Thinking Outside The (Net Lease REIT) Box

When you think outside the box, you usually look at a problem or a circumstance from a different perspective.

For example, one might consider brainstorming or using virtual reality to stimulate your creativity.

Many approach the cliché (thinking outside the box) differently, but the primary idea here is that you should not get “boxed in” and to always push your thinking beyond its limit.

And that’s precisely what I’m going to attempt to do…

To inspire you to “think outside the net lease box.”

This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while, but I haven’t had the opportunity to put the words to paper.

I hope this article clears up the misconceptions over net lease investing and provides you (the reader) with a deeper understanding of valuation.

First, let me tell you about an advertising campaign called “thinking outside the bun.”

Thinking Outside the Bun

Taco Bell once ran a longest-standing slogan that drove the chain to the forefront of the fast-food industry. According to All-in-one Restaurant POS & Management Solution | Orderific,

“Straying from traditional fast food offerings like burgers or hot dogs, Taco Bell has brilliantly leveraged its marketing strategies to position itself as a unique, innovative option… This philosophy has not only shaped Taco Bell’s menu but also affected how consumers perceive fast food. By daring to be different, Taco Bell has revolutionized the fast food industry, one taco at a time.”

Ironically, Taco Bell was net lease REIT Realty Income’s (O) first customer, as I explained,

Seeking Alpha / Brad Thomas

Can you imagine?

From one small freestanding Taco to a massive portfolio of 15,485 properties spread across 50 states and Europe (459 properties there valued at $10.4 Billion).

The business model has evolved from one tiny fast-food property into a highly evolving platform that includes

Restaurants

Casual dining

Health and fitness

Automotive service

Restaurants - quick service

Drug stores

Home improvement

Dollar stores

Convenience stores

Grocery stores.

In addition, the San Diego based REIT has extended into other new verticals such as casinos (the Bellagio and Wynn Encore Boston Harbor) and data centers (JV in NoVa with Digital Realty leased to an S&P 100 company).

Clearly, Realty Income has been thinking outside the box and the bun…

Different Strokes for Different Folks

So, as you can see, Realty Income has grown into a beast of a REIT with a $73 Billion Enterprise Value and Market Capitalization of $45.5 Billion.

iREIT®

Comparatively speaking, the net lease REIT sector has a total market cap of around $130 billion. This makes it the third-largest property sector in REIT-dom, just behind industrial REITs ($140 Billion) and cell towers (AMT, CCI and SBAC) with a combined market cap of around $150 Billion.

Yet, the opportunity set for net lease investing is massive, with an estimated $4.7 Trillion in traditional net lease properties and another .7 Trillion with casinos ($.3 Trillion) and data centers ($.4 Trillion). In addition, there are another $2.6 Trillion in the U.K. and another $5.9 Trillion in the rest of Europe.

Traditional Net Lease: $4.7 Trillion

Casinos and Date Centers: $.7 Trillion

The United Kingdom: $2.6 Trillion

The rest of Europe: $5.9 Trillion

Total: $13.9 Trillion.

This means there are plenty of ways for Net Lease REITs to “think outside the box” in terms of acquisition strategies, and this leads me to the next section, in which I will examine the cost of capital.

W.A. C.C.

As I explain in my "REITs for Dummies" book,

Cost advantage is a big deal for any kind of business. When a company can manufacture its products or provide its services at lower cost, they can pass those savings on to their customers, who are then more likely to buy more – and from them, not their competition. Here’s the secret formula to achieving these fatter profit margins: Spread/Profit = Cap Rate - Cost of Capital.

I went on to explain,

“REITs should never take advantage of even reasonably attractive asset opportunities if their cost of capital exceeds likely returns. As an analyst, I pay very close attention to weighted average cost of capital and compare it to companies’ cap rates on new assets. And you should too.”

And this is precisely what we’re doing here, starting with the Net Lease REIT sector. Importantly, REITs create value when the acquisitions or developments generate returns on invested capital greater than its cost of capital.

