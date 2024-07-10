Rates Spark: Issuers Returning After French Distraction

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell’s testimony didn’t give away much and markets continue to price in around a 75% probability for a September cut.
  • French spreads remain elevated, but issuers are returning to EUR primary markets as event risks are abating.
  • The Bank of England’s short-term liquidity facility still sees rising demand.

National Assembly in Paris

aristotoo

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA | Michiel Tukker | Benjamin Schroeder

Fed remains biased towards cuts, but Powell signalled no shift in the baseline

The net market reaction is about right post the Powell statement – an edge higher in yields, on

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News