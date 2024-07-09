Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Based in Texas, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company's business is transforming animal bi-products and the like into a wide range of specialty solutions for a breadth of industry [inc. pharmaceuticals, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizers].

DAR enjoyed a large pricing tailwind from FY'19–'23 given a benign pricing environment [there were few entrants in the biofuels + bio-nutrients market back then] which saw sales 2x from $3.4Bn in FY'19 to $6.8Bn in the last 12 months and operating earnings expand at CAGR ~40% in the same period [$86mm to $463mm].

This tailwind is beginning to fade, however, my observations are 1) the business's value drivers haven't picked up the speed on the economic treadmill [post-tax margins are <10% with <1x capital turns which = ~7-8% ROICs], 2) fading growth in earnings [NOPAT peaked at ~$660-$670mm in FY'21 and FY'22, has since compressed ~$200mm to the downside in Q1 FY'24], and 3) management is scaling back capital reinvestment, meaning potentially more earnings downsides moving forward. Figure 1 shows the YoY and sequential declines in pricing in key markets, retrieved from DAR's Q1 FY'24 earnings presentation.

Figure 1.

Despite tailwinds from its peptides exposure and favourable long-term industry economics, I am hold on DAR due to 1) the high bar it must cross to trade at higher market values [my numbers suggest it needs ~10-12% sales growth with at least 11% EBIT margin with reinvestment of 30-45%], meaning 2) the margin for error is low. My views are the risk/reward calculus is heavily skewed away from our favour, and that DAR is worth at best what we pay for it today. I am looking for names where at worst they are worth what I pay. Net-net, rate hold.

Figure 1a. DAR long-term stock price evolution

Mixed quality

DAR is more-or-less selling commodity-type products that incur the same economics as any company with these types of economics. What I'd have hoped to have seen is a differentiated product, producing above-industry margins given it enjoys some form of consumer or market advantages. That seemed to be the case throughout the FY'19-'22 period (Fig. 2) where EBIT margins were +1,000bps from 2.3% to 12.3% before rolling over and normalizing at ~7%.

In January 2011, DAR entered into a significant partnership with Valero Energy Corporation by forming Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC ("DGD"). The joint venture is owned equally by DAR and Valero. It was established to convert various feedstocks—including animal fats, recycled greases, used cooking oil, inedible corn oil, and soybean oil—into renewable diesel.

As of March this year, DAR's stake in the DGD JV was $2.3Bn, and it clipped ~$78.4mm in earnings – down from the $94.3mm for the same period in 2023. I'm not yet sure if this JV will be a boost or drag on performance, it is too early to tell. FY'24 annual results will be telling.

Figure 2.

As such a few of the notable business characteristics include the following:

The pricing tailwind was in fact a major drive and saw operating earnings compound sharply – but management correctly identified on the Q1 FY'24 call this is the 4th quarter of price deflation such that EBIT peaked last year, saying: "[f]or several years, we've enjoyed tailwinds from a demand-driven global economy and strong global commodity and specialty ingredient prices. We are now adapting to the new reality of abundant global supplies". If global inventories remain high + new entrants add competitive pressure to capacity [i.e., increasing an already excess capacity], this is a headwind to growth. Management has been diligently working on margin growth [unsuccessfully, as shown], taking all necessary steps. Problem is all DAR's competitors are just as diligently doing the same thing. DAR's business returns have now become a function of capital costs rather than operating returns.

Figure 3.

We see this as returns on capital employed into DAR's enterprise have contracted from ~12% in FY'21 to ~17.5% in the TTM, in-line with the LT corporate avg. of ~6-7% – My view on this is the competitive advantage it had in market position + capacity has waned and so too has the attractiveness of its earnings. The value of DAR's earnings is decreasing with every additional $1 of capital employed into the business. This is because 1) the ~200bps contract in NOPAT margin to 8.6%, 2) 0.4x reduction in capital turns to 0.8x and 3) persistently negative marginal returns on new investments made to grow the business. This is akin to a fund manager throwing more capital at losing positions in his or her portfolio, when the S&P 500 averages ~10-12% long-term at almost zero cost. The opportunity cost of management's capital allocation decisions has cost shareholders in the realms of ~$1.4-$1.5Bn in economic value lost, when indexing its incremental investments against at 12% hurdle rate.

Figure 4.

