Snowflake: The Bottom Is In (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 10, 2024 5:49 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) StockNET, CRWD, NOW
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.66K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake Inc. is down 31% in 2024 due to slowing growth and leadership changes, but recent improvements in the chart picture suggest the stock has bottomed out.
  • Snowflake's sales trajectory remains strong with annual growth rates exceeding 30%, generating substantial free cash flow and raising product sales forecast.
  • Despite challenges, Snowflake's technical indicators are bullish, sales multiple is low compared to peers, and potential for re-rating to $230 intrinsic value.
Cloud technology line light upload speed.

pingingz

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is down 31% in 2024 as the cloud-based data warehousing and analytics platform amid slowing growth and a changed in leadership earlier this year.

Snowflake’s Chief Executive Officer stepped down after leading the cloud company for five

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.66K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News