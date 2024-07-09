Bank Of Hawaii: New Preferred Shares Offering 7.8% Yield

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Hawaii is a regional bank with branches outside of Hawaii, offering a new preferred share with a 7.8% yield.
  • The bank has seen a decline in net interest income and net interest margin due to rising interest rates.
  • Conservative loan and deposit growth management, along with potential risks related to loan concentration and uninsured deposits, are key factors to consider for investors.
Waikiki street, Hard Rock Cafe and Bank of Hawaii

anouchka

Introduction

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is a regional bank and serves as Hawaii’s second oldest bank. The bank does have a presence outside of the island state with branches in the American southwest. Bank of Hawaii also had a single preferred

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.68K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOH
--
BOH.PR.A
--
BOH.PR.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News