from 2.3% in 2023. With the now Defense Secretary, John Healey, saying that Rolls-Royce “utterly at the heart” of the UK’s defense industrial strategy, it is an indicator of how it might be in line to potentially win more defense contracts.

Specifically, that the nuclear deterrent is considered key to maintaining the country’s security is significant for the company. Rolls-Royce is already expanding its submarines’ Raynesway site, where it will build nuclear propulsion units and Australian submarines’ nuclear reactors under AUKUS, the security partnership agreement among the governments of the US, the UK, and Australia.

#3. SMR development

However, nuclear energy is an entirely different question. There are concerns on whether the new government will take speedy decisions on the development of small modular reactors [SMR]. Rolls-Royce is among the six shortlisted companies in the government’s SMR design competition, and as per reports, the company is a fore-runner.

If the Labour government decides to review energy projects that were underway under the Conservatives, there could be a delay in this process, which in turn can cost the company competitiveness in the international markets. Government support is particularly critical for SMRs. Through the government funding agency, UK Research and Innovation, the company has already received GBP 18 million for the first phase of SMR development and is expected to get another GBP 215 million in the second phase.

SMRs, which fall under the company’s New Markets segment, contribute only a tiny fraction of its revenues right now. However, as part of the race to net zero, it can play a critical role in the future, especially as nuclear power loses its stigma.

Company developments and market multiples

Coming to the company-level development, Rolls-Royce has only made business progress in the past quarter. In Civil Aerospace, its biggest segment, the company will supply engines to IndiGo Airlines, the first such with a leading Indian carrier.

Recent Defense related contracts include supplying to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the United States Air Force. In other news, has also collaborated with five organizations to develop a hydrogen combustion engine.

In terms of the market multiples, the stock’s forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) based on my estimates for its net income for 2024 of USD 1.67 billion (see my last article on Rolls-Royce for details of the calculation) is at 29.9x compared to 26.6x a quarter ago. This continues to be lower than the stock’s five-year average of 42.9x, indicating further upside.

What next?

The Labour government might be a giant change for the UK, but on balance, there might not be much financial impact on Rolls-Royce, at least in the foreseeable future. While the company’s bargaining power with unions can get reduced, this can be tempered by more demand as the government increases focus on defense spending. Next, whether the new government supports speedy development of SMRs remains to be seen, but it’s worth remembering that the new markets segment’s contribution to revenues is negligible right now anyway.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce continues to show good business progress. I expect its half-year results due next month would reflect healthy financials. It’s forward P/E isn’t significantly higher than where it was the last time I checked. To go back to the original question, I believe it can see more uptick. I’m retaining a Buy rating.

