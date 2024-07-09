QQQI Or JEPQ, Which Income Fund Is Better?

Jul. 09, 2024 11:49 PM ETNEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (QQQI)JEPQ
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • The Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF is a BuyWrite active ETF that utilizes a proprietary 'data-driven' call option strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index.
  • QQQI pays an attractive 14.5% annualized distribution yield, while delivering a strong 12.5% total return since inception.
  • QQQI's flexibility is a valuable 'real option', especially after sharp market declines, when selling call options can truncate fund returns.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

We are increasingly seeing investment managers launch short-volatility structured products that combine investments in equity indices like the Nasdaq 100 Index with a derivatives overlay to generate option income. In March, Bloomberg estimated that over $60 billion was invested in these

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.05K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News