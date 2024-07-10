A natural gas meter. strickke

Eventually, living off dividends is only viable so long as the underlying income stream of a portfolio possesses the following two traits:

It is reliable. By that, I mean it can't be steady for a while, only to plunge from dividend suspensions/cuts in any given year. It is consistently growing enough to keep up with inflation. Even if a portfolio's passive income remains constant over the years, that's not enough by itself to sustain a viable retirement. Flat income year after year is itself a stealth dividend cut in my view.

That is why I believe it is so critical for dividend growth investors to be laser-focused on quality with their stock purchases. One of the best places to start with a dividend growth stock is arguably a lengthy dividend growth streak.

If other factors check out as well (a secure dividend payout ratio and stable balance sheet), those are as good of signs as any of a high-quality dividend grower.

Boasting a 28-year dividend growth streak, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) is a Dividend Champion that I have yet to cover. Today, I'll begin coverage with a buy rating.

This is supported by the following factors:

An expanding customer base. The current rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is progressing as anticipated. NJR's payout ratio is well-covered. That provides room for a healthy dividend growth rate to be maintained. Shares could be undervalued by a double-digit percentage.

Customer Growth And A Strong Financial Position

NJR is primarily a regulated natural gas utility, which operates the following five primary subsidiaries:

New Jersey Natural Gas Company. Just as it sounds, this business provides regulated natural gas services to approximately 582,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey. This company comprises the company's Natural Gas Distribution segment (49.6% of total net income in fiscal year 2023). NJR Clean Energy Ventures Corporation. The business makes unregulated capital investments in clean energy projects, such as commercial and residential solar projects. This company contributes to the Clean Energy Ventures segment (16.8% of total net income in fiscal year 2023). NJR Energy Services Company. This business transacts a portfolio of physical assets made up of natural gas transportation and storage contracts in the U.S. and Canada. The company makes up NJR's Energy Services segment (29.8% of total net income in fiscal year 2023). NJR Midstream Holdings Corporation. The business invests in energy-related ventures with its wholly-owned Leaf River subsidiary in southeastern Mississippi, as well as the wholly-owned Adelphia subsidiary in eastern Pennsylvania. The company also has a 50% ownership interest in Steckman Ridge, which is also located in Pennsylvania. This makes contributions to NJR's Storage and Transportation segment (5% of total net income in fiscal year 2023). NJR Home Services Company. This business provides heating, ventilation and cooling services, and appliances installation to almost 102,000 service contract customers. It is the primary contributor to the Home Services and Other operations segment.

NJR Q2 2024 10-Q Filing

NJR's total operating revenue grew by 2.2% over the year-ago period to $657.9 million during the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024. For perspective, that was $12.1 million short of Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

This topline miss wasn't due to any weakness within the business. Thanks to organic growth, NJR's total customer count edged 1.2% higher year-over-year to almost 582,000 for the fiscal second quarter. The reason for the operating revenue miss was the relatively warm winter, according to President and CEO Steve Westhoven's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

NJR's net financial earnings per share or non-GAAP EPS surged by 21.6% over the year-ago period to $1.41 in the fiscal second quarter. For context, this was $0.08 better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus. Higher utility gross margin within the NJNG business and investment tax credit recognition within CEV helped to propel earnings higher.

NJR May 2024 Investor Presentation

Moving forward, NJR's growth outlook appears to be intact. The company is guiding for long-term annual non-GAAP EPS growth of between 7% and 9%.

For one, the rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is on track to have new rates in place for fiscal year 2025 per Westhoven. For more background, NJR filed for a base rate increase of $223 million annually in January. Upon approval, this would be expected to generate an additional $159 million in operating income for the company.

For this fiscal year and next fiscal year, NJR plans to spend between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion in capital expenditures. This should support the rate base growth needed to hit its growth targets.

That's why the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for non-GAAP EPS to grow by 8.7% this fiscal year to $2.94. For FY 2025, a 2% decline to $2.88 is expected. In FY 2026, the analyst consensus is for non-GAAP EPS to rise by 5.4% to $3.03.

