ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) provides filtration, fluid control products, and integrated propulsion systems for the aviation, navy, space, and industrial markets. It also specialises in radio frequency [RF] shielding, electromagnetic compatibility [EMC] test products, and diagnostic tools for the electric utilities and renewable energy markets.

ESE's past financial results have demonstrated robust top-line growth. Additionally, profitability margins have been consistently expanding as well. In 2Q24, it continues to report revenue growth driven by its Aerospace and Defence and Utility Solutions Group segments. Looking ahead, the recovery in aerospace and positive aircraft delivery outlook is anticipated to bolster ESE’s growth outlook. Additionally, the increase in global electricity consumption is also expected to support ESE’s growth. Given ESE’s positive outlook, I am recommending a buy rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

ESE's past financial results have demonstrated robust top-line growth. In 2021, it reported total net sales of approximately $715.40 million. In 2022, net sales grew 19.9% year-over-year to $857.5 million. This growth was driven by all three segments, which are Aerospace and Defence [A&D], Utility Solutions Group [USG], and RF Test & Measurement [Test].

Its A&D segment net sales increased 11.6%, which was driven by an increase in commercial aerospace sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's recovery. Its USG segment increased 37.2%, driven primarily by the acquisitions of Altanova and Phenix. The increase in Doble's and NRG’s net sales also contributed to the growth. Lastly, its Test segment was up 15.2% year-over-year, driven by increased demand for medical and industrial shielding and power filters.

In 2023, net sales increased 11.5% year-over-year to $956.0 million. This growth was driven primarily by its USG and A&D segments but was partially offset by weakness in Test segment. Additionally, the acquisition of CMT contributed approximately $10 million in net sales.

Its A&D segment increased 11.7% year-over-year. This growth was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's recovery, resulting in an increase in commercial aerospace sales, similar to what ESE reported in 2022. On the other hand, its USG segment was up 23.0%. This growth was driven by increased shipments of condition monitoring and protection testing products, increased service revenue, and also higher NRG net sales due to increased shipments of wind energy assessment towers and sensors and solar products. On the flip side, its Test segment was down 2.8%. The decline was mainly caused by COVID-19 disruptions in China.

Regarding its margins, it also followed the same trend as its top line. Both its EBIT margin and net earnings margin have been consistently expanding over the last three years.

In 2023, A&D’s EBIT increased 4.7% due to higher volumes at ESE’s Mayday, PTI, Crissair, and Globe. Its USG’s EBIT increased 33.2% year-over-year and was driven by increased volume in Doble and NRG. Due to COVID disruptions in China, its Test segment’s EBIT was negatively impacted and declined by 0.6%. On a consolidated basis, its 2023 EBIT margin expanded from 13% to 13.40%. This represents a 1.8% improvement over 2021’s level. Additionally, its net earnings margin increased from 9.60% to 9.68%.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For ESE’s 2Q24 results, its sales grew 8.7% year-over-year to $249.1 million, up $20 million from 2Q23 sales of $229.1 million. The sales growth was driven by its Aerospace and Defence and Utility Solutions Group segments.

Its A&D segment’s net sales increased 15.9% year-over-year to $114.7 million. This growth was attributed to an increase in commercial aerospace and defence aerospace shipments and Navy revenue.

For its USG segment, net sales increased 10.2% year-over-year to $87.3 million. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in service revenue, cybersecurity and compliance revenue, and NRG’s net sales. NRG’s net sales growth was driven by strength in the renewable market, particularly the solar market. For context, NRG system was acquired by ESE back in 2017.

However, its Test segment net sales fell $3.9 million, or 7.6% year-over-year, to $47.1 million. The decrease was caused by lower wireless, filters and acoustic volumes, which negatively impacted its US and European operations. However, the Test segment’s Asian operations partially offset the decline.

Moving onto its profitability margins, ESE assesses the performance of its operating segments through EBIT. On a consolidated basis, ESE’s EBIT margin expanded from 11.18% to 13.03%. This expansion was driven by its A&D and USG segments but partially offset by the Test segment.

A&D’s EBIT margin increased from 19% to 20.4%. This expansion is driven by leverage on higher volumes and increased pricing. USG’s EBIT margin expanded from 17.8% to 20.2%. Similar to A&D’s drivers, USG’s EBIT margin expansion was driven by leverage on higher Doble and NRG volumes as well as pricing increase. For its Test segment, EBIT margin fell from 14.2% to 11.7%, driven by lower sales volumes in its US and European operations.

As a result of EBIT margin expansion, ESE’s 2Q24’s net earnings margin expanded from 7.80% to 9.32%. Its EPS increased from $0.69 to $0.90, which represents a year-over-year increase of 30.4%. For the quarter, ESE’s entered orders fell 5% to $239.1 million due to aerospace strength being offset by weak test orders. 2Q24’s book-to-bill is 0.96, while its backlog increased 8% year-over-year.

Business Overview

Before we begin, let's dive into ESE’s business segment to gain a better understanding of the company. ESE has three business segments: Aerospace and Defence, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement.

Looking at the chart, ESE’s A&D segment forms the largest share of its FY2023’s sales, as it accounts for approximately 41%. Coming in second is its USG segment, which accounts for 36%. The last is its Test segment, which accounts for 23%.

Recovery in Aerospace

A quick recap, ESE’s A&D segment offers highly engineered products and services to the industrial, aerospace, navy, and space sectors. Looking at the sales by end market chart, it clearly shows that aerospace forms the largest share of ESE’s A&D sales, accounting for 55%. The navy accounts for 24%, space accounts for 15%, and industrial accounts for 6%.

