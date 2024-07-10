Marat Musabirov

Investment summary

My recommendation for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a buy rating. BCO is the largest player in the industry, and this gives it a very strong scale advantage against subscale players, which enables it to continuously capture share from them. I don’t see a world where we go totally cash-free (i.e., no cash in circulation), and as such, there will always be demand for the services that BCO provides. Recent financial performance clearly shows that BCO is still growing healthily.

Business Overview

BCO

BCO is a leading provider of cash and value management services, which include services such as ATM managed services [AMS], Digital Retail Solutions [DRS], and other services to manage high-value items (like jewelry). BCO's core business is its cash and valuables management service, which represents ~79% of FY23 revenue. By geography, BCO generated 33% of revenue from North America, 27% from Latin America, 23% from Europe, and 17% from the rest of the world in FY23.

Scale is BCO’s competitive advantage

BCO

BCO’s scale in its focused countries, where it is either the #1 or #2 player, is its strongest competitive advantage. If we break down BCO business simplicity, it is to collect and transport clients’ valuables from point A to point B, manage them (i.e., calculate the amount today, place them in storage, etc.), and transport them back to the clients' designated location. As such, in order to have an edge over competitors, the one with the best route density (efficiency) will win because it is able to offer the service at a lower price point due to a structural cost advantage.

This structural cost advantage stems from amortizing the fixed cost of the collection team (the wage of the driver, depreciation of the car value, fuel, etc.) over multiple service points on the same route. For instance, if the total cost of service route A costs $120 an hour and BCO can conduct three services within the hour (i.e., service points are close to each other), the cost per service is $40. Whereas, for a smaller peer that has only 1 service point in that route and there are no other service points within the proximity, the cost per service is $120. Note that my numbers are just for illustration, but the point is that BCO can price its service aggressively below subscale players, which should enable it to continue capturing share.

Moreover, having a large scale means that BCO has sufficient capacity (vehicle fleet and manpower) to deal with large national accounts that have footprints across a large geographical region. Take, for instance, a national bank that has 5,000 ATMs across the entire US. It makes a lot more sense for the bank to let one vendor (BCO in this case) deal with all its cash collection and transport since it facilitates more efficient accounting and reduces operational risk (BCO can better plan and identify all possible points of risk during collection and transport vs. liaising with multiple vendors).

The byproduct of having a large scale is the reputation that comes along with it. Being the leading player meant that many customers trusted BCO, so naturally, potential customers would also think that BCO could deliver on its promises. Be reminded that the underlying object of BCO is dealing with cash and high-value items that customers are very sensitive to; as such, customers are more likely to deal with a reputable service provider than one that has failed multiple times. This reputation “advantage” is something that a new entrant into the industry will not be able to replicate, since it can only be acquired through long periods of operation.

There is still a need for cash

I am all for using cashless transactions to pay for my food and bills, but that doesn’t mean that the world doesn’t need cash. In fact, in the US, cash payments are still the most preferred method of in-store payment. Additionally, the volume of circulating currency in the US has continued to go up every single year. Clearly, the need for cash has not gone away, and I don’t see a world where there is zero need for cash. The increase in U.S. currency circulation and population continuous use of cases drives demand for BCO’s core services (cash-in-transit, money processing, vault outsourcing, and ATM services).

Suppose the need for cash starts to gradually go away. I believe the growth runway is still pretty healthy for BCO in the foreseeable future because there are still plenty of shares for BCO to capture. If you refer to the pie chart above, the top 4 players have slightly above 50% market share globally. Given that the large players have a structural cost advantage against the smaller players, the subscale players will be the first to tap out, giving up a share to the large players.

No signs of growth slowdown in BCO’s financials

Perhaps the most convincing evidence that BCO is not in a sunset industry is that the business continues to grow very healthily. Over the past few years, despite the current macro situation and COVID, reported revenue growth has been positive. Even in 1Q24, BCO’s core service saw robust 11% y/y growth with stable cash-in-transit volumes and increased commodity shipping activity in all areas outside of North America. This growth performance was also accompanied by very positive adj. EBITDA margins (17.7% in 1Q24, 17.8% in FY23, and 17.4% in FY22), suggesting that BCO growth did not come at any expense of aggressive price cuts (or anything related).

As I have discussed above, scale provides BCO with a cost advantage. Hence, I see potential for BCO to continue expanding its margins, which will provide it with more cash for capital returns to shareholders. So far, management has adopted a very shareholder-friendly capital return policy, where it has bought back about 2% of shares per year and paid about ~$0.90 in dividends (~1% dividend yield) so far. I expect this capital return trend to continue as management indicates $200 to $250 million of FCF will be used for buybacks in 2024.

For BCO upcoming 2Q24 quarter, I am not expecting major volatility in growth as management did reiterate their FY24 guidance, and EBITDA margin should expand vs last year (this would validate my point that BCO can continue to expand margins). A recent news to highlight is that BCO raised $800 million in debt (split into 2 notes, $400 million each, which mature in 2029 and 2032). In my opinion, doesn’t indicate any major events as the proceeds will be used to pay down debt that is going to mature in 2025 and parts of the $1 billion credit facility.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model BCO using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe BCO is worth $133. I think BCO can continue to grow very healthily in the years ahead, in line with the industry growth rate of 8%, as it is the largest player with the most scale advantage. 1Q24 organic growth rate of 12.3% also supports my view that growth is not showing signs of slowing down. As BCO scales up, I expect margins to expand gradually. Assuming a modest 25bps expansion per year (much less than the 2019–2013 expansion of ~43bps/year), BCO could potentially generate $480 million in adj. earnings in FY26. If we assume that BCO doesn’t see any multiples expansion benefits, which is likely since the market will probably continue to be skeptical of the need for cash, the upside is still attractive.

Risk

Growth could see a slowdown in the near term as management is cutting contracts in North America that have unfavorable pricing unit economics. The bears may see this as a sign of weakness, and the share price could get pressured. BCO is also experiencing high inflationary pressure in Argentina. When this inflationary pressure flips into a deflationary environment, it could result in pricing headwinds for BCO. The strong USD environment is also making the delta between reported growth and organic growth wider. If the USD gets stronger faster than BCO could grow, reported growth could be a lot slower than I expected.

Conclusion

My view for BCO is a buy rating. BCO's leading market position gives it a structural cost advantage against subscale players, which allows it to capture market share and continue to grow. I still believe that the need for cash remains strong, and BCO is well-positioned to benefit from this ongoing demand. Recent financial performance demonstrates BCO ability to grow and remain profitable.