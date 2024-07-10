Reversals Of Fortune Emerge In Elections And Economies

Jul. 10, 2024 12:30 PM ETEWQ, EWU, FKU, EWUS, FLGB, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • French election: The second round of the legislative election was won by the far-left after the first round had gone to the far-right.
  • UK election: The Labour Party more than doubled their seats in the House of Commons and Sir Keir Starmer is the new prime minister.
  • Economies that have been resilient - the US, Canada, and the eurozone - showed signs of softening.

Eiffel Tower With French Flags

borchee/E+ via Getty Images

If I had to pick a theme to summarize last week’s major headlines, it would be “reversal of fortune.” In France, the far-left gained the most seats in the second round of the legislative election after the far-right secured

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.84K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWQ--
iShares MSCI France ETF
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News