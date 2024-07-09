Kenneth Cheung

Payfare Inc. (OTCQX:PYFRF, TSX:PAY:CA) (PAY CN) is a Canadian-listed payments company with a C$290m market cap that has C$85m of cash and no debt. The business is the dominant player in a niche market, offering instant payouts to gig workers once they complete a delivery or ride. The business has a very impressive long-term track record of growth and has recently inflected to profitability. Despite partnering with the largest delivery companies like DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft, the company is little known among US-growth investors. I expect that to change in the coming quarters and years for a number of reasons.

I expect the business will grow revenue at a 20% CAGR to $600m, EBITDA at a 28% CAGR to $114m, and EPS at a 25% CAGR to $1.95 in 2029. Based upon my long-term expectations for profitability, I estimate that the business may be worth over C$30/share in 2029, providing a +37% CAGR over the next 5 years.

The company was founded in 2015 and gained traction with platform gig companies starting in 2019, first winning Uber, then Lyft, then DoorDash. Unlike many US fintechs, Payfare did not raise venture capital money, and instead bootstrapped the business, raising some money from its founders and friends and family until its 2021 IPO at $6/share. Because of this dynamic, many investors do not know about Payfare despite one of the best growth track records that I have seen. From 2019 to 2024, the business grew monthly active drivers from 75,000 to over 1.5m, +84% CAGR, grew gross dollar value loaded from C$485m to C$14.6bn, +98% CAGR, and grew revenue from C$6m to C$240m, +109% CAGR. Perhaps even more impressively, the business inflected to profitability six quarters ago and hasn’t looked back, continuing to expand profit margins, including growing operating income by +320% y/y in 1Q24.

Despite all this success, the market has not noticed, with the shares trading flat since their March 2021 IPO. I expect that to change for a few reasons and that the stock may have a very strong period of performance over the next 5 years.

What the business does

Payfare partners with the largest gig platform companies to enable drivers to get paid within seconds of completing a delivery or a ride. Specifically, Payfare powers programs such as DasherDirect by Payfare, Lyft Direct by Payfare, and the Uber Pro card in Canada. Drivers sign up for the platform to make extra money. They are asked if they would like to enroll in DasherDirect by Payfare. If they opt in, they will download the app and also be sent a card. I estimate that about 40% of Dashers prefer to be paid by the app. The main reasons for the driver preference are (1) instant payout of funds (2) ability to track gig earnings and expenses, which significantly streamlines paying taxes (3) cashback rewards on things like gas (4) other benefits like health insurance and other unique offers. Payfare does not charge DoorDash or the gig drivers anything for the program. Instead, Payfare earns its revenue from interchange (swipe fees) when dashers use the card or app to make purchases. This creates a seamless, frictionless experience for all parties. The gig platforms love Payfare because it improves their driver retention and offers a benefit that keeps the drivers coming back to their platform. Often, gig workers are lower to middle income people with relatively low extra cash reserves. Instead of turning to a payday loan or other high-cost source of borrowing, the driver can do a few extra deliveries and be instantly paid so they can cover their living expenses.

Growth opportunities

Payfare has three growth pillars, that I expect will drive 20% revenue growth and faster profit growth over the next 5 years.

Growth with existing clients. Payfare grows with existing clients as their businesses grow and as program penetration increases (a higher % of existing drivers sign up). DASH, UBER, and LYFT are expected to grow at a 10-15% CAGR over the next 5 years, which should provide a solid base of growth for Payfare. International Expansion – Payfare can take its programs to international markets with its existing clients, that currently operate internationally but do not offer an instant payment option. Adding new clients. Payfare announced that it recently won a big box retailer in Canada, powering instant payments for their gig drivers. Given the scale of the customer, it seems like it is probably Walmart but could potentially be Costco or Amazon. There are additional companies Entering new, adjacent verticals. Payfare is entering the earned wage access business with a partnership with ADP Canada. This enables normal employers to pay their employees with paycards instantly, instead of the typical 2-week pay cycle. This matters most in high turnover industries where compensation is relatively lower, such as restaurants, retail, and hospitality. Employers can use the instant pay as a retention tool and help keep their employers from taking high-cost debt from predatory lenders, like payday lenders.