NJR May 2024 Investor Presentation

NJR also has the financial resources to make the needed investments to modernize and expand its infrastructure to service more customers. The company has $900 million of credit facilities available through FY 2027. Simultaneously, the company has just $360 million in debt that is coming due through FY 2027.

NJR's interest coverage ratio through the first half of FY 2024 was 5.2. From my vantage point, this is respectable even for a utility that isn't entirely regulated (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to NJR's 10-K Filing, NJR's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing, and NJR's May 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Is Nearly $50 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

An examination of NJR has led me to conclude that it is a quality utility. But that's not all: The valuation also looks to be at least somewhat attractive from the current $42 share price (as of July 9, 2024).

NJR's current-year P/E ratio of 14.4 is meaningfully lower than the 20-year normal P/E ratio of 16.6 per FAST Graphs. Overall, I believe that a reversion to the 20-year normal P/E ratio is the base case scenario.

This is because NJR's management team continues to expect high-single-digit annual non-GAAP EPS growth. That's just ahead of the 6% annual non-GAAP EPS growth rate posted in the past 20 years. This arguably compensates for the fact that I expect interest rates moving forward will be somewhat above the 20-year average. Such a valuation would also be in line with the utility sector median P/E ratio of 16.1 per Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

NJR's FY 2024 is approximately 77% complete. This means that another 23% of FY 2024 and 77% of FY 2025 lies ahead in the coming 12 months. That is how I'm weighing FY 2024 and FY 2025 non-GAAP EPS estimates to arrive at a 12-month forward non-GAAP EPS input of $2.89.

Plugging my fair value multiple in with this input, I get a fair value of $48 a share. This implies NJR is priced at a 12% discount to fair value. If the utility returns to fair value and grows as projected, it could be set up for 30% cumulative total returns through FY 2026.

Future Dividend Growth Should Also Be Solid

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

At a glance, NJR's 4% forward dividend yield is uninspiring. After all, the utility sector median forward yield is 4.1%. This earns NJR a C+ grade for forward dividend yield from the Quant System.

The bigger picture tells a different story, though. Remember, NJR has upped its dividend for 28 straight years. This is almost triple the sector median of 10.2 years. That is enough to warrant an A+ grade for dividend consistency from the Quant System.

NJR isn't just barely upping its payout to keep its dividend growth streak alive, either. The company's dividend has compounded by 7.5% annually in the past five years. This is better than the sector median of 5.3% and sufficient to garner a B- grade from the Quant System.

Moving forward, the Quant System anticipates a 7% annual dividend growth rate, versus the sector median of 5.3%. I would tend to agree with these expectations.

That's because, according to data from FAST Graphs, NJR's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is slated to come in at 57.1% in FY 2024. This is well below the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies want to see from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. Not to mention that NJR itself sees long-term annual dividend growth of between 7% and 9%.

Risks To Consider

NJR is among the top-notch utilities in my opinion. However, like all investments, it still faces risks that could break the investment thesis.

One risk to NJR is that its clean energy projects partially depend on state regulatory incentives and federal tax credits to make the projects economically viable. If legislation rolling back these credits was passed, that could hurt the company's growth story.

Another regulatory risk is the potential that NJR could experience unfavorable rate case outcomes in the future in New Jersey. From my perspective, this risk is relatively low. However, it's still worth noting because it could harm growth if it materialized.

Finally, NJR is somewhat heavily unionized. Approximately 46.4% of its 1,350 employees as of September 30, 2023, belonged to unions. If NJR can't work out agreements with these unionized employees, workflow and operations could be disrupted.

Summary: NJR Is A Discounted Dividend Champion

NJR is an example of a blue-chip utility. The company's growth potential is reasonably high for a utility. NJR's financial condition is sturdy. Finally, shares are undervalued enough that 30% cumulative total returns could be ahead in the next two years or so. That's why I'm starting coverage with a buy rating.