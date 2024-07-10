Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is set to announce Q2 earnings at the end of this month and there are three things that we are looking for in the report. Firstly, we would like to see continued improvement in the asset turnover ratio. An improvement in the ratio speaks to the strength of the brands and supports the continued investment in brand equity. Second, we would like to see improvement in margins, particularly in the Hill's Pet Nutrition segment. While sales have been growing at a good clip for the segment, we would like to see it matched with an expansion of the operating margin. Finally, we would like to see a further deleveraging of the balance sheet, which would position the company favorably should acquisitive opportunities arise.

In this article, we highlight these three dimensions of the business qualitatively and quantitatively. We offer our interpretation of their recent operating performance and then explain how the three factors drove our current hold recommendation and what we would need to see to upgrade the recommendation to a buy.

Asset Turnover

CL has increased the rate of R&D and advertising spending in recent years. For the 2021 to 2023 time period, R&D and advertising grew at an annual pace of 5.70% and 8.31% respectively. This is a meaningful increase over the growth in both items as compared to the 2014 to 2020 time period. From 2014 to 2020, R&D and advertising grew at an annual pace of 0.77% and 1.48% respectively. One way to gauge the success of the shift in strategy is to measure the increase in sales with respect to the asset base. The asset turnover ratio measures the sales per unit asset and is an indicator of asset efficiency and brand strength. Please see Exhibit 1.

Exhibit 1 Colgate-Palmolive 10-K for 2014 to 2023

There has been a steady improvement in the ratio since the acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques in 2019 which supports the continued investment in innovation and advertising. Let us identify the source of strength from their recent operating record. Please take a look at Exhibit 2.

Exhibit 2 Colgate-Palmolive 10-K for 2014 to 2023

For the Oral, Personal and Home Care segment, strength was clear in North America and Latin America and to a lesser extent Africa/Eurasia. The strength in North America and Latin America carried on to Q1 2024 with Q1 organic sales in North America increasing 4.0% over Q1 2023. For Latin America, the increase in organic sales was 25.9%. Some of the increase was attributed to Argentina, which is experiencing hyperinflation. Latin America has been the strongest region across the segment. All the other regions also registered organic sales increases in Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023.

Source: 10-Q for Q1 2024

Hill’s Pet Nutrition also had robust sales from 2021 to 2023 which carried on to Q1. For Q1, organic sales increased by 4.2% as compared to Q1 2023.

While useful, only looking at the asset turnover ratio doesn’t directly illumine the profitability of the business. Sometimes, sales and profit margins do not go in the same direction. Let us now take a look at margins.

Profit Margins

In Exhibit 3, we show the net profit margin, which shows an improvement in 2023 versus 2022. Later, we shall use the net profit margin to inform our valuation.

Exhibit 3: Colgate-Palmolive 10-K from 2014 to 2023 and Seeking Alpha

For now, let us peel back and look at operating margins, which are a measure of profits before the impact of taxes and debt. Please take a look at Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4" Colgate-Palmolive 10-K from 2014 to 2023

The operating profit figures used are non-GAAP and exclude items that do not reflect the underlying operating performance of the business.

There is a general downward trend from 2016 onwards; however, the trend seems to have bottomed in 2022 and is on course to reverse. Let us look at segment and geographic operating profit margins in Exhibit 5.

Exhibit 5: Colgate-Palmolive 10-K for 2014 to 2023

Europe is the only region that did not show improvement in margins for 2023 versus 2022. For Europe, management explained that margins were adversely impacted by higher costs attributable to raw and packaging materials, which were not offset by higher pricing in 2022 versus 2021. Nevertheless, there was no further erosion in margins in 2023 versus 2022. For Q1 2024, operating margins expanded by 250 basis points over Q1 2023 in Europe.

For Hill’s Pet Nutrition, operating margins compressed by 410 basis points in 2023 over 2022. This is on top of a compression of 430 basis point compression in 2022 over 2021. Higher raw and packaging material costs and an unfavorable mix due to private label sales connected with their recent pet food business acquisition were cited as among the reasons for the weakness. For Q1 2024 versus Q1 2023, operating margins expanded 80 basis points. This is a key item to pay attention to in the quarters ahead. We would like to see operating margins further expand as well as a continuation of the uptrend in sales.

Debt

One measure of debt is the leverage ratio. Our measure of leverage ratio is the book value of long-term debt plus equity market capitalization divided by equity market capitalization. Please see Exhibit 6.

Exhibit 6: Seeking Alpha, Valueline and Colgate-Palmolive 10-K from 2014 to 2023

The leverage ratio shows a decrease in 2023 versus 2022. Let us consider the long-term debt in relation to the operating profits of the business. Please see Exhibit 7.

Exhibit 7: Seeking Alpha, Colgate-Palmolive 10-K for 2014 to 2023

Both the debt-related exhibits corroborate the view that long-term debt is coming down. S&P has an A+ rating with a stable outlook for CL and Moody’s has an Aa3 rating with a stable outlook. A declining long-term debt picture positions the company’s balance sheet for possible bolt-on acquisitions similar to EltaMD and PCA Skin.

Valuation

In the course of this article, we provided exhibits that show CL’s asset turnover, net profit margin and leverage ratio. The product of these three factors is an estimate of the return on equity for a security. While the asset turnover represents how well the assets are being utilized, the return on equity measure points to how well management is using shareholder capital. In this next exhibit, we look at return on equity as well as the P/E ratio for CL.

Exhibit 8: Seeking Alpha, Valueline, Colgate-Palmolive 10-K for 2014 to 2023 and Author's calculations

As we can see, the return on equity picture is beginning to improve and the P/E ratio is starting to come down. We are beginning to see CL enter a fair value range. We would like to see further evidence that the drivers of the return on equity measure are improving before considering upgrading the stock to a buy.

Risks

For CL, two-thirds of net sales are generated outside the U.S. and therefore U.S. based investors are inherently exposed to currency risk. Another important risk to consider is that, historically, the business cycle sometimes gets to a point in which competitors use promotions to increase sales volume. This part of the cycle is characterized by margin compression. While this has not materialized yet, it is a risk that could materially impact the segment that does not have the brand strength that the toothpaste business has. Hill’s Pet Nutrition does not have the brand awareness and penetration that the Oral, Personal and Home care segment has achieved

Takeaway

We are seeing the P/E ratio enter a fair value range when considered in relation to the return on equity measure. We would like to see a continued improvement on the return on equity picture and a stock price that is about where it is before considering upgrading the recommendation to a buy.