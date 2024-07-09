The 4 Factors Causing Bubbles

Herve van Caloen profile picture
Herve van Caloen
702 Followers

Summary

  • Economist, Hyman Minsky, theorized financial bubbles are caused by new technology, easy credit, amnesia about past bubbles, and abandonment of traditional stock valuation methods.
  • Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policies since 2008 have inflated balance sheets, creating a wealth effect and correlating with stock market performance.
  • Excess liquidity is driving AI stocks to unreasonable valuations, reminiscent of past bubbles, prompting a need for international diversification in investment strategies.

Closeup shot of raises in stock values of corporates in the stock market

Canberk Sezer

Long before the subprime crisis of 2008, economist Hyman Pinsky theorized that financial bubbles are caused by a combination of four factors:

- The advent of a transformational new technology

- Easy credit

- Amnesia about the last bubble

This article was written by

Herve van Caloen profile picture
Herve van Caloen
702 Followers
Herve van Caloen, portfolio manager of the international mutual fund Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX), is an investor with more than 30 years of experience. In his long career, he has managed international equity portfolios for Scudder, Mitchell Hutchins, Provident Capital Management. He also publishes The Caloen International Report that focuses on international investment topics.The Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX) invests primarily in overseas companies that offer long term returns. The focus is on transformative companies, corporations that offer steady growth and trade at a reasonable price (so-called GARP stocks) and turnaround situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News