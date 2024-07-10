doomu/iStock via Getty Images

A “Buy” rating for Fortitude Gold Corporation

This analysis suggests a “BUY” recommendation for shares of Fortitude Gold Corporation (OTCQB:FTCO), a gold company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This company produces gold from its main metal deposit, a 100% interest in the Isabella Pearl Mine in Nevada.

Since Last Rating of Buy: How Fortitude Gold Corp Shares Performed

The previous article also gave a “Buy” recommendation on April 17, 2024, as it saw the opportunity of a stock price decline that could be exploited as part of a short- and long-term strategy. In light of the cyclical rise in the price of gold, the first strategy, while the second strategy to consolidate exposure to the company's plan to push the production far ahead. The dips were seen as a result of the impact of the US Federal Reserve's renewed “higher for longer” interest rate policy on the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), since shares of FTCO are correlated to the changes in the price of the yellow metal in a positive way.

At the time of writing, FTCO shares were down 5.22% on the US Mid-Tier Over-the-Counter Market, or OTCQB, from the previous analysis, or down 2.85% including the dividend yield, as the miner pays $0.04/ share monthly dividend with the next scheduled for July 31, 2024, underperforming the US stock market. The latter rose 9.94% over the same period based on the benchmark performance of the S&P 500 change.

Taking advantage of the dips that occurred as expected, the holding fared much better and delivered ample returns in positive territory following the price recoveries.

Sentiment on Fed Rates Affects FTCO through Gold

Robust U.S. data, hawkish comments from Fed officials, and a stronger US dollar that makes the metal more expensive for foreign investors sent FTCO shares down to a dip on April 19 two days after the last analysis as gold had to pair back gains set aside previously as a safe-haven in the face of “Israel’s strike on Iran.” Some selling in gold signaled by ANZ Research in early May as a consequence of hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President and CEO Neel Kashkari, who had also not ruled out the possibility of a rate hike, caused downward pressure on FTCO shares, which dipped on May 9, 2024. Comments from Michelle Bowman, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve in San Francisco, on June 26, as well as strong US services data, “bolstered the case for a more hawkish Fed” policy. Gold, a non-income-bearing asset, suffered greatly as the outlook suddenly turned gloomy for it, and the price/oz was pulled down significantly. The bearish sentiment on the gold price pushed FTCO shares to record another dip on June 25-26, 2024.

While hawkish comments from the Fed and its policymakers tended to lower gold prices, renewed hopes among interest rate traders that the Fed would begin a rate-cutting cycle had the opposite effect on gold prices, contributing to the subsequent recoveries in FTCO's share price. US economic growth, which slowed more than expected in the first quarter, was seen as a signal that the hawkish policy aimed at the disinflation process was having the desired outcome, through the weakening of consumption and investment. Fed rate traders' expectations of a rate cut “put gold on course to snap a five-week winning streak” in the week ended April 26, as lower interest rates and bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold instead of U.S. Treasuries. As a result, FTCO shares rallied until they formed an up-cycle towards the end of April. Driven by strong tailwinds of a “soft US dollar and renewed expectations for the Federal Reserve” to cut interest rates, the gold prices set new record highs per ounce around May 20, and the shares of FTCO hit another peak in the stock price cycle in late May 2024.

Look for the Dips

The price of the stock is marked by a negative underlying trend because market sentiment is affected by the ongoing decline in Fortitude Gold's gold production facility at the Isabella Pearl Mine 174 South East of Reno, Nevada, which is nearing the end of activities. This trend is broken from time to time by strong short-term recoveries in the share price driven as previously seen by hopes of interest rate cuts from the Fed, which allows for a good margin of return. But on top of this, for the investor who sees in FTCO an opportunity to be tied to the rosy prospects for gold, it is ahead of these that the dips in the stock price are there to be exploited in our view. The thesis of buying FTCO shares on the dips offers the opportunity to consolidate a holding for medium to long-term perspectives. The investor is aware that this stock has low liquidity, as reflected by the average volume (3 months) of only 55,818 shares, and that if he holds too many shares in this position, he may have problems reducing his position accordingly if circumstances suddenly require it.

Gold's Longer-Term Outlook

Gold's long-term outlook is very robust as a hedge against headwinds due to geopolitical tensions and the economic slowdown resulting from the Fed's restrictive monetary policy. As for the first type of trigger for the solid demand for physical gold as a safe-haven asset, geopolitical tensions appear to be issues that are likely to persist for a long time based on the current global situation.

If the investor views gold as a hedge against an economic downturn, he will understand that the damaging effects on consumption (≈ 68.14% of U.S. GDP growth as of March 2024) and investments increase the risk to the value of the portfolio as long as the Fed delays the first rate cut. In the spirit of the negative economic cycle, people tend to avoid riskier activities such as the stock market. As a result of the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates to curb inflation, the US economy growth of 1.4% y-o-y in Q1 2024, was the slowest growth since the contractions in the first half of 2022 due to a slowdown in consumer spending, reported the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on 27-06-2024.

In terms of long-term gold price forecasts, BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, “expects gold prices to remain high in the coming years compared to pre-Covid levels” when an ounce was below $1,600.

As of this article Gold Spot Price or XAUUSD:CUR traded at $2,360.23/oz.

Arundhati Sarkar, news editor at Seeking Alpha also recently reported:

“Citi in April forecast gold prices to hit $3,000/oz over the next 6–18 months, while Goldman Sachs analysts last month said prices could rebound to ~$2,700/oz by year-end in a base case scenario.”