Overall, I expect Payfare will grow at a 20% CAGR over the next 5 years, given the stickiness of their customers, the track record, and the growth opportunities that are in front of them.

Valuation

I estimate that the business will generate C$600m revenue in 2029, C$180m gross profit, $114m EBITDA, $91m free cash flow, and $1.95 of EPS. Based upon payment sector valuation metrics on these future results, I estimate the business will be worth between C$27 and C$39/share in 2029, giving the potential for a +37% CAGR over the next 5 years, from the current price of C$6.06/share.

To value Payfare, I use the industry average EV/gross profit of 7x, EV/EBITDA of 15x, EV/free cash flow of 20x, and P/E multiple of 20x, using FI, FIS, GPN, PYPL, WEX, CPAY, FOUR, and RPAY as the comparable group.

Company filings and my estimates

Why does the opportunity exist?

Payfare had a trading halt that lasted for 12 trading days from June 18 th until July 5 th . The trading halt was because their processing partner had an internal issue getting their SOC 1 audit completed. There were no financial issues, restatements, etc. with Payfare. This episode was frustrating for Payfare shareholders and is now in the rearview mirror. Payfare was restricted from buying back shares over the last several months while it worked through the SOC 1 audit with its vendor. That has now changed, and I expect Payfare to begin a significant repurchase program given its C$85m of cash with no debt and C$25m of free cash flow generation this year. Management owns a significant amount of stock personally and are well aligned with shareholders.

until July 5 . The trading halt was because their processing partner had an internal issue getting their SOC 1 audit completed. There were no financial issues, restatements, etc. with Payfare. This episode was frustrating for Payfare shareholders and is now in the rearview mirror. Payfare was restricted from buying back shares over the last several months while it worked through the SOC 1 audit with its vendor. That has now changed, and I expect Payfare to begin a significant repurchase program given its C$85m of cash with no debt and C$25m of free cash flow generation this year. Management owns a significant amount of stock personally and are well aligned with shareholders. Payfare is listed on the Canadian TSX, despite generating 99% of its revenue in the US. Canadian investors don’t know the gig platform businesses as well as US investors do. And US investors don’t know that Payfare exists. I expect that Payfare will move its listing to the US Nasdaq in the next 1-2 years, which will help close the awareness gap.

Some investors may worry about customer concentration, with DoorDash likely a little over half of revenue and meaningful contribution from Uber and Lyft. Payfare has never lost a partner, as far as I know. One thing to keep in mind is that churn for these types of programs is higher when the program does not attract many users because there is no user base to convert to a new program manager. However, with 1.5 million monthly active users, each user would need to be issued a new card and signup for a new program if there were to be a change in the program manager. In addition, co-branding the programs like “DasherDirect by Payfare” creates brand familiarity with Payfare among the drivers, so it is not a white-label processing arrangement. Ultimately, the successful programs are much stickier than investors realize.

One other question is, “why don’t the gig platforms do this themselves?” Handling payments is not their core competency – their focus is on acquiring users of the service and attracting and retaining drivers. DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft could create their own payment gateways and rip out Stripe or Adyen; however, they do not do that because those companies specialize in processing consumer card payments and can do it better, faster, and cheaper than the gig platforms can internally. Likewise, it is the same case with handling payouts to the drivers – Payfare specializes in this and has superior technology and service that can do it better, faster, and cheaper than the gig platform companies can internally.

Risks

Earnings or revenue growth do not materialize as expected.

Customer concentration risk with a few gig platform companies.

Key man risk, with a few of Payfare’s executives being critical to the business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.