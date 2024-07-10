Qualys: Near-Term Alpha Is Likely, Despite Long-Term Restraints

Summary

  • The recent ~30% price drop presents a buying opportunity, as Qualys' valuation multiples are expected to expand by 2026 due to improved fundamental growth despite current EPS reductions.
  • Qualys maintains strong industry partnerships and proactive management strategies, strengthening its market position despite competition and setbacks like the MSFT partnership change.
  • Low debt levels, improving margins, and potential PE ratio expansion from 32.5 to 40 by 2026 suggest a stock price growth with a CAGR of 19.4%, indicating short-term market outperformance.

In my opinion, it is likely for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to achieve alpha in the near term because it has recently lost a significant portion of its Microsoft (MSFT) partnership, which, among other catalysts, has

Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology industry, with a focus on AI, ML, and semiconductors. He has developed a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has established a substantial following and has been consistently included in the platform's "Must Reads." Oliver also regularly contributes to GuruFocus, who frequently syndicate his work to be published on the Forbes website. His research experience includes conducting comprehensive equity research on public companies, leveraging both traditional fundamental analysis and proprietary data tools to identify promising investment opportunities. Oliver's investment philosophy is grounded in growth at a reasonable price (GARP) principles, with a growing interest in value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. This approach is further refined through the active management of his private investment portfolio, where he prioritizes high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

