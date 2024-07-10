Used Car And Truck Prices Spiral Down Further In Historic Plunge, Surrender 60% Of Stunning 2-Year Spike

Summary

  • Prices of used cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans that were sold at auctions across the US fell by 0.6% in June from May, and by 8.9% year-over-year, to $17,934, seasonally adjusted.
  • Prices fell in all major vehicle categories in June on a month-to-month basis and a year-over-year basis, according to data from Manheim.
  • Compact cars are now the closest to pre-pandemic trend, compared to the other major categories.

Used EV prices still +61% from Jan. 2020, used ICE vehicles +31%. When will they bottom out? Compact cars approach affordability again.

Prices of used cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans that were sold at auctions across the US fell by 0.6% in

