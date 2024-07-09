Build Your Own Bond Fund 2: Not Too Late To Ladder

Ruangrit/iStock via Getty Images

The Strategy Pays Off

In June 2023, I wrote about the advantages of investing in a ladder of individual bonds compared to fixed income ETFs in the article "Build Your Own Bond Fund: Improve Yields And Certainty With A Bond Ladder". As a reminder, the ladder consisted of these 11 bonds, one maturing each year from 2023 to 2033:

Author Spreadsheet

The ladder performed well, with a total return of 6.78% from July 2023 through June 2024. This was much better than the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) or the 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). It even beat popular corporate bond funds, such as iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT). While the bond ladder interest payments were in line with the ETF dividend yields, the ladder really distinguished itself by superior price appreciation.

Author Spreadsheet

The ladder strategy allowed for targeted maturity dates and credit ratings, and also provided the ability to select individual issuers whose bond prices were being undervalued by the market relative to their true risk. Fortunately, the market conditions that allowed a bond ladder to outperform the ETFs are still largely present. Let's look at these variables individually.

Maturity

US Treasury Yields, July 2023 - June 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

In hindsight, investors could have earned the highest income over the past year by holding cash equivalents such as 3-month T-Bills (US3M) or a money market fund like (SWVXX). The Federal Reserve raised the Fed Funds Rate to the range of 5.25% - 5.50% shortly after my article last year, and has held it there ever since. Looking forward, however, holding too short of maturity presents reinvestment risk. The T-Bill rates will drop immediately with a Fed Funds cut. The 2-Year Treasury Note yield (US2Y) has already come down in the past year in anticipation. The latest projections from the Fed are for one 0.25% cut this year and 4 cuts each in 2025 and 2026. The market, as measured by the CME FedWatch Tool, is a bit more dovish, projecting two cuts this year and four in the first 9 months of 2025.

On the other end of the yield curve, we have seen the 10-Year yield (US10Y) increase by 55 basis points between mid-year 2023 and 2024. This penalized holding too long of a maturity, as we can see from the superior returns of VCIT (7.4 years average maturity) compared to LQD (13.15 years). While many interest rate cycles in the last 40 years saw the 10-year yield start to drop ahead of a Fed Funds rate cut, if we go back to the 1970s, there are also instances where the 10-year yield kept rising after a Fed Funds cut. This suggested that the market was pricing higher baseline levels of inflation and a higher neutral Fed Funds rate. A similar dynamic could be in play currently. The 10-year yield might not follow the Fed Funds rate down immediately, providing investors more time to wait to extend maturities.

The sweet spot on the yield curve over the past year has been the 5-year, which is little changed. Looking forward, this maturity level also avoids the reinvestment risk of short-term rate cuts as well as price depreciation if longer-term rates keep increasing.

Credit Quality

Over the past year, lower credit quality has been the way to go, as spreads narrowed further the lower you go on the quality spectrum.

Author Spreadsheet

While allocating more into junk territory would have helped the bond ladder in the past year, default risk would have been higher in the case of a recession. The balance of BBB vs. A grade bonds in the ladder helped compared to the corporate bond ETFs. Looking forward, a recession still does not seem imminent, but it is closer than it was a year ago. If I were building a new ladder today, I would limit junk issues to the shorter maturities where the issuer has a better chance of refinancing ahead of the next recession or has at least enough cash flow to cover the bonds or has flexibility to cut other uses of cash such as capex or dividends.

One other consideration I wrote about last year was that the yield curve for corporate bonds was not as inverted as the Treasury yield curve. Since then, yields available for short-term A grade corporates have come down the most. This helped the price appreciation for my bond ladder, but now even the corporate bond curves are inverted out to 4 years. There is still positive slope in the 5-10 year range for corporates, however, unlike Treasuries. If I were building a new bond ladder today, I would focus on that maturity range for investment grade bonds.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Charles Schwab)

Security Selection

2023 provided a great opportunity to pick up bonds in the Financial sector at a cheap price due to the regional banking crisis that hit in March of that year. Issuers like Synchrony (SYF) and Athene with very different operating models than the regional banks still saw their bond prices impacted by these worries. Those two were the biggest price gainers in the bond ladder over the past year. Looking forward, similar bonds in the BBB range with a yield to maturity above 6% are still available and attractive at that level. If constructing a new bond ladder today, I would look in sectors where the stocks have been underperforming as well, such as Materials (XLB) and Real Estate (XLRE). Don't just chase yield, but look for free cash flow and the ability to cover interest payments and pay off the bonds or refinance at maturity.

Putting It All Together

The first two bonds in my original ladder have matured over the past year. I added one new bond at the long end, Jefferies Financial (JEF) 5% due 2034 (CUSIP: 47233JBX5). This falls in the category of a good quality financial unfairly beaten up because of its sector. The 10 bonds in the ladder can still be bought at an average price of $95.64, current yield of 4.54%, and yield to maturity of 5.62%. This is only a slightly higher price and lower YTM compared to what was available last year. For income fans, the current yield is actually higher with the two shortest-term issues from last year off the books. Quality is slightly lower, with the T-Bill and the A- rated Brookfield (BN) bond gone and the BBB rated Jefferies bond now in the ladder. S&P also upgraded General Motors (GM) from BBB- to BBB in the past year.

Author Spreadsheet

The ladder still looks attractive compared to bond ETFs. The current yield of 4.54% is slightly better than the corporate ETFs and 80-90 basis points better than the aggregate and Treasury ETFs.

Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

After 15 years of ultra-low interest rates, bonds finally reemerged in 2023 as an important component in anyone's portfolio. With rates still attractive a year later, it is still a good time to build a bond ladder. A ladder of individual bonds is attractive compared to ETFs, with no management fee, consistent and predictable income, the ability to evaluate and select individual issuers and bonds, and predictable capital return.