Earnings momentum is weaker and guidance looks well captured at current valuations –In Q1 FY'24, DAR clipped earnings of $174.4mm or $0.73 per diluted share from net sales of $4.4Bn. Management projects project revenue between $2.925–$3.05Bn, calling for growth of 2%–5% on adj. EBITDA between $ 940 mm and $980mm.

But these comments are perhaps most telling in my view, with these quotes from the call:

(Analyst Question):As we think about kind of nearing the end of that CapEx project you've built out DGD, you've kind of moved through the M&A activity you've had over the last couple of years. As you think about cash spend priorities from here, I recognize you want to get leverage down and then distributions will be in the wake of that. How should we think about your appetite for continued opportunistic M&A and/or incremental growth CapEx projects?(CEO Answer):Number one, we are on an aggressive CapEx reduction program this year told but we're going to scale it back...so the target there is $400 [million] for the year plus or minus a little bit there...So cash generation is key and then the dividends out of DGD we want to get the debt down below $4 billion. And we've got to figure out the long-term capital structure. But right now for us it's really just -- as we've said it's just a real focus on margin management, spread management around the world..."

So the plan is to scale back investment and I see it difficult to push the +10-12% implied sales growth my numbers call for to see DAR trade higher from here.

Modestly attractive, valuation tied to multiples vs. fundamentals

Multiples have contracted sharply since FY'21 (Figure 5), with multiples on capital and NOPAT down from 3.4x and ~34x to 1.4x and ~18x, respectively. I argue this is a correction from previously exorbitant multiples, and that ~18-20x is within LT range (Figure 6). It is also supported by 1) reducing ROICs, 2) weaker pricing advantages, 3) capital turnover <1x.

Figure 5.

Figure 6. DAR trailing EV/EBIT multiple, 2016–date

Valuation insights

The facts are that 1) DAR's pricing tailwinds are deflating and 2) management is paring back planned CapEx for growth [aiming for ~$400mm annually from FY24–'26E]. In that vein, the multiple on its future growth opportunities is effectively zero and this gets me to a commodity multiple of ~8.3x for the stock, suggesting no further economic value [the commodity P/E is the multiple for a firm creating no value, i.e. ROIC = ≤12% in our modelling: 1/0.12 = 8.3x]. This implies further multiple contraction of ~0.8x is warranted getting me to 14x EV/NOPAT.

Figure 7.

This is fair in my view and coincides with ~1.4x EV/iC on my forward estimates [see: Appendix 1] suggesting the stock is fully valued at current range (Figure 8). With the combo of 1) management's <CapEx [calling for ~$400-$420mm p.a. to FY'26E] and 2) likely forward ROICs of <10%, the rate of capital deployment or incremental returns is insufficient to command a re-rating above 2x. Carrying the 1.4x on my estimates gets me to ~$45/share, 7-8% CAGR by FY'26. To beat this base case, two things need to happen, either (i) management produces >15% NOPAT growth at the current ~10x P/NOPAT [equivalent to ~18x EV/NOPAT, less $26/share debt], or (ii) the stock trades >11x P/NOPAT [equal to ~20x EV/NOPAT]. Even if earnings are +15%, and multiples expand >11x/[20x], the implied value is $43 – not enough flesh to put on the skeleton.

Figure 8.

Figure 9.

As a final "nail in the coffin", my estimate is the company is worth ~$8.2Bn in enterprise value today, given 1) its current negative economic profit of ~$2Bn, and 2) the discounted value of estimated future excess earnings above an 8% hurdle rate (Figure 10). Buying DAR today under these assumptions could lead to just 0.4x recovery on the underlying asset value, indicating (a) negative return on capital, and (b) a loss of capital.

Figure 10.

In short

DAR appears fully valued at current values given 1) deflationary pricing headwinds bringing a more benign pricing environment to its end-markets 2) wind-back in earnings growth and projected CAGRs on sales + operating income, 3) management's decision to pare back CapEx, limiting the reinvestment + growth runway, and 4) persistent change in the opportunity cost of capital commanding a higher required rate of return. DAR might even be destroying economic value which is why I'm not against it winding back the speed on the CapEx and growth treadmill. Issue is, benchmarked against the multitude of other selective opportunities available, the embedded risk/reward calculus is far out of our favour. Rate hold.

Appendix 1.