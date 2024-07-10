Monty Rakusen

For those who are keeping track at home, in my last article on Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), I decided to not buy more of the stock, but I wrote a total of 20 August, 2022 puts with a strike of $15. Thankfully for me, those puts expired worthless before the stock price absolutely cratered, so I pocketed the premia and moved on. I thought I’d review the name yet again because a stock trading at $4.55 is, by definition, less risky than a stock trading at $22.15. I’ll decide whether or not it makes sense to buy at current prices by looking at the most recent financial history, and by comparing this investment to zero risk alternatives available to investors. The reason I want to make a comparison to the risk free rate is to drive home the point to stock investors that we’re not seeking returns. We’re seeking risk adjusted returns. If a stock’s return profile offers less return and more risk than a government bond, there’s no reason to invest. I want to drone on about this point, because some people have a hard time with it. If you can earn more on investment Y, while taking on less risk than you would with investment X, you should eschew X, and buy Y.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, where I offer you the gist of my thinking in a nice summary statement, so you can stop reading my thick prose and go along and do something more productive with your day. You’re welcome. I won’t be putting any “serious money” to work in this stock, but I’m going to buy 1,000 shares and tuck them away in the “speculative names” portion of my portfolio. The reason for this is that the shares offer a positive return when compared to the Treasury Note. This is an increasingly rare phenomenon, which is somewhat distressing, given that stocks should generally offer higher returns than the risk free investment, not lower. Anyway, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, and I can stomach the financial volatility here. I don’t like the level of indebtedness, but I do like the fact that it’s gradually being paid down. Of course, I’ll reevaluate if anything changes with the dividend, but at the moment I’m happy to take a small, speculative position in Gray Television.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history has been a “spicy meatball”, as the kids say, since I last reviewed this name. In particular, profits plummeted in 2023, so any comparison to that year is going to make the company look particularly rosy. What was distressing to me is that the only thing special about 2023 was the $43 million impairment of goodwill assets, which accounts for only about 8% of the $531 million drop in profits from the previous year. Most of the drop can be explained by a nasty combination of an 11% drop in revenue on the top end, and the relentless grind of higher input costs.

An argument could be made to suggest that 2023 was anomalous, so I want to compare the most recent quarter to an earlier period. You may remember that a few years back the world was struck by a global pandemic, and I like to compare the most recent quarter to the latest pre-pandemic era. This allows me to highlight the effects of the pandemic, while also comparing the most recent quarter to a less anomalous time. Anyway, compared to the first quarter of 2019, revenue and net income are higher by $305 million, and $106 million respectively. The income statement has improved dramatically since then. The problem is that while the income statement is better, the capital structure is noticeably worse, with long term debt up by over $2.2 billion dollars. This offers some insight into why interest expense is up 10.6% from the year ago period, and up a whopping 98% compared to 2019. So, income has grown, but so has the risk.

That written, the company has introduced a dividend relatively recently, and I think it’s reasonably well covered. Given that, I’d be happy to buy the shares if they were cheap enough, compared to the risk free alternatives.

Gray Television Financials (Gray Television investor relations)

Valuation

The world of investors is full of choices. All of the options available to us come with a combination of risks and potential rewards. Some of these are known fully before you buy. For instance, when you buy a 10 Year Treasury Note, you know the risks are going to be high inflation, reinvestment risk, higher nominal interest rates, and so on. You also know the returns you’re going to make to the penny. No stock investor can say that. Given that, any stock investment that does not at least match the returns you know with certainty that you will get with a 10 Year Note should be avoided in my view. Additionally, when they talk about the inflationary risks of investing in bonds, some people suggest that stocks are somehow immune. The dividends that stocks pay are immune to inflation apparently.

Anyway, when I judge the merits of a stock, I benchmark it against the 10 Year Treasury Note, and I ask the question “at what rate will dividends need to grow for investors to receive identical cash flows from the stock than they do from the Note?” Obviously stock investors should receive more than they would from the less risky note, but baby steps.

I’ve answered that question, and I present my findings below for your enjoyment and edification. It turns out that the dividend can drop at a CAGR of about 10%, and the stock holder will still receive identical returns to the Note holder.

Gray Television v Treasury Note (Author calculations)

I’m of the view that the dividend is reasonably secure, which suggests to me that this is a reasonably solid investment at current prices. We’re told to “buy low”, but we can only do so when it’s scary to do so. The company has become more scary relatively recently, largely as a result of a deterioration in the capital structure. If you can see past this, and if the dividend remains as sustainable as I believe it to be, this could be a very interesting investment. I recommend buying a smallish, speculative stake in the business, and only invest what you could afford to lose in a pinch. This is not a “serious money”, blue chip type of investment. This is a speculative investment, and I think the position size should reflect that reality.