According to Accenture, it is forecast that in 2024, global commercial aerospace revenue will surpass 2019 levels. This also marks the first time since the pandemic that global commercial aerospace revenue exceeds 2019’s level. For 2024, it is forecast that global commercial aerospace revenue will grow approximately 11% year-over-year. This double-digit percentage growth is driven by a few factors, such as airlines' ongoing need for more efficient aircraft, improvements in the supply chain, and increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul [MRO].

Aircraft Delivery Outlook

Looking at the aircraft delivery chart, it is forecast that both Boeing and Airbus combined will deliver approximately 1,400 aircraft in 2024. The aircraft include wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. For 2025, the number of aircraft deliveries is expected to continue climbing. For context, in 2023, both aircraft manufacturers combined deliveries is approximately 1,260 aircraft.

According to Airbus, it is forecast that the total number of aircraft will reach approximately 46,560 by 2042. The demand for new passenger and freighter aircraft is forecast to be around 40,850. In 2020, there were approximately 22,880 aircraft. Out of 22,880, 25% are forecast to stay in service, implying that 75% will be replaced. This equates to approximately 17,170 new aircraft. Looking ahead, the positive outlook by Airbus on aircraft demands is expected to bolster ESE’s outlook as well for the long term.

Increasing Power Consumption

From now to 2050, global electricity consumption is anticipated to increase. By 2050, global electricity consumption is forecast to more than double from the current level of approximately 25,000 terawatt-hours [TWh] to between 52,000 and 71,000 TWh. The main driver behind the increase is the electrification of economies and the growing energy needs of emerging economies.

According to the chart, China’s power demand is forecast to reach approximately 16.8 TWh, North and Central America’s demand will be around 10.5 TWh, and India's is approximately 6.9 TWh. Combined, these three regions’ power demand in 2050 will account for over half of the global power demand. Looking ahead, global power consumption is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of approximately 2.6% to 3.8% until 2050.

In 2007, ESE acquired Doble Engineering Company. Currently, Doble is a part of ESE’s Utility Solutions Group. Doble offers equipment, software, and services to the energy industry. For context, ESE’s USG segment accounts for approximately 36% of ESE’s FY2023 total sales. Therefore, the forecasted growth in global power demand is expected to bolster ESE’s outlook as well.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

Based on ESE’s most recent 2023 10K, it did list the names of its competitors. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing ESE against its competitors in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins trailing twelve months [TTM]. For growth outlook, I will be comparing their forward revenue growth rate. This metric is considered a forward-looking metric. For profitability margins TTM, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. These margins will give us a better understanding of their core business activities' strengths and performance.

Regarding growth outlook, ESE slightly outperforms its peers. ESE’s forward revenue growth rate is 8.59%, while its peers' median is 8.12%. However, in terms of profitability margins TTM, ESE slightly underperformed them. ESE’s EBITDA margin TTM is 19.35%, slightly below the peers’ median of 20.52%. In terms of net income margin TTM, ESE also slightly underperformed its peers. ESE has a net income margin TTM of 9.94% vs. peers’ median of 11.25%.

Currently, ESE’s forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is 24.26x, slightly below the peers’ median of 25.21x. Given ESE’s underperformance against its peers in terms of margins, I argue that it is fair for ESE to be trading below its peers’ median P/E. Therefore, I will be keeping its current P/E as my 2025 target P/E. For context, this target P/E ratio of mine is also below its 5-year average of 28.06x, ensuring that it remains conservative.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for ESE is approximately $1.03 billion, while EPS is $4.24. For 2025, the revenue estimate is approximately $1.10 billion, while EPS is $4.77. When analysing its most recent earnings results, ESE guided its FY2024 adjusted EPS to be between $4.15 and $4.30. This represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 12% to 16%. At the midpoint of the EPS guidance, it is approximately $4.23, pretty much in line with the market’s estimates. For revenue, ESE guided it to be between $1.02 and $1.04 billion, which implies a midpoint of approximately $1.03 billion.

When taken together, the management’s guidance and my forward-looking analysis, as discussed above, support the market’s estimates. Therefore, by applying my 2025 target P/E to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is approximately $115.72.

Risk and Conclusion

The risk associated with ESE is its dependence on sales to the US government. ESE’s business is mostly comprised of sales to the U.S. government and its prime contractors and subcontractors. These sales, mainly in its A&D segment, have accounted for about 26% of total revenues over the last three fiscal years. These sales are reliant on government funding for the underlying programmes, which are typically subject to yearly Congressional appropriations and recurring authorization of increases in the debt ceiling. As a result, they may be negatively impacted by prolonged government shutdowns in addition to the inability to obtain timely and sufficient appropriations.

Over the last three years, ESE has shown strong top-line growth. Additionally, it also managed to expand its profit margins over those three years as well. For 2Q24, ESE’s sales continued to grow, and it was attributed to its A&D and USG segments.

Looking ahead, it is forecast that in 2024, global commercial aerospace revenue will surpass 2019 levels. Additionally, aircraft deliveries for the next few years are also forecast to increase. The favourable outlook for the aerospace industry is expected to bolster ESE’s outlook. Apart from this, global power demand is also expected to increase. By 2050, global electricity consumption is forecast to more than double from the current level. Therefore, this demand for power is also expected to boost ESE’s outlook. Given ESE’s favourable outlook and tailwinds, I am recommending a buy rating.