Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been familiar and watched Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from afar ever since I was aware of Warren Buffett holding a stake in the company. Of course, Buffett's investing strategy and net worth differs significantly from mine, but I've always wondered why he decided to invest in such a company.

Looking at the company's chart, one may wonder the same. But everyone has a different strategy when investing. However, analyzing them a bit deeper, they may see some potential upside over the next year or two. In this article, I discuss Kraft Heinz's fundamentals, dividend, and why they could reward investors with some potential upside in the next 12 - 24 months.

Brief Overview

I'm sure most of us adults are aware of KHC's products. The company has a long operating history, having been founded in the late 1800s. They own a wide variety of products, which include Kraft Mac & Cheese and Heinz Ketchup. They also own a slew of other well-known, familiar brands sold throughout the U.S. and international markets.

KHC investor presentation

Disappointing Investment

Looking at Kraft Heinz's 1, 5, and 10-year charts, some investors may wonder why would anyone invest in such a company. Especially one with a 5% yield that you can currently get from a certificate of deposit. This is a fair point. However, investing in companies with lower-yields can reward investors in other ways. And I will touch on these later in this article.

In the chart below you can see over the past 10 years KHC is down more than 46% in comparison to the S&P, who is up roughly 183% over the same period. If you had invested your money during this time, you would be down significantly than if you had invested in a fund that tracks the performance of the S&P.

However, companies go through turbulent times and as the saying goes, "tough times don't last, tough people do!" Or in this case, tough companies do. And KHC has trotted along, albeit slowly. But according to their latest earnings report, the company does expect some growth.

Seeking Alpha

During their Q1 earnings this past May the company stated they are on track to meet $2 billion in incremental sales this year as a result of innovation. Management is prioritizing investments to accelerate growth. And this is apparent by their increase in capital expenditures over the past two years which saw this increase from roughly $900 million to more than $1 billion in 2023 as they place an emphasis on technology.

Additionally, the consumer staple saw a slight increase in organic net sales. Although this was less than a percent, some growth is better than no growth at all. They also saw gross profit margins expand 170 basis points year-over-year. This increased from 32.8% to 34.5% while earnings per share also ticked up slightly on an annualized basis by a penny to $0.69.

2024 Guidance

For 2024, management is guiding for 1% - 3% in earnings growth and 0% - 2% in organic net sales. Operating income is expected to be slightly higher at 2% - 4% for the full-year. Not exactly stellar numbers I know, but as previously mentioned, the company is spending more on technology and some growth is better than a decline.

KHC investor presentation

Furthermore, the company expects positive volume growth in the back half of the year and to raise gross profit margins 50 to 100 basis points higher for 2024. I do suspect they will continue to face headwinds, but anticipate them to be able to at least reach midpoint of guidance. But here's why the company is expected to see higher earnings growth in the coming years.

Buybacks

As a dividend investor, I love to see when my companies conduct buybacks. This not only grows their earnings over time, it strengthens their dividend safety as the company requires less capital to pay out in the form of dividends. This is obviously due to lesser shares on the market.

Furthermore, this shows the company's financial strength as they have residual capital after dividend payments to return capital to its shareholders in the form of buybacks.

And seeing how the company is trading near their 52-week low of $30.68, this may be an opportune time. Management authorized a $3 billion buyback plan late last year and in 2023 repurchased $329 million worth of shares.

In Q1, they bought back an additional $150 million and had roughly $2.45 billion left on the current plan during earnings. As previously mentioned, I expect management to continue taking advantage of the company's suppressed share price and repurchase shares aggressively over the next 6 - 12 months.

Dividend Safety

Although the company cut its dividend back in 2019 and the quarterly dividend has been stuck at $0.40 ever since, a 5% starting yield is decent, especially for long-term investors with the patience to wait for potential upside.

Moreover, I don't expect the dividend to increase anytime soon as the company focuses on technological advances and buybacks, but I do expect the dividend to remain well-covered.

Over the past 3 years, KHC's free cash flow has averaged roughly $3 billion. And they have paid out roughly $1.96 billion in dividends over the same period. Leaving the company with about $1 billion in capital left over for reinvestment purposes, or repurchases.

During the latest quarter, they paid out $486 million in dividends and brought in $477 million in free cash flow. Although this increased more than 116% from the prior year, this was offset by higher CAPEX as previously mentioned. CAPEX increased $28 million from the prior year.

Here's Why KHC Could See Upside

Management expects earnings to come in between $3.01 - $3.07. This represents a growth rate of just 2% using the midpoint of guidance. Earnings were $2.98 for 2023.

If you look past 2024 and over the next 3 years, KHC's earnings growth is expected to pick up steam with an average growth rate of 7.36%. Moreover, if the consumer staple can achieve high single-digit growth over the next 5 years, it's likely their share price may follow.

Seeking Alpha

This is higher than peer The Hershey Company (HSY), whose average growth rate is expected to be 5.56% over the same period. General Mills' (GIS) growth rate is expected to be even lower at just 1.2% over a 5-year period. So, in comparison to a couple of their peers, KHC looks to capitalize on technological advances and their 3 strategic pillars for growth.

Attractively Valued

At a price of $31.87 at the time of writing, now is a good time to buy, especially for long-term investors looking for safe, and reliable dividends.

Additionally, Wall Street rates Kraft Heinz a buy with a price target of $40.38 currently. This gives investors upside of nearly 27% from the current price. You also get paid a nice 5% yield while you wait for potential upside, which could happen in the next 12 - 24 months.

KHC's forward P/E of 10.49x is significantly below the sector median's 18.53x. This is also well-below peers Hershey's 18.81x and General Mills' 13.89x, further signaling the stock could be undervalued at the moment. Using Fastgraphs, Kraft Heinz has a 2026 price target of $41.02 if the stock returns to their 5-year normal multiple of 12.22x.

Fastgraphs

Risks & Conclusion

The current macro environment has negatively impacted Kraft Heinz as the consumer staple has faced headwinds as a result of higher interest rates placing downward pressure on consumer financials. Their CEO touched on this during their latest earnings call:

So, the lower-income consumers are challenged with interest rates remaining high, gas prices elevated and savings dwindling. So, there's a clear pullback of restaurant spend by these lower-earning households, especially in restaurants and convenience stores. These consumers are looking for value as they prepare more meals at home.

And although interest rates are likely to decline by the end of the year, these will likely be slow and gradual decreases. And like the rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, these will likely have a lagging effect, similar to rate hikes. Moreover, as rates gradually decline, consumers will likely refer to cheaper, off-brand items as their financials remain impacted from the current macro environment.

But as previously mentioned, KHC presents a compelling opportunity for investors with a longer-term outlook. And although I anticipate them to face headwinds in the near to medium-term for reasons previously mentioned, the stock will likely start to see some decent upside in the next year or two.

The consumer staple continues to be a long-term, steady eddy stock with strong brands, likely a reason why Buffett continues to own this stock. As a result of KHC trading near its 52-week low, strong earnings growth rate over the next 5 years, well-covered dividend, and strong brands, I rate Kraft Heinz a buy.