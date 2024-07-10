8vFanI

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a well-managed business development company with a distinct floating-rate focus, a First Lien-centric investment portfolio and very solid dividend pay-out metrics.

Crescent Capital is also distributing a steady stream of growing, supplemental dividends to passive income investors and the valuation reflects a moderate margin of safety.

I think that Crescent Capital will continue to pay supplemental dividends in the latter half of 2024 and possibly beyond this date as well, given its low pay-out ratio based on net investment income.

However, the floating-rate exposure is poised to work against the business development company in a lower-rate environment.

My Rating History

I evaluated Crescent Capital the last time in January of this year with a Hold stock classification. At the time, it seemed that we were at the cusp of a lower-rate environment which, as it turned out, was not the case.

The central bank has been exceptionally accommodating with its higher-for-longer interest rates, which has given fuel to floating-rate business development companies like Crescent Capital.

With the central bank guiding for the beginning of the rate-cut cycle in 2024, I think a ‘Hold’ stock classification continues to be the most sensible choice.

Crescent Capital Has A First Lien, Floating-Rate Focus

Crescent Capital is a First Lien-centric business development company that is primarily focused on floating-rate loans to non-cyclical industries such as Healthcare, Software and Professional Services.

First Liens accounted for 90% of the BDC’s investments and Crescent Capital owned a portfolio, as of March 31, 2024, that was valued at $1.56 billion, including 183 portfolio companies, primarily in industries I just mentioned. Other investments include Unsecured Debt, Second Liens and Equity, but First Liens clearly dominate the BDC’s portfolio mix as well as its new loan originations.

New Investment Fundings (Crescent Capital BDC)

In terms of loan performance, I would rate Crescent Capital as an average performer in the BDC industry. Crescent Capital had a non-accrual ratio in the last quarter of 0.9%, based on fair value.

It should be noted, however, that Crescent Capital’s non-accrual ratio has consistently improved in the last twelve months. A year ago, the BDC’s non-accrual ratio was about 2%, based on fair value, and the present ratio is on par with those of other business development companies.

Peer BDCs like Ares Capital (ARCC) or Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), which are also overly focused on high-quality First Liens, had non-accrual ratios of 0.7% and 0.9% in the first quarter.

Internal Performance Rating Migration (Crescent Capital BDC)

As a floating-rate BDC, with a 98% share of floating-rate loans in its portfolio, Crescent Capital profited from the central bank’s supportive interest rate policy in 2023 and 2024. The business development company earned $23.3 million in net investment income (after taxes) in 1Q24, reflecting a YoY growth rate of 33%.

Net Investment Income (Crescent Capital BDC)

Dividend Coverage

Crescent Capital has quite healthy dividend coverage, even when including in the calculation the payments of (rising) supplemental dividends. The business development company earned $0.63 per share in 1Q24 in net investment income while paying out a steady $0.41 per share. The dividend pay-out ratio in 1Q24 was just 65% (not including supplements) and 83% including the supplemental dividend of $0.11 per share.

The supplemental dividend, which Crescent Capital pays in order to distribute excess portfolio income, has been raised three quarters in a row. The BDC also raised its base dividend to $0.42 per share, equating to a leading dividend yield of 8.6%. If CCAP keeps paying at least a flat $0.11 per share supplemental dividend each quarter, the yield goes up to 10.9%.

I do anticipate Crescent Capital to keep paying supplemental dividends moving forward as the company’s low pay-out ratio leaves considerable room for such distributions.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

4% Discount To Book Value

Crescent Capital is presently selling for a discount to book value in the amount of 4%. I don’t consider Crescent Capital to be very much undervalued here, and generally think that business development companies are fairly priced at (or around) net asset value. Crescent Capital’s net asset value as of March 31, 2024 was $20.28 which is where I would thus anchor the BDC’s intrinsic value.

Most BDCs I review tend to sell for small premiums to net asset value so I don’t see a major valuation discrepancy between CCAP and other BDCs such as Ares Capital, Golub Capital BDC or Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC). Over time, however, I anticipate that BDC premiums of floating-rate BDCs, to the extent that they are available today, will diminish and that their stocks will sell closer to net asset value moving forward.

Why An Investment In Crescent Capital Might Disappoint

So far, Capital Crescent has covered its dividend with net investment income and the business development company even produced enough excess NII coverage that the BDC can afford to pay a growing supplemental dividend.

One problem for me is the company’s aggressive floating-rate posture: With 98% of its loans being floating-rate, Crescent Capital could be among those BDCs that get hit the hardest once the central bank starts to slash interest rates, which I view as a risk and which is why CCAP is not rising above a ‘Hold’ stock classification.

The market anticipates rate cuts to commence at the end of 2024 (as do I) and Crescent Capital might see slower net investment income growth as a result in 2025.

My Conclusion

I think that Crescent Capital has some things going for it such as its very low net investment income-based dividend pay-out ratio, First Lien-focus and low non-accrual ratio. The BDC paid out only 85% of its net investment income. The portfolio remained anchored in First Liens and Crescent Capital’s net investment income has been growing, which is a reflection of the company’s aggressive floating-rate positioning.

With rate cuts on the horizon, however, I think that the appeal of those BDCs that are heavily invested in floating-rate products will diminish in a lower-rate environment.

Thus, I continue to evaluate Crescent Capital’s stock, despite its 4% discount to net asset value, only as a ‘Hold’ for passive income investors.