The first step in evaluation cost of capital is addressing the equity cost, which is simply:

Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") yield = annualized estimated AFFO ($3.00) divided by $70.00 stock price = 4.0%.

iREIT®

Now, as you can see (above), there are several net lease REITs with extremely elevated equity costs, such as Global Net Lease (GNL), EPR Properties (EPR), and Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).

This means that shares are more volatile and feared by investors.

Other the other end of the spectrum you have REITs like Essential Properties (EPRT), Agree Realty (ADC), and Four Corners (FCPT) that enjoy much better cost of capital. Interesting to see that Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) has also seen its share price moving up.

Yahoo Finance

Now take a look at the Equity Cost for these REITs multiplied by their % of equity composition on the balance sheet:

iREIT®

The next step is to evaluate the cost of debt.

To do this, we determine whether these REITs have an investment grade rating, in which we assign an educated guess as to their cost of debt (10 year unsecured). If they don’t have an IG rating, we apply a shadow rating and similar rate score.

iREIT®

As you can see (above), Realty Income is the only net lease REIT with an A-rated balance sheet. Furthermore, the company’s EUR debt is no different from how the company issues debt in the US markets.

Realty Income has access to the unsecured bond market (did debut offering about a year ago) and today could probably access 10-year unsecured paper in the 4.2% area.

Further, the company has a Euro CP program that allows it to issue commercial paper denominated in Euros when it has EUR-denominated assets to buy. It uses this as a short-term placeholder as the company looks to term that debt out with long-term, unsecured debt (no different from the US).

Realty Income could issue Euro CP today at around 4.0% - this compares to US CP at 5.5% (in my WACC model above) and compares to short-term borrowing rates for other net lease REITs of over 6.0%.

The final step to our WACC model is the sum of the parts (equity cost + debt cost).

iREIT®

Cap Rates

As a REIT analyst, I use cap rates for comparing the values of various buildings that are bought and sold.

A lower cap rate indicates there is less risk associated with the investment (due to increased demand) and a higher cap rates can be associated with a higher risk alternative.

I included this chart in my REITs for Dummies book:

REITs for Dummies by Brad Thomas

As illustrated, a lower cost of capital allows the company to invest in higher quality opportunities, while a higher cost of capital forces the company to invest in riskier investments.

Utilizing earnings information and industry resources, we modeled the following Investment Spread chart:

iREIT®

As you can see, Essential Properties has superior investment spreads, followed by Agree Realty and Realty Income.

Obviously, GNL’s cost of capital is expensive, which is why the company has been focusing on recycling capital via dispositions.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a higher cost of capital, which explains why the company has been originating loans (at 11.3%) to fund retail development.

EPR Properties and Broadstone (BNL) have also been boxed out and are focusing on dispositions - and growth is muted in 2024 (-7% for EOR and =+1% for BNL).

NETSTREIT (NTST) has become a cheaper stock, primarily due to its Walgreens (WBA) exposure – 6.3% of the portfolio - and exposure to dollar stores.

Shares are down over 8% YTD, which has subsequently increased the cost of capital. We like the lower payout ratio (see below), but the exposure to drugstores and dollar stores is concerning. We prefer Realty Income and Agree Realty.

iREIT®

Some other BUYs on our list include Four Corners (FCPT), VICI Properties (VICI), NNN REIT (NNN), and Getty Realty (GTY).

We also have Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and W. P. Carey (WPC) on the buy list, but the modest growth means they’re “not for me” (better opportunities elsewhere). 2024 Consensus: WPC is -9% and GLPI is +1%.

In Closing

Now you understand how we “think outside the box” at our Investing Group service.

Our favorite net lease REITs based on this WACC analysis include O, ADC, and EPRT. We would avoid buying shares in GNL, GOOD, EPR, BNL, and OLP.

I look forward to future WACC articles on other REIT property sectors.

I hope you enjoy this one, and I look forward to your feedback.

All the best.