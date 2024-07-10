Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) upcoming demo car, featuring the world's first solid-state battery developed by Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) could re-ignite interest in SDLP's currently undervalued stock. BMW is already testing Sample A-2 silicon-anode batteries shipped last November and if the timeline holds, the next development stage will involve testing Sample B cells in a demo car, possibly next year. Earlier this year, SLDP's CEO commented:

We will continue our strong collaboration in 2024 with BMW and look forward to supporting them as they build the world's first full-size demo sedan powered by Solid Power's solid-state battery. SLDP Q4'23 Earnings Call

Battery development companies such as SLDP follow a standardized development roadmap, with distinct stages represented by Sample Sets: A, B, and C. Each stage typically involves an 18-month cycle of rigorous testing, feedback, and design refinement.

Note: It is important to note the absence of standardized processes within this battery development roadmap. Testing procedures, results, and methods vary, hindering direct comparison.

Shares are up 19% this year, outperforming the Russel 2000 (IWM) index, but are still 80% down since beginning trading at the stock market in 2021. With a market cap of just $300 million, the company is priced as if it has already failed, trading at roughly a 40% discount to its tangible assets. While I don't believe that commercial success is granted, this current valuation seems overly pessimistic and disconnected from the company's assets and potential.

Data by YCharts

SLDP's Share Price Decline

The 80% decline in SLDP's share price might paint a picture of a company in distress, but this perception is far from accurate. As a development-stage company, SLDP's progress hasn't always been linear each quarter, but it has consistently advanced its battery program every year since going public in 2021, culminating in its Sample A-2 shipment last November.

The company became publicly traded in 2021 via a SPAC deal that capitalized on the post-pandemic market exuberance. The cash infusion from the deal covered more than six years of operating and capital expenses, an astonishing figure for a development-stage company that at the time was still validating its core tech on single-layered electrolytes in a lab.

As rising interest rates dried up excess liquidity, SLDP's initial decline was inevitable, especially for an overvalued development-stage company. But the decline continued even as SLDP made significant progress in its battery program. This disconnect between market performance and technological advancement extends beyond interest rate dynamics and SPAC-deal overpricing. This is especially true for a company like SLDP, which has been conservative in its capital-raising activities, with shares outstanding remaining flat since going public in 2021.

Note: We forecast that SLDP has enough dry powder to fund operations until 2026 year-end. Thus, the company might explore raising capital in 2025.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Thanks to an over-priced SPAC deal, SLDP secured north of six years of operating and capital expenditure. While the liquidity ratios might seem stressed at first glance, with $147 million in cash and marketable securities, weighed against $70 - $90 million in operating cash outflow projections for the remaining three quarters of 2024 (out of $100 - 120 million projected for the whole year), SLDP has an additional $232 million in investments, which, while held for the long term, can be easily liquidated if need be.

SLDP's unique capital-light model focuses on licensing its technology, with Sulphide electrolyte powder as its only planned product. This approach avoids the costs and complexities of manufacturing battery cells, further bolstering its financial position.

BMW is building a new SSB facility that leverages SLDP's technology in Germany. It is possible that Sample B will be manufactured there, but the exact arrangement is yet to be determined. Regardless, SLDP has the ability to manufacture Sample B on its SP-1 facility, which has been fitted with commercial-scale battery cell manufacturing equipment that simulates a large-scale production line, making it suitable to assess Sample B's stage objectives.

The primary focus right now is ramping up electrolyte Sulphide powder production in the SP2 facility to meet expected demand. From my understanding, most of the expansion construction projects will be completed this year, so we should expect lower capex spending starting in 2025.

It is worth noting that SLDP is collaborating with SK ON to build a manufacturing facility in South Korea. Thus, while we expect capex to moderate lower, we should see some cash outlays through 2025.

How We Might Be Wrong About SLDP's Technology

The price of the most commonly used battery chemistries has declined significantly in the past 18 months, as over-production and softening in EV growth have intensified competition among suppliers. Lithium Iron Phosphate 'LFP' cells, saw their price decline from $137/kWh in January 2023 to roughly $75 today, while the price of Nickel manganese cobalt 'NMC' cells declined from $161 to $85. The question is, how would these dynamics impact demand for SLDP's products in the future? Although SLDP's SSB cells offer advantages in energy density, safety, and longevity, the extent to which these benefits can outweigh cost considerations will determine demand. This is an important factor, especially given the nascent stage of SSB technology, which impacts their cost in absolute terms, due to a lack of established supply chains such as the ones that have been developing around traditional lithium-ion batteries. Thus, Sample B and Sample C will be critical to assess the economic feasibility of producing SLDP's cells on commercial scale.

In terms of progress, SLDP's most advanced program is its Silicon-anode cell, which has a lower theoretical energy density compared to anode-less lithium metal batteries developed by the likes of QS. Although SLDP is also developing an anode-less battery, it lags behind its peers, who have already shipped their Sample A prototypes to prospective customers. Nonetheless, one should also be mindful that the electrolyte technology of the three companies is distinct and there are other considerations to factor in, such as the customer's battery roadmap. For example, SLDP's electrolyte is compatible with many of the currently-established battery chemistries, such as NMC and LFP cathodes.

BMW seems to have focused its short-term battery roadmap on a Silicon-rich anode and a nickel-rich NMC cathode with its Neue Klasse platform, expected to come to the market in the second half of 2025. This battery chemistry aligns with SLDP's Sample A-2 cells, with a silicon lithium metal anode and NMC cathode, potentially easing the transition to SLDP's batteries.

Summary

There are inherent risks associated with investing in a development-stage company, and SLDP is no different. However, its current undervaluation relative to its assets and potential suggests a potential upside for investors willing to embrace a longer-term perspective, but more importantly, have the tolerance for potential losses. The company's upcoming milestones and the publicity around the anticipated BMW demo car, the first EV running an SSB, could serve as a catalyst for the battered-down ticker.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.