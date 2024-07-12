AGNC Investment: Rich Yields Come With Inherent Risks

Jul. 12, 2024
Summary

  • AGNC has painfully underperformed the wider market over the past few years, with the higher for longer interest rates naturally triggering headwinds to its prospects.
  • For now, the management remains cautiously optimistic, with its net interest spread and leverage ratio still more than decent despite the macro headwinds.
  • Even so, it is undeniable that AGNC's profitability is likely to remain lumpy until the macroeconomy outlook is normalized by 2026, if not 2027.
  • For now, with most of the pessimism already priced in, the mREIT's discounted valuations and rich forward dividend yields appear to be rather compelling.
  • The 2/10Y yield inversion has also bottomed by June 2023 with things seemingly stable over the past six months, implying that the worst may already be behind us.

AGNC's Execution Remains Brilliant, Despite The Uncertain Macroeconomic Outlook

We previously covered Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in May 2024, discussing its uncertain mREIT prospects attributed to the higher for longer interest rate and sticky inflation, despite the rich