Bullish Gold, Solid Balance Sheet, and Friendly Nevada Support FTCO Plans

Continuing to have longer-term expectations would not make sense if there were no reasons to do so. Right now, the market doesn't take kindly to the fact that Fortitude Gold Corporation's main active asset, the Isabella Pearl Mine, is nearing the end of its useful life. In line with preliminary 2024 first-quarter production, the company reported production of 3,983 gold ounces versus 11,487 ounces in the prior year quarter driven by a 37.5% year-over-year decline in ore tonnes mined, lower gold grades (0.69 g/t vs 3.83 g/t) and 2.1-fold increase in tonnes of waste to 451,509. However, under the company growth plans, FTCO sees the opportunity to expand production well beyond 2024 with approximately 40,000 ounces annually even through 2028; what is missing are the permits from the mining authority of the Nevada Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, and then the company can start executing the projects.

Once the permits are obtained, it will be possible to descend into the lower levels of the Isabella Pearl mine to exploit a higher-grade gold deposit and also to commence production of yellow metal at the County Line 26 kilometers northwest of Isabella Pearl and Golden Mile properties 32 kilometers southwest of the Santa Fe Mine, the district of Isabella Pearl Mine.

Much of the infrastructure is already in place to support the expansion of Isabella and enable the installation of additional gold production at the County Line. Due to the proximity of the Isabella Pearl Mine and the County Line Project, it is expected that ore can be trucked with minimal environmental impact and fuel expenses from the County Line property to Isabella Pearl, where heap leach pad and gold processing facilities already exist.

Combined with Nevada's traditionally friendly mining environment and its solid financial position, the risk associated with the company's plans is now manageable.

The Financial Condition

Fortitude Gold also produces some silver, but gold is the primary source of income and with 3,970 ounces of gold at a low AISC/ounce of $777 in the first quarter of 2024 and supported by a very favorable gold price environment (gold/ounce $2,072 in Q1 2024 versus $1,889 in Q1 2023), the company has maintained a solid financial position. The solid financial position is evidenced by the Altman Z Score of 8.53, which indicates a low to no probability of insolvency.

The strong financial position and rising gold prices enable drilling activities that work to unlock significant growth potential at the County Line Pit. There, the company expects to produce gold from two near-surface, high-grade gold mines to feed the Isabella Pearl Mine Zone.

The County Line Pit has 579,500 tonnes of gold ore grading 1.04 g/t (measured resources), 623,000 tonnes of gold ore grading 0.90 g/t (indicated resources), and 438,000 tonnes of gold ore grading 0.87 g/t (inferred resources). None of these resource classes have shown economic viability, as they require exploration to upgrade them to reserves, but they provide a rough idea of ​​what the Isabella Pearl pits could generate. The company is also conducting drilling activities on the East Camp Douglas property in the Mina District, located close to and south of the Isabella Pearl Mine, and has returned numerous high-grade gold intercepts to date in 2023. Drilling continues to be consistent with the model of a high-grade gold system at East Camp Douglas North and the team is becoming increasingly optimistic about defining initial resources that can be mined at profit.

The Stock Price: Another Dip Is Around the Corner

FTCO stock appears to be on track to hit a price cycle bottom, providing buying opportunities to position the investor ahead of approvals from Nevada's mining regulator, potentially leading to a strong rally in the stock if gold prices remain supportive.

The shares traded at $4.31 apiece for a market cap of $105.40 million as of this writing. Shares are much closer to the lower bound of the 52-week range of $3.61 to $6.65. Shares were completely below the MA Ribbon. The monthly dividend of $0.04/share results in a yield (FWD) of 11.01% at the time of writing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 14-day RSI is trending down at 33.40, suggesting that there is a lot of room for FTCO stock to move higher given the previously mentioned bullish catalysts. Due to the dynamics described earlier, this analysis considers as highly likely the formation of an even lower share price than the current one, which would mitigate the consequences of a low liquidity stock. The need for the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer, as has happened several times recently, will lower gold prices, albeit only in the short term, just enough to cause FTCO stock to fall further in price.

During a panel discussion at the European Central Bank's monetary policy conference in Portugal last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that progress continues to be made in tackling high inflation, but that the Fed wants to be more confident that inflation will fall sustainably to two percent before beginning to ease monetary policy.

In his prepared remarks to Congress on July 9, Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that the Fed would not consider cutting interest rates until it had greater confidence in inflation going sustainably back to 2%. First-quarter data did not support that greater confidence and disinflation showed only modest progress, he added.

With interest rates set to remain higher for longer, which does not bode well for gold prices, downward pressure is expected on FTCO shares. The RSI is on track to break the lower line of 30. Therefore, investors may want to wait a bit before considering a buy rating.

Conclusion

Fortitude Gold Corporation operates a gold production facility in Nevada that is nearing the end of its operations. Due to this, the underlying trend of the share price is currently downward. However, the company has solid potential to extend the life of its operations well beyond 2024 and its exploration and development team will begin implementation once the Nevada mining regulator grants the necessary approvals.

The solid financial position, the mine-friendly US state of Nevada, and the presence of most of the necessary infrastructure reduce the investment risk. Then, this stock will continue to offer investors an alternative to be exposed to changes in the gold price beyond the monthly dividend.

Given a positive correlation between this stock and gold prices and the yellow metal's expected positive performance in 2024, investors may consider FTCO shares when the share price forms a dip. A decline in the stock price appears imminent as the Fed keeps interest rates high as disinflation is still unconvincing and higher interest rates depress the price of gold and indirectly FTCO shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.